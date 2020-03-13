Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is offered at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane at 8 a.m., Friday, March 13. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Urban Cowboy Anniversary performance at the casino
Country music legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee perform Friday, March 13 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino for the 40th Anniversary of the movie “Urban Cowboy.”
Tickets are $50 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online or at the cashiers cage. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Free Christian concert
A concert of American Christian music by The Needhams is at 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 13 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. See page 7 of this issue for more information.
Market on the Move
Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move program from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are available only while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. The program is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway. There is an hour break for lunch. To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check), due the day of class.
The class is designed for people 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.
Teen Center grand opening
Gila County Probation hosts the public grand opening of the Route 87 Community Teen Center, 122 W. Cedar Lane, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 14. The day will feature tours, lots of food, including a barbecue with brisket and all the fixings, and plenty of fun.
At the library
Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road:
PI Day Craft Event for ages 6 and up is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14 in the Arizona Room of the library. A Phase 10 and Muffins tween and teen game event, for ages 10 and older, is from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, March 16. Reservations are required, call 928-474-9260.
Celtic Moments Irish Band performs at the library at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.
Celtic Moments with Jim West and Kathleen Kelly is a celebration of the Irish with traditional ballads and the musical taste of the wearin’ of the green.
From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Music (STEAM) project is St. Patrick’s Day Binary Coding for ages 6 and older. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 a Building STEAM Skills with Dominoes program is planned for ages 5 and older.
Lioness Talent Show registration Saturday
Members of the Payson Lioness Club are accepting and registering any interested applicants for the upcoming Talent Show starting at 1:30 p.m. every Saturday at Denny’s, 312 S. Beeline Highway. For details call Barb Stratton at 928-951-1251.
AARP offers free tax prep
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley. All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP.
An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit. No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Library Friends of Payson host history program
The Library Friends of Payson host a history program at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16 with David Grassé, Payson Public Library assistant librarian and author. His talk is about the Wilcox Train Robbery of 1895. See page 7 of this issue for more information.
Tea Party open mic night
The Payson Tea Party will have a Current Events Open Mic Night from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. If you have a 5- to 10-minute topic you would like to present then have the group discuss, contact the paysonteaparty@gmail.com by Monday afternoon, March 16 to get on the agenda, or just show up prepared to discuss any topic of your choice.
For more information check out our website at www.paysonteaparty.org.
Women’s Caucus of the Democrats of Rim Country
The Women’s Caucus of the Democrats of Rim Country meets from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 at the Mazatzal Casino’s Cedar Ridge Restaurant meeting room. Come at 11:30 a.m. to share lunch and social time.
All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety are welcome.
For details email patedelen@gmail.com.
Boy Scouts Beeline Street Market needs vendors
The March 28-29 Beeline Street Market at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, benefits a local Boy Scouts of America group, which the Payson Elks sponsors.
Vendors are wanted for the event, which is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Space is $35 for a 10-by-10 space and $45 for a 20-by-20 space. Items welcomed include arts and crafts, garage sale goods, vintage and antique collectibles and miscellaneous treasures.
For details call Tamara Davenport, 928-970-2620 or Ken Schneider, 480-231-3634.
Family Fun Walk registration now open
Register for the Randall Family Fun Walk/Run at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, which is from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Free T-Shirts go to the first 200 registrations.
The cost to participate: $30 regular; $25 senior or student; $20 for veterans and active service military; children, 6 and under and dogs on a leash, free. The fee covers park admission and a bus to the top where the walk/run begins.
Sponsorships of water tables are available for $99 each. Breakfast will be available, along with live music. Go to payson.com for tickets.
