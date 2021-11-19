Vaccine clinic for veterans in Payson tomorrow
The VA Mobile Shot Clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at Payson’s VA Clinic in Doctor Lowe’s office located at 903 Highway 260. (Just east of the 260 Cafe, but west of the Forest Ranger Station).
The following will vaccines will be available: COVID-19 booster shots, seasonal flu shots and pneumonia vaccine.
Payson library events
The library is hosting three children’s crafts and tales events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, Native Tales and Felt Bags with Edgework; 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, Native Tales and Yarn Weaving; 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, The Legend of Sarila and a Fry Bread Buffet. While the programs are geared for children, all ages are welcome.
The Saturday Science Club at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has announced its November schedule. The meetings are at 10:30 a.m. and are suitable for ages 6 through 12. Sign up at the front desk.
The schedule: Nov. 20 – Butter Making; Nov. 27 – Rainbow Spectroscopes.
For details call the library at 928-474-9260.
Elks Community Thanksgiving dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge plans to once again host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal, which features turkey, side dishes and pies, is free and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
This year the Elks will be serving both dine-in and take-out options. The lodge is also working with the area Realtors to deliver the dinner to the homebound. Homebound residents who would like to take advantage of the Elks Thanksgiving Dinner can reserve a meal by calling 928-474-2572 between now and Nov. 20 to be put on the delivery list. If they have someone who can pick up dinner, those individuals can just walk in and get it to go.
It is not necessary to be homebound to use the take-out option — just walk in and say you want your dinner to go. The meal is served buffet style; you will get take-out boxes for the choices you select.
To volunteer for the event — helping set up, serve and clean up — call 928-474-2572.
Moderna booster clinic
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department is hosting a Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic Monday, Nov. 22 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The booster shots are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon and then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment call 928-910-4009, option 1.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Paulette, 480-695-2786.
Tea Party hosts Allen
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Former LD 6 State Senator Sylvia Allen will discuss redistricting. She has been leading an effort to bring the five rural eastern counties back together.
Market On the Move set for Saturday, Nov. 27
Due to transportation issues the Market on the Move program planned for Saturday, Nov. 13 at Sawmill Crossing was postponed until Saturday, Nov 27. It is in the parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Get 60 pounds of produce/groceries for $15, bring own bags.
Choral Society concerts
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “Christmas Stories!” will be offered at two performances — 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
Directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, the performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
Tickets may soon be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to the area’s middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the Choral Society’s spring concert. For more information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
AARP Tax-Aide service seeks volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists and facilitators. The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Celebration of Life
Remember and honor the passing of a loved one during the holidays by celebrating their life. Hospice Compassus (Payson’s original hospice), Messinger Payson Funeral Home, and Rim Country Hospice Foundation invite the public to a Thursday, Dec. 9 event.
To maintain community safety, the tradition continues with a drive-thru luminary with luminary bags dedicated to loved ones. Personalized luminary bags may be ordered at no charge. A personalized crystal snowflake ornament can be ordered for $15 per ornament.
The traditional memorial picture presentation will be available online Dec. 10. For those wishing to participate, please provide pictures of your loved one(s) for the slide presentation at the time of RSVP and they will be returned to you once they have been uploaded. We ask families to provide a brief memory that can be shared during the program.
Ornament orders are required by Wednesday, Dec. 1. Please email questions to PaysonCOL@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more. There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
CASA volunteers needed
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
