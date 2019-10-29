Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Tim Horn, who will present arguments against the National Popular Vote initiative. The Electoral College is what makes the U.S. a Republic. He believes the NPV would destroy representative government.
Movie at Masonic Lodge
Rim Country residents are invited to Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, to see the movie, “Haunted Mansion” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29. There is no admission charge and popcorn will be available.
Free children’s clothes
The Kaitie’s Closet October clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. In addition to gently used clothing, new shoes, new socks and new underwear will be available. With late fall coming on, used jackets and coats will be on site. Thanks to the Banner Seniors, knitted scarves and caps will be provided, too. All children who did not receive new shoes last month will be eligible to receive shoes this month. They must be present to try on the shoes. If you have any questions, please call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Halloween Bash
A Halloween Bash is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Tonto Apache Gym. The free night of fun features food, drinks, candy and a costume contest. Call 928-474-7093 for details.
Elks Halloween Party
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., hosts a Halloween Party for all Rim Country youngsters, 12 and younger from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30. Enjoy carnival games, a spook house, hot dogs, burgers, fries and candy. The burgers, dogs and fries are free to the kids, with a small charge for adults.
Trunk or Treat events scheduled
The Payson Halloween Trunk or Treat Festival is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. It’s free, but non-perishable food donations welcome. Sponsored by Matt Crespin, State Farm Agent, with candy provided by the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
New this year: a corn maze, tractor display, photo booth and pumpkin carving contest presented by Payson Premier Dental, with cash prizes for top three winners in the pumpkin carving contest.
The Pine Strawberry Fire Department Open House and Trunk or Treat is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.
Yard and Bake Sale
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star Indoor Yard and Bake Sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E Rancho Rd., Payson.
Donations can be brought to the Lodge Thursday morning, Oct. 30. The Order of the Eastern Star is a non-profit organization that supports local charities such as the Time Out Shelter and the Clothe A Child program at Christmas.
Groundbreaking
The Community Child Learning Center at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church will break ground for its new facility in ceremonies at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1. The church is at 800 W. Main St., Payson.
Health & Care Fair
The 21st Annual Community Health & Care Fair is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 2 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 902 W. Main St., Payson. It features a variety of free health screenings, information and more from a variety of providers. There is no admission.
Scouts host street market
Boy Scout Troop 7554 is hosting the Beeline Street Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Payson Elks, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.
Vendors and crafters will have collectibles, gifts, handmade and upcycled crafts, jewelry, new clothing, yard sale items and more. The Scouts are selling hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Movie at Pine Library
The Pine Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, presents Movie Madness at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, showing “Aladdin” in the children’s room. Space is limited to 12 youngsters for the PG rated movie. Popcorn will be available. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
Tires and Tacos
Come out and talk about cars and socialize, plus enjoy two free tacos and a free soda from Jonathan at Jack in the Box. The first Tires and Tacos event is at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Jack in the Box parking lot and will continue the first Saturday of each month. Everyone who attends gets a free Jack in the Box soda and two tacos.
Chili Supper benefit
A Chili Supper is planned for the benefit of the area’s Animal Welfare Fund from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.
The dinner features chili, salad and a dessert, plus entertainment by Cinnamon Twist and a sale of items donated by area businesses.
Advance tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under; those 4 and under are free. Call 928-951-1945 or stop by Consign Your Design in the Swiss Village. At the door the cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children.
Mission Festival at Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church hosts a special Mission Festival at 9 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, with a special presentation afterward at 10:15 a.m.
Payson resident Darrell Dobberpuhl will share information on the Christian ministry in Apacheland. Rock of Ages Lutheran is hosting the presentation to kick off an annual special collection campaign to support the regional Christian ministries in Apacheland. Rock of Ages is supplying Peridot — Our Savior Lutheran School with school supplies, clothing and Christmas gifts. Anyone wishing to donate may send a check to Rock of Ages Lutheran, 204 W. Airport Rd., Payson, AZ 85541 and designate to Peridot.
All are welcome to join the mission festival service at 9 a.m. and the presentation afterward at 10:15 a.m.
Mountain View Fiddlers perform at CPC on Main
The Mountain View Fiddlers, a unique 12-piece ensemble from Mesa, Ariz. under the direction of Dr. Peter Rolland, will give a public concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Donations help defray the group’s expenses. The concert showcases an integrated program of Scottish, American and Canadian folk/fiddle tunes and songs. More information and contact details can be found on Facebook @mountainviewfiddlers.
Sound Tapestry at library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts a performance by Sound Tapestry from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov 6. Sound Tapestry is a classical guitar and flutes duo that offers a variety of genres of music including classical, Latin, Celtic and popular songs. Please contact Bette Acker, 602-625-1696, if you have any questions.
Celtic Music Night
Celtic Music Night is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. Payson. Free admission, beverages available, donations welcome.
The evening features an open stage format, followed by fun jam session. Please sign up when you arrive if you wish to perform. Contact Anne James for more information, 928-951-4420.
Annual Holiday Bazaar
The Mystical Rose Sodality of St. Philip’s Parish plans its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Parish Hall, 511 S. St. Philips St., Payson. The bazaar provides an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping and also features baked goods and a raffle for gift card trees valued at more than $200 and a handmade quilt.
PAL Fall Show
The Payson Art League’s Fall Art Show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10. This free event is at the Julia Randall Elementary School, 600 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson. For more information: paysonartleague@gmail.com.
Elks Veterans Day event
Tickets are now on sale for the Payson Elks Veterans Day Ceremony and Dinner. The event is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. The dinner features pork loin. Tickets are $10 per person for non-veterans and veterans are admitted at no charge. Stop by the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, to purchase.
Veterans Day ceremony
The annual Payson Veterans Day ceremony is at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11 at the Payson High Auditorium.
