Turkey Trot registration
The annual Turkey Trot 5K/1M Walk/Run is Saturday, Nov. 20 at Green Valley Park.
The registration deadline in-office is 4:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5. The online registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 7.
The 5K Race starts at 9 a.m. and requires a fee of $40. The 1 Mile Run/Walk starts at 9:05 a.m. for a fee of $25.
A late fee of $5 will be charged to registrations made after Nov. 8.
Please visit https://paysonrimcountry.com/turkeytrot to learn more.
Indoor Yard and Bake Sale
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star hosts an Indoor Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Payson Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road.
Pins for Paws
The Pins for Paws event to benefit the Humane Society of Central Arizona is at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5 at Rim Country Bowl, 1109 N. Beeline Highway. A wide variety of raffle items is offered along with a silent auction.
Haunted House
The Longhorn Theatre Company is presenting a Haunted House from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6 in the PHS auditorium. The entrance is on the north side of the auditorium, just past the big black gates.
Admission is $3 per person or $2 and a can of food. All proceeds benefit the local food bank.
At the Payson library
The Saturday Science Club at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has announced its November schedule. The meetings are at 10:30 a.m. and are suitable for ages 6 through 12. Sign up at the front desk.
The schedule: Nov. 6 – Apple Volcanoes and Dancing Corn; Nov. 13 – Fall Leaf Preservation; Nov. 20 – Butter Making; Nov. 27 – Rainbow Spectroscopes.
The library is hosting International Games Week programs Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13.
Farmers Market hosts Twilight Tuesdays
The Payson Farmers Market is hosting Twilight Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Tuesday starting Nov. 9 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
Shoppers can find Arizona artisan foods; some organically grown produce and fresh mushrooms; free-range beef; fresh baked goods and pies; and works from Rim Country artists for holiday shopping.
Each Tuesday a featured chef will prepare a meal for on-site eating or take-home convenience. There will be live music and a fire pit.
The market accepts SNAP/EBT and offers Double Up Food Bucks to help stretch food budgets.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Tyler Bowyer, chief operations officer, Turning Point USA, and Republican Party of Arizona National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to offer Zoom presentations and coordinate with the San Tan Chapter. The next presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10 by Dr. Michelle Rae Bebber. The program is “The End of North America’s Copper Age: What Can Experimental Ballistics and Mechanics Tell Us” and is a Zoom talk.
The next field trip is Sunday, Nov. 14 to both Sacred Mountain Pueblo and the V-Bar-V Heritage Petroglyph site. To become an RCC-AAS member so you can participate in these activities contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Coffee with a Cop
Join Starbucks, stand-alone site, and the Payson Police Department from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 12 for Coffee with a Cop. All tips given to officers during this time go to local families through the Shop with a Hero program.
Gila County Democrats
The Gila County Democrats will hold a fundraising event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at the Payson Golf Course, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by going to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/giladems-tix and filling out the brief form or call Connie Cockrell at 928-951-0970 or email connie.cockrell@gmail.com. No tickets are available at the door, so please purchase your tickets in advance.
Cookies and crafts
The annual Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church Cookie Walk and Crafts Fair is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at the church fellowship hall, 507 W. Wade Lane. Craft vendor tables are available for rent for $10 each. Call Paula at 480-703-3389 for details.
Tickets for popular holiday event on sale Nov. 13
The 2021 Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration, with a program and dinner is at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $20 per person and go on sale at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 in the foyer of the Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road.
Tree donations, sponsors needed for holiday event
The 15th Annual Charity Tree event runs from Black Friday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 17. Right now organizers need families, businesses and organizations to donate pre-lit and decorated six-foot trees by Monday, Nov. 15 to be displayed in front of the Swiss Village. This year the event is combined with Payson Community Kids to collect clothing and toys for participating children.
To make donations or get additional information contact Rebecca at Sweet Country Charm, 618 N. Beeline Highway, 928-978-0640.
Rim Country Empty Bowls
For the fifth year Rim Country Empty Bowls is raising funds for local food banks. Artisans from the Rim Country Mud Club are again offering unique, handmade pottery bowls. The fundraiser will be held in conjunction with Twilight Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot. There are no advanced tickets. A minimum donation of $20 is asked per bowl selected — cash or check please.
Nonprofit group needs technology coordinator
If you would like to use your computer skills to help a local nonprofit organization a Payson area group is looking for a volunteer to serve as technology coordinator. Duties include configuring, maintaining and troubleshooting laptop computers, printers, scanners and wireless networks; configuring web-based software and managing user accounts; providing training and technical support for end users; and maintaining an accurate inventory of computer equipment. Knowledge of Chromebook computers helpful, but not required. If you are interested please contact John at jawebster@usa.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!