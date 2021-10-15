Bach-N-All in concert
Bach-N-All, a new piano and flute duo, performs at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Lisa Tan, piano, and Bette Acker, flute, look forward to sharing their music with others.
This is a benefit to support the Deacon’s Food Bank at the Community Presbyterian Church.
The concert is free, but donations are requested to support the work of this local food bank.
The duo plans an evening of classical, Latin and jazz selections. Bach-N-All suggests black tie or cocktail attire for the event and the reception that follows the concert. How often do you get a chance to dress up for an event?
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required due to seating limitations and to plan for the reception. Contact Bette at 602-625-1696 to make your reservations.
100th Anniversary of the Zane Grey Cabin
The Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin are celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Zane Grey occupying his cabin in Rim Country.
Zane Grey first visited the area in 1918 to hunt and to research his book about the Pleasant Valley War (“To the Last Man”). He purchased land from the Haught family to build a hunting cabin. The first time Zane Grey used the cabin was in October of 1921.
For the 100th anniversary celebration, all Zane Grey merchandise (books, apparel, gift items, etc.) in the Rim Country Museum Gift Shop will be discounted 20% from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.
Tours of the Rim Country Museum and the Zane Grey replica cabin are available at the same time.
For more information, contact the Rim Country Museum at 928-474-3483.
Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin complex is at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway. To learn more visit rimcountrymuseum.org.
Gone to the Dogs event
Bring your well-mannered and leashed furry friend to the grass diamond at Rumsey Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 for games, fun, food and demonstrations.
Hosted by the Payson Lions Club, the event is supported by Walmart, PetSmart and Safeway.
Octoberfest
The Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative is having an Octoberfest fundraiser for the warming center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
Organizers seek vendors with food and art, fees are $10-$20.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.
A costume contest with four categories is planned. The categories include the best group costume, best dressed costume, most creative costume and cutest costume.
There will be games and prizes for all ages, plus live music.
All funds raised will help keep the warming center’s food program and resource programs thriving.
Interested vendors are asked to call 928-951-3560.
Charity calendars going fast
The 2022 Rim Country Charity Calendars went on sale in August this year and are selling at a rapid pace. The club doubled the order for calendars this year, which translates into twice the amount of money for the local food banks and the newly formed scholarship fund — 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the $10 calendars go to charity.
The $10 calendars will be available at two upcoming events:
• Payson Warming Center Fall Festival, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church campus.
• Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday Oct. 23 at the Payson High School parking lot.
Calendars are also available at the Payson Visitor Center, Payson Public Library, Plant Fair, The Central Arizona Association of Realtors, Pine library, ColorZ Salon, The Herb Stop in Pine or at the club’s monthly meetings.
Wine Around the Library
Join the fun of wine, chocolate, great food and conversation at the Pine library from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Seventh Annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser.
Local restaurants will be providing food and foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, there will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the library. This fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming for all ages.
Jazz concert
Pete Pancrazi performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Over the long life of the Sunday jazz sessions at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, Pancrazi has been one of the favorite entertainers among the long list of professional musicians to perform in Payson.
He was named “the one to watch” by DownBeat Magazine, and a “guitar player deserving greater attention.” He was named the “Jazz Guitar Player of the Year” in the AzJazz Magazine reader’s poll.The performance is free. Please RSVP to Gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com as seating is somewhat limited.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. The guest speaker is LD6 House Member Walt Blackman, who will report on the last legislative session and will also talk about his campaign for CD1 in Congress.
Camera Club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, both in person and via Zoom, Due to COVID restrictions, there will be seating space for only 25 people in the Payson library’s large meeting room. Refreshments will be served.
The program this month is presented by Colleen Miniuk, who will share her expertise in making every outing count in “The Art of Seeing Differently.”
She’ll share tips and tricks for increasing observation, attention, and mindfulness before snapping the shutter.
Learn how to approach and make order out of a chaotic scene, identify “invisible gorillas,” connect your individuality with the landscape, and create more meaningful photographic expressions of what we individually experience in the world.
Miniuk is a corporate-America-escapee turned full-time outdoor photographer, writer, publisher, instructor, and speaker from Chandler, Ariz. Her credits include National Geographic calendars, Arizona Highways, AAA Via, National Parks Traveler, On Landscape, and a broad variety of other publications. Her work from the Colorado River watershed is currently featured in a solo photography exhibit “The Current Flows: Water in the Arid Water” curated by Jeanne Falk.
Adams (Ansel Adams’ daughter-in-law) at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in Pueblo, Colo.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its monthly meeting. Zoom is available for those who wish to participate remotely. Contact sue@zencorp.net to request the Meeting ID and Passcode.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meets from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. All breast cancer survivors are welcome to a safe place to gain fellowship, support, exchange ideas and the knowledge that you are not alone.
Since this is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, please reach out to any friend you have that may be going through a hard time with a recent diagnosis.
For details call Ilona at 928-472-3331 or Aggie at 480-540-7986.
PHS Fall Play
The Longhorn Theatre Company presents an endearing drama that depicts various scenes from a great piece of early 20th century history.
The play, “The Orphan Train,” is about street orphans being rounded up in the big cities and placed on trains going west to farms and ranches and shops for adoption. Many orphans were glad to get off the streets. Some were very unhappy and were forced onto the trains.
“The Orphan Train” was written by Aurand Harris who wrote over 50 plays for young theatre artists, many of them being adapted from great pieces of literature. Drama students from grades 6 through 12 have been working on this play for their fall main stage production.
There will be three performances: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 23; and 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22 in the high school auditorium. Tickets are available at ticketspicket.com and will also be sold at the door for $6 for adults and $5 for students.
Pink Ladies final sale
The Pink Ladies final Arts & Crafts Sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Drive.
All hand-crafted Easter, Halloween & Christmas items are half price (except for supplies, paint, fabric, thread, tables, chairs and sewing machines will be marked “AS-IS”).
Choose from a great selection of baby items, jewelry, kitchen items, unique handmade and quilted items and much more.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for members of the Rim community. For more information, call MHAF at 928-472-2588.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, please call Bette, 602-625-1696.
Flea Market Business Expo
The Second Annual Flea Market Business Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Payson High School parking lot. There will be food, music and fun, including trick or treating.
For more information contact aleah@rimcountrychamber.com.
Blood drive
A Payson Community Blood Drive is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s log cabin, 601 E. Hwy. 260. To make an appointment visit www.vitalant.org and type in “payson” or call 877-258-4825.
Food Drive
Area Realtors continue their efforts to help Rim Country food banks with the Eighth Annual CAAR Food Drive, which concludes Nov. 1, 2021.
There will be drive-thru collection sites Saturday, Oct. 30 at 424 S. Beeline Highway or 611 S. Beeline Highway.
Collection boxes are at every real estate office for drop-offs for everyone’s convenience during business hours.
This year folks can double their impact to the food drive. Monetary donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum contribution of $10,000 from CAAR to the Payson and Pine/Strawberry food banks. Checks can be made payable to St. Vincent de Paul or Pine Strawberry Food Bank for tax-deductible donations (please put in memo line on your check — Food Bank).
Turkey Trot Registration open
The annual Turkey Trot 5K/1M Walk/Run is Saturday, Nov. 20 at Green Valley Park in Payson.
The registration deadline in-office is 4:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5. The online registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 7.
The 5K Race starts at 9 a.m. and requires a fee of $40. The 1 Mile Run/Walk starts at 9:05 a.m. for a fee of $25.
A medal and hooded sweatshirt is provided to 5K participants; a hooded sweatshirt only for 1 mile participants.
A late fee of $5 will be charged to registrations made after Nov. 8 and there is no shirt guarantee after Nov. 8.
There are no refunds — no exceptions. No pets are allowed on the course.
Please visit https://paysonrimcountry.com/turkeytrot to learn more.
AARP Tax-Aide service seeks volunteers
Do you want to be of service in your local community? Do you enjoy working with people, or have basic computer skills? Then AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service is for you. There is a need for tax counselor preparers, for receptionists and facilitators. This service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more.
There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Don’t forget — no matter where you volunteer — volunteering increases your longevity, decreases stress and helps our community become a happier place to live.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
CASA volunteers needed
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
Submit your club and/or event notices to tmcquerrey@payson.com.
