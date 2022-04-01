Collect consignments from Affordable Furniture
Affordable Furniture, 612 N. Beeline Highway, has closed due to the death of the owner. Please make arrangements to pick up consigned items by calling 928-978-8681.
Pine Library events
Pine Public Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, invites teens and adults to a crafternoon event at 1 p.m., Friday, April 1 to create Yarn Birds in the library activity room, a donation of $2 is requested. Sign up in the library or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com.
An event for children, ages 4 to 12 is at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 2 — Rainbow Science, with experiments, books, fun and more. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
Bach-N-All benefit concert
Bach-N-All, a piano / flute duo, performs at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Lisa Tan, piano, and Bette Acker, flute, look forward to sharing their music with others. A portion of any donations received will benefit the duo’s chosen charity, the Time Out Shelter. The concert is free, but donations are requested to support the charity.
The CEO of the Time Out Shelter will be attending, giving a short presentation about its mission, she will have an advocate present with her, and will hand out some informational flyers at the concert.
Bach-N-All suggests, but does not require, cocktail attire for the event and a reception will follow the concert.
The event is free and open to the public but reservations are required due to seating limitations and to plan for the reception. Contact Bette by email at bette@azacker.com or phone at 602-625-1696 to make a reservations by April 1.
College Rodeo
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association brings College Rodeo to the Payson Event Center at 7 p.m., Friday, April 1 and 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Admission is $12 per adult and $5 per child, with those 2 and under admitted for free.
Pine Brush Pit opening
The Pine Brush Pit opens for the season from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 3. The plan is to have the pit open every Sunday, April through November, weather permitting.
No trash or construction materials are permitted in the pit, and any leaves and pine needles in plastic bags must be emptied on site and the bags taken with you.
The Pine Brush Pit is located on the Control Road — east of Highway 87 at milepost 268, then go east for 3/4-mile and follow the signs. Volunteers are needed to staff four-hour shifts every Sunday, go to https://psfuelreduction.org/get-involved/ to help.
Bocci Ball
Learn and play Bocci Ball at Rumsey Park at 1 p.m., Monday, April 4 (weather permitting). Open to all, call Mary Nelson, 805-216-3406 for details. Bring a chair and water.
Al-Anon Monday meeting
Al-Anon offers support to family and friends of people who have problems with alcohol. Masks are now optional at Monday meetings, which are held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Tea Party hosts town candidates
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are the Payson Town Council candidates. They will introduce themselves and their platforms.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 6 at the Democrat Headquarters, 110 E Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (RCC-AAS) has planned several outings in April.
• April 6, Chuck Eby is coordinating with Tonto National Monument for a trip to the Upper Ruin cliff dwelling, with a ranger guide.
• Through the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, Dale Bellisfield will also be leading a four-day excursion to the Zuni Pueblo and nearby sites in New Mexico, from April 16 to April 19. To participate in this outing, please go to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center website, to preregister for this trip. For questions, contact Dale at herbaldale@aol.com.
• April 23, Dale Bellisfield will be leading tours of the small residential ruin near Chaparral Pines in Payson, and the hilltop fort, Portal IV site in Pine.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, so that you can participate in field trips and join talks, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
PAWS meeting
Peggy Sorensen, DVM, is the speaker for the 5:30 p.m., Wednesday April 6 meeting of PAWS in the Payson Public Library conference room, 328 N. McLane Road.
She will discuss the pros and cons of “late neutering” of pets, as well as some of the communicable diseases that may lurk in public places, and how best to minimize the risks.
All PAWS meetings are open to the public.
Chapter DF of P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 8 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Bette at 602-625-1696.
County meeting on right of way ordinance updates
Gila County invites input from residents, community groups and advisory bodies about proposed revisions to its Right-of-Way Ordinance #02-01, which was last updated in 2002.
The meeting is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 7 at the Gila County office building at 610 E. Highway 260, Payson. At these forums county staff will describe proposed changes, with time for citizens to comment in person. Comments may also be submitted by email to tgoodman@gilacountyaz.gov. Additional comments can be submitted by email by April 15.
Living with Diabetes workshop planned
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is offering a free, virtual evidence-based curriculum, a “Healthy Living with Diabetes” Workshop, from noon to 2 p.m. starting Thursday, April 7.
The workshop is on Zoom and meets once a week for six weeks. Registration is required and space is limited. Please contact Mary Gonzales, health education specialist at maryg@pgcsc.org to register.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, April 8. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For April, the breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, fruit cups, coffee, orange juice, and water. A free ticket for the door prize is available. A freewill offering is welcome.
Handcraft show and sale to help Senior Center
A group of 20 gifted artisans and artists are sharing their wares with the public at the Handcrafter Club Spring Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Visit Seed Library
It’s seed-starting time, and the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, may have just the seeds you’re looking for.
Seeds are free. No library card required; just sign up at the circulation desk to participate.
The Seed Library currently has over 3,000 vegetable and flower seed packets.
Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year nominations
Nominations are now being accepted for Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Anyone who has been a volunteer in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way that this person has made a difference. Please email nominations to: takepridepine@gmail.com or mail to: Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
Benefit raffle for Kaydia
A few weeks ago an article ran in the Payson Roundup about a local family needing help with expenses as it must make regular trips to Ohio for treatment of a rare illness from which their daughter, Kaydia, 11, suffers.
To help raise funds a benefit raffle for a 1954 Winchester Model 12 12-guage pump shotgun is taking place. Tickets are $20 each and available at Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St., he business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only 100 tickets will be sold, with the drawing taking place once all the tickets are sold.
