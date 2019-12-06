Arts, Crafts, Baked Goods
The Pink Ladies plan an Arts, Crafts and Baked Goods Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Drive, next to the Almost New Thrift Shop.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for Rim Country residents. Learn more from MHAF, 928-472-2588.
Write for Rights
Payson Amnesty International invites area residents to participate in its 10th Annual Global Write for Rights from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Eastern Arizona College Payson community room (301), 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Letter writing materials are provided, refreshments will be served all day. It only takes 10 minutes to write a letter and change a life.
The official 10th anniversary lunch celebration, with pizza and cake, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details call Penny at 928-978-1268.
Library groundbreaking
The Payson Public Library and the Library Friends of Payson plan a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 for the addition to the facility in Rumsey Park, 328 N. McLane Road.
Light the Rim
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 15th Annual Light the Rim — Outdoor Holiday Display Competition.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate. There is no entry fee, but prizes will be awarded.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 6. Applications will be available online at rimcountrychamber.com or they can be picked up at the chamber office, 100 W. Main St., during business hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. For details call 928-474-4515.
College art show, sale
Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus presents its 13th annual Student Art Show and Sale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the college, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
Celebration of Life
The annual Celebration of Life commemoration is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The event includes a buffet dinner from Gila Hogs BBQ. It is free of charge and open to the community. A personalized crystal dove ornament can be ordered for $15 per ornament. You do not need to attend the event to order ornaments. Please email PaysonCOL@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988 to RSVP by Monday, Dec. 9, as seating is limited.
Soroptimist wine, cheese event is Friday
Soroptimists of Zane Grey Country will hold its annual Wine & Cheese Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Oxbow on Main Street. Tickets for the event are $20 for unlimited wine and food, when purchased ahead of time, or $25 at the door. Reserve your ticket by calling Jean Oliver at 928-474-6167, or Maureen Focht at 928-474-3459.
Mudhens train show
The modular HO Narrow Gauge society, the Mudhens, hosts its annual Christmas train show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Enter through the front doors or the door facing Main Street. The evening exhibit Saturday, Dec. 7 follows the town’s Electric Light Parade on Historic Main Street.
Santa will ride his special caboose around the layout. Additionally the book, “The Polar Express” will be read for all those interested at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at the display. Refreshments will be served, and a believer’s bell will be given while supplies last. The “Polar Express” reading is a Gila County Read On event. For details call Rev. Charles Proudfoot at 719-545-0818 (or leave a note on the train table).
Christmas play
Renewal Performing Arts presents the live theatrical production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” featuring more than 25 Payson actors.
Performances are at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E Rancho Road. Tickets are $5 suggested donation at the door. Doors open 15 minutes prior to the start of each show.
Democrats meet
The Gila County Democratic Party meets from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce building, Highway 188 at Rattlesnake Lane. Guest speakers are Lisa Foy, Arizona Democratic Party vice-chair, who will talk about getting ready for the 2020 elections and Delina DiSanto, candidate for Arizona Congressional District 4.
At the library
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans a Gingerbread Party at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. Participants will make a gingerbread house, listen to a story and have gingerbread men to eat. All ages are invited.
The Pine library is located at 6124 W. Randall Place. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has two holiday-themed events scheduled over the next few days.
Saturday, Dec. 7 a Candy Cane Christmas Ornament Craft for ages 4 and older is from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 a STEAM project, Building Marshmallow Molecules, is planned for those 8 and older from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 928-373-9260 for details.
Electric Light Parade
Payson’s Historic Main Street promises to dazzle at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 with the annual Electric Light Parade. Enjoy entries decked out for the holidays with lights and more along with a variety of events by businesses and organizations along the route.
Jazz concert
A Jazzy Christmas Performance, by the eight-piece Payson Jazz ensemble, is planned at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Jazz members are Gerry Reynolds, drums and leader; John Hesterman, vocalist and bass; Greg Larkins, piano; Hawkeye Mathews, clarinet; Mike Buskirk, trombone; Larry Brasen, trumpet; Bruce Taylor, saxophone; and Joan Smith, guitar.
The free performance is an outreach activity of the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, which is supported by the local friends of jazz.
Contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com for more information and to RSVP.
Handel’s Messiah in Payson
Those who love to sing and want to participate in performances of Handel’s Messiah are invited to attend rehearsals at 6 p.m. Sundays at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
Contact Gail Gorry at 928-978-7902 for details.
The program is at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church; at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.; and at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene.
Freewill offerings benefit the Payson Student Weekend Food Program.
Christmas Potluck
The Friends of Pine Library plan a Christmas Potluck at noon, Monday, Dec. 9 in the library activity room. The community is welcome Bring a dish to share and if you can, bring cake mixes and frosting to donate to the Pine/Strawberry Food Bank.
Blood drive
A blood drive at Payson High School is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the old gym, 301 S. McLane Road. The drive is organized and hosted by the Payson High School student council.
Donors can go to www.bloodhero.com and enter the sponsor code: PaysonHS to schedule an appointment. Donors can call 1-877-25-VITAL if they have questions or need assistance with scheduling an appointment and walk-ins are welcome. Each presenting donor at this blood drive will receive a voucher for a free 9-inch cheese pizza courtesy of Native Grill & Wings.
Tea Party hosts author
The Payson Tea Party hosts Dirk Van Leenen from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Van Leenen, who as a child helped save Jews from concentration camps during World War II, is author of several books.
For details call 928-951-6774.
Chat with the Mayor
Chat with the Mayor — Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey — from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., doors open at 7:30 a.m.
The program is also offered from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, but will not take place Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Wednesday, Jan. 1. It resumes Wednesday, Jan. 8.
