Market on the Move at Sawmill Crossing Saturday
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget-stretching program, Market On the Move (MOM) between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. Market On the Move is offered the second Saturday of every month through May.
Choral Society concerts
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “Christmas Stories!” will be offered at two performances — 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
Directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, the performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to the area’s middle school and high school students. For more information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Democrats of Rim Country plan Christmas Party
The Democrats of Rim Country hold their annual Christmas Party at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant in the Mazatzal Casino. All members and guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at Senior Center
All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. There is no charge and no appointments are needed. The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, the Arizona Department of Economic Security and Paradigm Site Services are sponsoring the event.
For details call PGCSC, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 520-836-2758.
Bocci ball event
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit invite everyone to join them for a bocci ball event — experienced players and those with no experience, couples as well as singles of all ages. The event is at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at Rumsey Park’s new bocci ball court, across from ramada 4, watch for the signs. Bring a chair and water.
Music at the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has scheduled several concerts for the holidays. Cinnamon Twist performs at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14; Six Gal ’N’ Hat presents a program at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15; Bach-N-All performs at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16; and the Christmas Star Carolers offer a program at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21.
To learn more, call the library at 928-474-9260.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Carl Goldberg, expert in the study of Islam, is the speaker.
Community Band and Jazz Band perform
The Eastern Arizona College-Payson performing Community Band and Jazz Band offers a free holiday concert at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. Mike Buskirk is the director.
Doc Talk at Banner High Country Seniors
Banner High Country Seniors hosts a Doc Talk on What to do if the Lights Go Out and other winter electrical safety tips at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway.
Janet Dean and Max Ryden, both with APS are the guest speakers.
Winter weather is rapidly approaching and with it the possibilities of power outages. A number of unforeseen circumstances can cause power outages including: wind, snow load, ice pack, animals, trees and fire. Dean and Ryden offer a presentation on what to do if the lights go out, as well as tips on how to save on your energy bill. Call 928-596-4747 to attend.
Tonto Basin Gila County Redistricting public meeting
During December residents in communities across Gila County are invited to local meetings with members of the Gila County Redistricting Advisory Committee, to learn about the process, and have questions answered. A public meeting will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce building.
Committee members will discuss the process, explain how Gila County’s redistricting differs from the statewide process — and will demonstrate the online mapping tool, and answer questions. Questions regarding redistricting? please email redistricting@gilacountyaz.gov
Gila County Libertarian Party
After being closed for 18 months due to a fire, Tiny’s Restaurant in Payson has re-opened and they have done a magnificent job in remodeling the Libertarian Party’s favorite meeting location.
The next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Come at 5:30 p.m. to order food or drink. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. The meeting is in the north corner of the bar area.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Please check the group’s website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Flu shots
The Gila County Health Department has flu shots available Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Payson office, 110 W. Main St. Appointments are required, call 928-474-1210.
Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinic
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department hosts a Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinic Friday, Dec. 17 at the Gila County Health Department Payson office, 110 W. Main St.
The clinic is for children ages 5 to 11 and a parent or guardian must be present with the child. Vaccines are by appointment only, call 928-910-4009, option 1.
Blood drives
Two blood drives are planned in Payson in December.
Blood donations will be taken from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260.
Vitalant is hosting the two drives and requires appointments: go to www.vitalant.org and use the drop down menu for Public Blood Drives by City or call 877-258-4825.
Holiday and New Year events at Payson library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is planning the upcoming events:
Friday, Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Cocoa, Crafts, and Coffee – Crafts for the little ones and adults too
Tuesday, Dec 21, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – The Inaugural Gingerbread House Competition
Thursday, Dec 30, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – New Year’s Stress Ball and Resolution Creating
Food drive donation sites
To contribute non-perishable food items to the annual Payson Food Drive, drop items at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Payson Town Hall, just past the entrance, 303 N. Beeline Highway; and Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway.
