AARP Tax-Aide service needs volunteers
Do you want to be of service in your local community? Do you enjoy working with people, or have basic computer skills? Then AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service is for you. There is a need for tax counselor preparers, for receptionists and facilitators. This service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Join the Global Climate Strike
There is going to be an international Global Climate Strike demonstration Friday, Sept. 24 sponsored by Fridays for Future (https://fridaysforfuture.org/september24/) and the Mother Earth Project (motherearthproject.org). With the current droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, and other extreme weather, it is obvious that climate change is upon us. Speak up about the need for change.
Join the Climate Strike in Payson. Participants should gather in the parking lot on the right of the entrance to the Wells Fargo Bank fronting the Beverage Place, 111 E. Highway 260 at 9:30 a.m. Signs will be available or bring your own. The demonstration is on the sidewalk facing Highways 260/87 from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 24.
Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration
The Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration, including the Arizona State Fiddle Competition will be held Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at Green Valley Park. Admission is free.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24 with a concert by The Bee Eaters, featuring the Arizona Wildflowers.
The Arizona Fiddle State Championship featuring age division competitors begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Vendors will be on site.
The festivities continue at 5 p.m. with opening announcements, age division winner recognition and competitions in the follow categories: Trick, Twin, Hot Bow and Band.
Sunday, Sept. 26 kicks off at 9 a.m. with a gospel program by The Arizona Wildflowers featuring The Bee Eaters.
Following the gospel program is the Grand Championship, Rounds 1 and 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 928-472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
Mazatzal Casino hosts Jerrod Niemann
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino welcomes country music icon, Jerrod Niemann, unplugged Friday, Sept. 24.
Niemann has always been one of a kind — a little edgier, a little cooler, maybe just a bit off-center in the best possible way. Ten years in, he is making some of the most compelling music of his career.
Tickets are $40 per person and available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier’s cage at the casino.
The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m.
Volunteers needed for 1776 Project
Carol Blann with the Daughters of the American Revolution group in Payson, needs 30 adult and 56 children, ages 10-18, to volunteer for a re-enactment of the historical throwing of the tea into Boston Harbor and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, with a short rehearsal at noon that day at the Payson High School Wilson Dome.
Mayor Tom Morrissey will be Thomas Jefferson and Stan Garner will be King George III. Other adults will play shopkeepers, soldiers, etc. Youngsters will be the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence.
There will be costumed Color Guard coming up from Phoenix and the Payson High School Drama Club will dump tea in the harbor in costume. They will also provide hints of costumes for the other actors and props. To volunteer, call Carol Blann at 928-978-3881.
Fallen Comrade Ceremony set for Sept. 26
A Fallen Comrade Ceremony to honor the living veterans and members currently serving is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 Westerly Road. Families of veterans and active duty personnel and the community are welcome.
This unique ceremony honors living warriors and their resulting “Soul Injuries” from military service and/or combat experiences. Family members affected by their loved ones’ service are also provided a safe place to remember. Civilians are offered a meaningful way to show support.
A time for fellowship will follow.
Republicans host retired Major General Mick McGuire
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., retired USAF Major General Michael “Mick” McGuire, candidate for U.S. Senate, will speak and accept questions. Call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for more information.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speaker is Shiry Sapir, candidate for Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
A mother of three, Sapir has been a real estate broker, general contractor, and interior designer, with 16 years expertise in problem solving and management skills.
Kaitie’s Closet clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet’s September clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. The distribution will be held indoors.
In addition to gently used clothing, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be available. Assorted other new items will be offered as well. Laundered coats and jackets will be given out in September. Remember, if you are interested in shoes, the youngster must be present.
For more information call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Crafternoon at Pine library
The Pine library, 6124 W. Randall Place, is hosting a crafternoon for adults and teens at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1. Participants in the free program will make a Clay Pot Scarecrow in the library activity room. Register at the library or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is conducting a meet and greet and member meeting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rumsey Park’s ramada 4.
The purposes of the meeting are to reconnect with members, to decide where the chapter will go from here and to seek individuals willing to be officers and board members for 2022. In the interim, the chapter will continue to coordinate with the San Tan Chapter, to offer Zoom presentations in the fall.
The next presentation is by Dr. Aaron Wright Wednesday, Oct. 13.
A more extended trip is planned to the Silver City, N.M. area, including visits to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, Spirit Canyon Petroglyphs, the Mimbres Culture Heritage Site and the University of New Mexico Museum, from Oct. 15 to 18. To become a member, please either come to the Oct. 2 meeting, or contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
March for Women’s Reproductive Rights
Get your marching shoes on and join the #MarchForReproductiveRights. The Women’s March and more than 90 other organizations are calling on women and men nationwide to stand in solidarity in defense of women’s reproductive rights.
Join the march in Payson on Saturday, Oct. 2. Gather in the parking lot to the right of the Wells Fargo Bank fronting the Beverage Place, 111 E. Highway 260 at 9:30 a.m. The march is from 10 a.m. to noon. Signs will be available or bring your own. For more information, go to: https://womensmarch.com/
Halloween Lego Challenge
The Pine library, 6124 W. Randall Place, is hosting a Halloween Lego Challenge for youngsters 5 and older at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be fun and prizes. For more information, call 928-476-3678.
Mingle on Main
There will be a Payson High All Alumni Reunion, sponsored by the Class of 1971 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Rim Country BBQ patio, 202 W. Main St. Enjoy live music by the Steve Mercer Band. There is a $5 cover charge. For questions call 928-951-5624 or 928-595-0435.
Gone to the Dogs event
Bring your well-mannered and leashed furry friend to the grass diamond at Rumsey Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 for games, fun, food and demonstrations. Hosted by the Payson Lions Club, the event is supported by Walmart, PetSmart, and Safeway.
Octoberfest planned as benefit for Warming Center
The Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative is having an Octoberfest fundraiser for the warming center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
Organizers seek vendors with food and art, fees are $10-$20.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.
A costume contest with four categories is planned. The categories include the best group costume, best dressed costume, most creative costume and cutest costume.
There will be games and prizes for all ages, plus live music.
All funds raised will help keep the warming center’s food program and resource programs thriving.
Interested vendors are asked to call 928-951-3560.
Realtors modifying annual food drive
The Central Arizona Association of Realtors’ 8th Annual Payson Area Food Drive is underway now through Nov. 1.
A home collection takes place Friday, Oct. 8 – Realtors will pick up donations. Call 928-474-1944 to make arrangements for a pick up. There will also be Drive-thru Collection sites Saturday, Oct. 30 at 424 S. Beeline Highway or 611 S. Beeline Highway. Collection boxes are also at every realty office for drop-offs for everyone’s convenience during business hours.
This year folks can double their impact to the food drive. Monetary donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum contribution of $10,000 from CAAR to the Payson and Pine/Strawberry Food Drives.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more.
There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Don’t forget — no matter where you volunteer — volunteering increases your longevity, decreases stress and helps our community become a happier place to live.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Calendar available
Get the eighth annual charity calendar by the Rim Country Camera Club for $10 at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; The Herb Stop, 4004 N. Highway 87, Pine; Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St., Payson; and Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Proceeds benefit area food banks, scholarships and other designated charities. Calendars may also be ordered from Rim Country Camera Club, P.O. Box 1372, Payson, AZ 85547.
CASA volunteers needed
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!