Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities served by Sparklight have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math projects or clubs as part of the internet service provider’s fourth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.
Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 21 at sparklight.com/contest. Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winners will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31.
K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project — whether for equipment, competition fees, field trips or otherwise — and how it benefits students. Five entities will be selected to each receive a $3,000 award.
Library invites young scientists to visit Saturday
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, invites the area’s young scientists to participate in its weekly Saturday Science Club.
The club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at the library. The events scheduled for March: Egg Drop Challenge, March 5; Edible Choco Slime, March 12; Catapult Contest, March 19; and Star Projector, March 26.
Advance sign-up is required and can be done at the library’s front desk or on Facebook@Paysonarizonausa.
Bocci ball scheduled
The Payson Singles with Spirit group is now presenting two regular bocci ball events each month — the first Monday and third Tuesday at the bocci ball court at Rumsey Park.
The next Monday event is 1 p.m., Monday, March 7. The court is across from ramada 4 in Rumsey Park, signs will be posted. All are welcome regardless of marital status or skill level. Bring a chair for viewing and water.
The first third Tuesday event is at 11 a.m., March 15 at the same location.
To learn more, call Mary Nelson at 805-216-3406.
COVID-19 testing
Gila County Health and Emergency Management is now offering COVID-19 testing in Payson. Testing takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county testing office at 600 N. Beeline Highway. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 928-200-7668 to schedule an appointment.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Blood Drive in Pine
A Community Blood Drive is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 at the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87. To make an appointment call 877-258-4825 or visit www.vitalant.org. On the website choose Pine in the city listing drop-down menu.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society plans several outings in March and April.
• March 9 there is a field trip to historic Pinal City near Superior. This outing will include a hike to Mattie Earp’s grave, and convenes at Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
• March 19, Scott Wood will lead a field trip to the La Plata Ruin in Agua Fria National Monument. This outing will include Wood’s expertise from his work in this region for many years, along with a couple other sites in the Perry Mesa area.
• March 26, in lieu of the monthly Zoom meeting, the San Tan Chapter of AAS hosts a “Mini-Expo Invitation to Arizona Archaeology” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the San Tan Historical Society Museum in Queen Creek. It will include activities and demonstrations of skills used in historic and prehistoric Arizona. This is a public Arizona Archaeology Month event. For more information, go to azarchsoc.org/santan.
April field trips are planned to the Upper Ruin of Tonto National Monument and to two gated sites, near the Portals in Pine and Chaparral Pines in Payson.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, to sign up for and participate in field trips, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Learn about managing diabetes
John Hancock, RN-CDE, will talk about managing diabetes at the Banner High Country Seniors’ Doc Talk, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 9.
Diabetes is a disease that occurs when blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose is the body’s main source of energy and comes from food you eat.
Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into cells to be used for energy. Sometimes your body doesn’t make enough — or any — insulin, or doesn’t use insulin well. Glucose then stays in your blood and doesn’t reach your cells.
Over time, having too much glucose in your blood can cause health problems. As of 2015, 30.3 million people in the United States, or 9.4% of the population, had diabetes. More than 1 in 4 of them didn’t know they had the disease.
Call 928-596-4747 to register for Hancock’s talk.
Payson Rock Club meeting
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s monthly meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. Its next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 9 at the Payson Public Library. Meetings include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. For more information call 928-595-2059.
TCCA program
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents Taylor Red at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 10.
Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red, whose sound is best described as fresh, fun and country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. You will hear a whole lot of ’90s country, as well as two of their biggest influences, Shania Twain and The Chicks in their music. Taylor Red has performed over 1,000 live shows across America and internationally. Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels, Diamond Rio, Don Williams, High Valley, Josh Turner, Michael W. Smith, Neil McCoy, and Ray Stevens include some of the artists the three girls have opened for throughout their career.
Individual tickets are $25 per person and can be obtained online at www.tccarim.org. Purchase tickets in advance from your home computer or smartphone and print the PDF tickets on your home printer. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For more information visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Community Breakfast
The Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, has resumed its Community Breakfasts. The next breakfast is 9 a.m., Friday, March 11 and includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, omelet, coffee, and orange juice. A free ticket for the door prize is available. A freewill offering is welcome.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m. via Zoom Friday, March 11. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Market on the Move
The Market on the Move food budget-stretching program is at Sawmill Crossing from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 12.
With Market on the Move, a $15 cash donation entitles you to up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Please bring a container to carry your items home.
Selections vary from month to month and all varieties are while supplies last — first come, first served.
Market on the Move is in Payson the second Saturday of every month through May.
Free tax preparation
The Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through Wednesday, April 6 by appointment only. The appointment line is 928-487-1174, just leave a message.
Forms that must be filled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Masks are required. All ages are welcome. You do not need to be a member of AARP.
Visit Seed Library
It’s seed-starting time, and the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, may have just the seeds you’re looking for.
Seeds are free. No library card required; just sign up at the circulation desk to participate.
The Seed Library currently has over 3,000 vegetable and flower seed packets.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
