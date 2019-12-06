Bell ringers needed

The Payson Salvation Army needs the community’s help this year. Due to health issues and volunteers moving from the area, others are needed to fill the void. The Bell Ringing project is the only event the Payson Salvation Army has to raise funds to help the community. Shifts are available at Walmart, Bashas’ and Safeway. Bell Ringers do two-hour shifts. Members of clubs and organizations in the area are encouraged to sign up as a group project. For details call John Morgan, 928-595-0517.