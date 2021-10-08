Food Drive continues, includes shredding event
Area Realtors continue their efforts to help Rim Country food banks with the Eighth Annual CAAR Food Drive, which concludes Nov. 1, 2021.
While food can be dropped at any real estate office in the area, two special events are planned next weekend.
Realtors will come to you from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 to pick up your food bank donations. Anyone interested in participating can call 1-928-474-1944 to make arrangements for their donations to be collected.
Shred-a-Thon
Then a Shred-a-Thon is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 — or until the truck is full. Bring non-perishable food items or a monetary donation for the Eighth Annual Food Drive in exchange for secure document shredding. An Assured Documentation Truck will be on site at the CAAR office, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12.
Only paper will be accepted — no cardboard, no 3-ring binders, no metal of any kind — please make sure you go through your boxes to verify they contain only paper before bringing them to be shredded.
CAAR offers a huge thank you to Pioneer Title for hosting the Assured Documentation Truck in support of its food drive.
Checks can be made payable to St. Vincent de Paul or Pine Strawberry Food Bank for tax-deductible donations (please put in memo line on your check — Food Bank).
There will also be drive-thru collection sites Saturday, Oct. 30 at 424 S. Beeline Highway or 611 S. Beeline Highway. Collection boxes are also at every real estate office for drop-offs for everyone’s convenience during business hours.
This year folks can double their impact to the food drive. Monetary donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum contribution of $10,000 from CAAR to the Payson and Pine/Strawberry food banks.
Craft Fair
The Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., is hosting a Craft Fair with 20 crafters participating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9. There will also be a raffle for a queen-size quilt, tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing is at the close of the event on Saturday and the winner does not have to be present. Admission to the event is $1 per person.
Pumpkin Patch opens
The Payson Community Garden’s Pumpkin Patch opens for picking from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at 300 E. Tyler Parkway. This year the Payson Community Garden organizers and members are suggesting a donation be made for the pumpkins, credit cards will be accepted.
Beeline Cruise-In Car Show
The 2021 Beeline Cruise-In Car Show is Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9.
Friday features the annual cruise around Payson, starting at 3:30 p.m., which travels from Rumsey Park and through neighborhoods west of Beeline.
The car show is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 in Green Valley Park. New this year is a trophy for the Peoples’ Choice winner, sponsored by Choice Auto. Pick up ballots starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at the hospitality booth. The event is free to the public and will also feature vendors selling food and merchandise.
Lions Bake Sale
The Payson Lions host a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Home Center True Value parking lot, south of Walmart. Proceeds benefit the Payson Lions’ sight and hearing programs.
Blessing of the Animals
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, hosts a Blessing of the Animals at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9.
“All creatures, great and small” are welcome for a blessing, given by Father Ron Keel.
The free event is open to the entire community and takes place outside the church.
To ensure that your animals are kept safe, please keep them on a leash at all times or contained in a pet carrier or appropriate container. If you need to keep your pet in your car or in a trailer, park near the back of the church and the blessing will be performed at your car.
Call 928-474-3834 for more information.
Human trafficking discussion Tuesday night
The Soroptimist of Zane Grey host a program on human trafficking at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly. The program presenter is Shanna Parker, chief executive officer of Angels Go To Work.
A donation of $20 is requested for a ticket. Contact Patti Ippolito at 928-472-8007, extension 34, for more information.
Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 12 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Loren Spivack, author of “Free Market Warrior” and other books. He will speak on “Why We Fight,” understanding what the left is actually all about.
Spivack will also have books and CDs to sell.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society’s next presentation is by Dr. Aaron Wright Wednesday, Oct. 13.
A more extended trip is planned to the Silver City, N.M. area, including visits to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, Spirit Canyon Petroglyphs, the Mimbres Culture Heritage Site and the University of New Mexico Museum, from Oct. 15 to 18.
To become a member contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Bach-N-All in concert
Bach-N-All, a new piano and flute duo, performs at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Lisa Tan, piano, and Bette Acker, flute, look forward to sharing their music with others.
This is a benefit to support the Deacon’s Food Bank at the Community Presbyterian Church.
The concert is free, but donations are requested to support the work of this local food bank.
The duo plans an evening of classical, Latin and jazz selections. Bach-N-All suggests black tie or cocktail attire for the event and the reception that follows the concert. How often do you get a chance to dress up for an event?
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required due to seating limitations and to plan for the reception. Contact Bette at 602-625-1696 to make your reservations.
Gone to the Dogs event
Bring your well-mannered and leashed furry friend to the grass diamond at Rumsey Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 for games, fun, food and demonstrations.
Hosted by the Payson Lions Club, the event is supported by Walmart, PetSmart, and Safeway.
Octoberfest planned as benefit for Warming Center
The Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative is having an Octoberfest fundraiser for the warming center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
Organizers seek vendors with food and art, fees are $10-$20.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.
A costume contest with four categories is planned. The categories include the best group costume, best dressed costume, most creative costume and cutest costume.
There will be games and prizes for all ages, plus live music.
All funds raised will help keep the warming center’s food program and resource programs thriving.
Interested vendors are asked to call 928-951-3560.
Wine Around the Library
Join the fun of wine, chocolate, great food and conversation at the Pine library from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Seventh Annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser.
Local restaurants will be providing food and foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, there will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the library. This fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming for all ages.
Jazz concert
Pete Pancrazi performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Over the long life of the Sunday jazz sessions at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, Pancrazi has been one of the favorite entertainers among the long list of professional musicians to perform in Payson.
He was named “the one to watch” by DownBeat Magazine, and a “guitar player deserving greater attention.” He was named the “Jazz Guitar Player of the Year” in the AzJazz Magazine reader’s poll.
The performance is free. Please RSVP to Gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com as seating is somewhat limited.
Flea Market Business Expo
The Second Annual Flea Market Business Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Payson High School parking lot. There will be food, music and fun, including trick or treating.
For more information contact aleah@rimcountrychamber.com.
AARP Tax-Aide service seeks assistance from area
Do you want to be of service in your local community? Do you enjoy working with people, or have basic computer skills? Then AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service is for you. There is a need for tax counselor preparers, for receptionists and facilitators. This service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more.
There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Don’t forget — no matter where you volunteer — volunteering increases your longevity, decreases stress and helps our community become a happier place to live.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Calendar available
Get the eighth annual charity calendar by the Rim Country Camera Club for $10 at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; The Herb Stop, 4004 N. Highway 87, Pine; Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St., Payson; and Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Proceeds benefit area food banks, scholarships and other designated charities. Calendars may also be ordered from Rim Country Camera Club, P.O. Box 1372, Payson, AZ 85547.
CASA volunteers needed
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
Submit your club and/or event notices to tmcquerrey@payson.com.
