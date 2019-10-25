Tootsie Roll Drive The Knights of Columbus annual Tootsie Roll Drive is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26 at Safeway. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics. Tamale sale
The Nonprofits Coming Together group is pre-selling tamales to help Rim Country families at Christmas time. The cost is $18 per dozen for vegetarian (corn and green chili) and $20 per dozen for beef (with red sauce). To order, call Patty Wisner, 928-474-6044, extension 5501 or Amanda Willis, 928-474-6044, extension 5206. Orders can be picked up or bought the day of at the Payson High School culinary classroom from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 while supplies last.
Fall Festival at Pine Strawberry School
The Fall Festival at Pine Strawberry School is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at the Pine School Gym. It features dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria, carnival booths, a costume contest at 6 p.m., and a Pie in the Face activity at 7 p.m. Tickets are needed for all games; tickets are also needed for soda, popcorn and cotton candy; tickets are available two for $1 at the door. Dinner tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family of five or more; these will be sold in the cafeteria.
Last day for Blattner Brush Pit
Blattner Brush Pit, east of Star Valley, will be open one more day, from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 26 and then closed for the season. The plan is to reopen the pit April 4, 2020.
Game & Fish Commissioner speaks to Flycasters
Newly appointed Arizona Game & Fish Commissioner Jim Goughnour is the guest speaker at the Saturday, Oct. 26 meeting of the Payson Flycasters’ Club and the Trout Unlimited area chapter. The meeting is at 9 a.m. at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Goughnour will talk about the selection process of commissioners and some of the recent initiatives of AZGFD including: recruitment, retention, and reactivation of anglers, Gila trout, fair chase, and budget. The meeting is open to the public.
Ladies’ Day at shooting range
The last Ladies’ Day at the Jim Jones Shooting Range, hosted by the Tonto Rim Sport Club is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 26.
Learn to shoot International Practical Shooting Confederation and Steel Challenge. Watch demonstrations by some of the best shooters in the state. Bring your own gun or use one provided by the club, along with its ammunition. NRA Certified Instructors will conduct the class. All is free. You do not have to be a member to attend. For details, call Ed at 928-468-9075.
Library events
The Pine Public Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, will have a Halloween Lego Challenge at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. For details call 928-476-3678.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., will have a Halloween themed Minute to Win It Game for those 8 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26.
Motorcycle group plans Halloween event
The 4th Annual Bags & Trunk or Treat by Old Bastards MC is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at Native Grill, 210 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Bring the kids out for a safe alternative way to Trick or Treat; all participants are asked to bring a can food donation to help with the holidays. The evening features a live band and a Best Dressed Cars and Motorcycle show with trophies to the winners, a 50/50 with raffle prizes to raise money for the group’s holiday meals for families in need.
Dance at Senior Center
A dance at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. is at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. The Mathews Swing Band will play music that caters to ballroom dancers, as well as other music genres for others to dance to or just sit and enjoy. Other dance nights are Saturday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 23. No alcohol is allowed at the Senior Center.
Mazatzal Halloween Bash
The Mazatzal Halloween Bash is from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The theme is Back to the 80’s. Attendees can enter several different contests and win a share of $1,700 in cash, but they must purchase a Halloween Bash ticket and be present to win and claim prize, all entries must be completed by 9:55 p.m., contests begin at 10 p.m., and winners announced at midnight. Tickets on sale now for $15 per person; must be 21 or older to attend; for more information or rules, visit the Players Club at the casino.
Horsey Halloween Party
There will be a Horsey Halloween Party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Patterson Riding Stables, 272 S. Sprague Dr., Star Valley. Dress up yourself and your horse for prizes for best costumes, followed by games on horseback. Admission is $50 if using a school horse, $45 for those using their own horse. To sign up, call/text Judy on 303-358-6118 or email paysonridinglessons@gmail.com.
Blood drive
The next Payson Community Blood Drive is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. To schedule an appointment, donors can go to www.bloodhero.com and enter the sponsor code: payson. Walk-ins are also welcome. To learn more, call 1-877-25-VITAL.
Each donor receives a voucher for a free pint of frozen custard compliments of Culver’s of Payson.
Lunch Letters event
The Payson chapter of Amnesty International hosts a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Rd.
The group writes letters and pens post cards to elected officials demanding that they support human rights in the U.S. and around the world. Join the effort, network with passionate local human rights activists and take action. For information about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International, call Joan, 928-478-6295 or Penny, 928-978-1268.
Author speaks in Pine
The Friends of Pine Library host Dr. Bradley Buckhout, author of “When Caring Trumps Curing: The Vital Role of Hospice and Palliative Care” at its Monday, Oct. 28 meeting at 1 p.m. in the library activity room located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. Copies of the book will be available for $14 and all proceeds will go to the library. The public is welcome and light refreshments will be served.
Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Tim Horn, who will present arguments against the National Popular Vote initiative. The Electoral College is what makes the U.S. a Republic. He believes the NPV would destroy representative government.
Free children’s clothes
The Kaitie’s Closet October clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson.
In addition to gently used clothing, new shoes, new socks and new underwear will be available. With late fall coming on, used jackets and coats will be on site. Thanks to the Banner Seniors, knitted scarves and caps will be provided, too.
All children who did not receive new shoes last month will be eligible to receive shoes this month. They must be present to try on the shoes.
If you have any questions, please call Bob at 928-951-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!