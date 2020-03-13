The first day of spring for 2020 is Thursday, March 19, which is earlier than it’s been in over a century.

That means it’s time to make gardening plans, and the Payson Community Garden group has several lined up through March beginning this weekend.

Saturday, March 14: Wake up your garden. Glen McCombs from Plant Fair Nursery will share some great tips on how to best prepare for the spring planting season. Ideas on organic fertilizer, soil preparation, worms, cover crops and crop rotation.

Saturday, March 21: Getting started. Suzan Hoover Miller will give you some great tips for having success in your garden. What is the right time to plant, whether to start with transplants or seed, and all about soil temperatures?

Saturday, March 28: Planning your garden. Suzan Hoover Miller will talk about planning out your garden and give you ideas on how to best use your space. What are the benefits of intensive, single-row, or circles for planting? What can you stake or trellis to get the best production out of your garden?

All classes are at Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway or in the Payson Community Garden (next door), depending on weather, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., just look for the sign.

Classes are free and open to the public.