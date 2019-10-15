Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Jose Borrajero, who will discuss an initiative known as The American Dream Act, which would remove the property tax burden from Arizona seniors on their primary residence. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Play at PHS
The Longhorn Theatre Company of Payson High School presents “The Harvey Girls” by Julie Jensen at 7 p.m., Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 and at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18. Performances are in the high school auditorium.
Dogs Day Out
The 4th Annual “Dogs Day Out” is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Gila County Court complex across from the Payson Post Office, 714 S. Beeline Hwy.
Sponsored by the Payson Lioness Club, the event is a benefit for Leader Dogs for the Blind and Humane Society of Central Arizona.
The Lioness Club is seeking sponsors, vendors and volunteers to make this a successful event. For details, call Barb, 928-951-1251 or Dorine, 928-951-3014.
Aglow International
Stephanie McDonald is the guest speaker at the next gathering of Aglow International from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 19 at Crossroads Church Fellowship Hall, 114 E. Cedar Lane, Payson.
McDonald and her husband Tim are pastors of the Church for the Nations, Payson. Having come to Jesus at 18, her ministry as wife, mother and pastor has opened the door for her to teach the message of hope and power through Jesus Christ in churches, encounters and discipleship classes across America and in other countries. Her life message of victory over depression has helped many to walk in freedom.
All are welcome to join the gathering. Light refreshments are served at 9 a.m. For details, call 928-472-6146.
Free concert
The Ladies of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, hosts a free concert at 1 p.m., Saturday Oct. 19. The concert features three local performers including Six Gal ‘n Hat, a family of six gals and a guy with a hat that do three-part harmonies; Tricia Henning, a respected singer and songwriter; and Cinnamon Twist with Anne James and Jennifer Holly, sharing rich vocals and clean guitar stylings. Come support these local performers and The Ladies of St. Paul’s Outreach activities by attending the concert and bringing a friend or two. Donations are welcomed and light refreshments will be served.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk.
Local restaurants will provide food, and foot-stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This annual fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
Learn about Mount Cross Rock Point Mission
How much do you know about the Native Americans who live in the northeast corner of Arizona? Rim residents are invited to an event at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 in the log building on Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260 to learn about the church’s Rock Point Mission.
There will be a “Make-Your-Own” taco salad (ingredients provided) with Peach Cobbler/Pumpkin Pie dessert; you will hear stories about Spider Woman and Walking in Beauty, as well as discovering how the Mission at Rock Point plays a big part in the Native American community.
Baked items, crafts, and white elephants will be available for purchase. There is no cost for attending this event, although donations to defray the costs of heating the buildings at the mission will be accepted.
Library Friends hear about fire threat
The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21 for a presentation to the community by arborist David Mikulak, who was in California for the Paradise Fire. The presentation is held in the library meeting room and starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m., with the program at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited. For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.
CAP Advisory Board seeks Rim Country member
The Gila County Community Action Program (CAP) has an opening for a volunteer CAP Advisory Board member. You must have a position of representing low-income residents or be a low-income person living in Payson or the surrounding Rim Country area. As a board member you advocate for those in need, provide input and receive information on the CAP programs. You would be required to attend four meetings a year in person or by telephone. Please submit your application no later than Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192 for details.
Applications are available at the Payson Community Action Program office, or online at www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community/community_action_program.php.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Oct. 25, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
The performance/competition is on New Year’s Eve. The event will be dressy, with dinner, dancing, and the performances by 20 finalists. The judges will select first, second, and third places. First place receives $500; second place, $250; and third, $100. All proceeds from the event go to fund Elks Lodge projects. Tickets for the dinner will be sold at the Elks Lodge.
Friends of Pine Library host author October 28
The Friends of Pine Library host Dr. Bradley Buckhout, author of “When Caring Trumps Curing: The Vital Role of Hospice and Palliative Care” at its Monday, Oct. 28 meeting at 1 p.m. in the library activity room located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Buckhout has written the book in an attempt to assist readers in the difficult conversations and decisions as the end of life approaches. Copies of the book will be available for $14 and all proceeds will go to the library.
The public is welcome and light refreshments will be served.
Food drive underway
The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® (CABOR) is conducting the 6th Annual REALTORS® Food Drive through Friday, Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds this year. Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to one of any area real estate office or the CABOR Office, across the parking lot from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12.
For questions regarding donations, please contact the Central Arizona Board of REALTORS®, 928-474-1944 or by email at nancy@cazbr.com
Chili Supper benefits Animal Welfare Fund
A Chili Supper is planned for the benefit of the area’s Animal Welfare Fund from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.
The dinner features chili, salad and a dessert, plus entertainment by Cinnamon Twist and a sale of items donated by area businesses.
Contributions include a truck head-liner from Upholstery Station in Star Valley, gift certificates from numerous businesses and more. The Animal Welfare Fund helps people pay for emergency vet visits they might not be able to otherwise afford.
Advance purchase tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, those 4 and under are free. Call 928-951-1945 or stop by Consign Your Design in the Swiss Village. At the door the cost is $10 adults and $7 for children.
