Ladies Day at shooting range
The Tonto Rim Sports Club hosts a Ladies Day at the Jim Jones Shooting Range from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 28. Guest instructor Brian Havey presents “Introduction to Concealed Carry” and “How to use a hand gun for self-defense.” Bring your gun or use one from the club. NRA Certified Instructors and Range Safety Officers will be on hand to assist you. All is free and you do not have to be a member to attend. For details, call 928-468-9075.
Sound of Soul event
A Sound of Soul event is planned at 10:45 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. In this special Eckankar event, guests are invited to experience a 15- to 20-minute HU Chant followed by conversation. For details, go to Eckankar.org or call Nettie Clarke, 928-451-5166.
Mass casualty drill set
Area first responders will conduct a mass casualty drill near Star Valley Saturday, Sept. 28. Fire, EMS, and law enforcement will be in the area. Additionally there will be multiple helicopters flying in the area. Organizers want to make civilians aware of this drill so as to not alarm anyone. The drill is planned from noon to 4 p.m. The goal is to test local resources and response to a scenario involving a large number of patients.
At the library
The next children’s event at the Payson Public Library is Saturday, Sept. 28. It is a DIY Fox Paper Bag Puppet Craft. Youngsters 5 and older are invited to the library meeting room from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to participate. The library is at 328 N. McLane Rd.; for more information, call 928-474-9260.
Pioneer Dinner
The Annual Pioneer Dinner is at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Admission is $10 per person and everyone is welcome. In addition to a great dinner, participants can enjoy raffles, both a live and silent auction and dance to the music of the Gibson Brothers.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The speaker is Joe Williams, Deputy Gila County Assessor. He will talk about assessed value vs. market value, the Senior Freeze Program, widow/widower and disability exemptions and how the property tax system works in Arizona.
New Book Circle
Unity of Payson starts a new Book Circle in October. Everyone interested is invited to participate. The book to be read and discussed is “Living in the Light” by Shakti Gawain. The program is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesdays through October at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. Order the book online ($11), read through page 50, and attend the Oct. 2 gathering. Participation is free, but love offerings are appreciated. Each Book Circle is followed by an optional meditation.
Soroptimist Radiothon
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country holds its 16th Annual Radiothon at Chapman Auto Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 with KRIM.
Soroptimist members are offering many prizes to donors, including Grand Prizes of overnight stays, dinners, massages and much more. Every $50 donation will get a ticket to enter the drawing for the grand prizes. There are also opportunities to win additional raffle prizes.
Free food will also be available, provided by BoSa Donuts, Safeway, Pizza Hut, Subway on 260, Dunkin’ Donuts and Walgreens.
Indoor Garage Sale
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., at the corner of Beeline and West Airport Rd., hosts an Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Oct. 6. All proceeds go to Elks Charities to help local veterans, youth and community needs.
Senior Expo scheduled
The Fifth Annual Rim Country Senior Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Messinger Community Room, 901 S. Westerly Rd.
Messinger Payson Funeral Home and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce are sponsors of the free event, which is organized by Sharon King of Davis King Realty.
The Expo is designed to showcase more than 40 of the area’s business community’s products and services currently available to the senior residents of Rim Country.
Participants will be able to receive information on medical/non-medical devices, financial services, senior community/housing and care options, Medicare, VA services, health and wellness, travel information and beauty products. Light refreshments will be available.
For details, contact Sharon King at 928-978-0527, Davis King Realty.
PSFD Open House
The Pine Strawberry Fire District is inviting residents of the two communities to join it in an open house and dedication of the Strawberry fire station’s new crew quarters. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the fire station on Fossil Creek Road. A formal dedication will take place at 1 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and sodas will be served.
Sock Hop tickets available
The Rim Country Optimist Club is hosting a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Citizens’ Center, 514 W. Main St. The event will help the club raise funds to support Rim Country youth. Dance to the music of the 1950s and 60s played by Fred the DJ. There will be prizes for best costumes and dance contests. Enjoy 50s diner style food and enjoy soft drinks, beer and wine.
Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For details, call Joan Young, 928-472-2264.
Jazz concert
A jazz concert with vocal pianist Steve Sandner is at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
This is a church outreach program assisted by the local Friends of Jazz.
Sandner leads a trio with bass and drums. He is a well-known artist in the Chicago area, but now resides in Sedona and also spends time in Vanderbilt, Mich. As a composer and producer, he has five CD releases in his name.
The concert is free, but reservations are recommended by contacting gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Craft Festival
The Payson Handcrafter’s Club hosts its third annual Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Admission is $1, which gets the guest a ticket for a quilt raffle and door prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. It is not necessary to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s service programs.
