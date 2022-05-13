Market On the Move
Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at the Sawmill Crossing Center. With Market On the Move, a $15 cash donation entitles you to receive up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with your family, friends or those in need. Please bring a container to carry your items home.
Selections vary from month to month. All varieties are while supplies last – First come, first served.
This is the last Market On the Move for this season.
Rimstones Gem and Mineral Show
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club of Payson hosts a Gem and Mineral Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday May 14 at Big Lots east parking lot on the north side of E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry, slabs, or rough material will be available from our vendors. Free rocks for children at the spinning wheel booth.
All proceeds support scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of Northern Gila County attending a college of their choice, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries. The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, INC is a 501 c (3) non-profit gem and mineral club setting aside funding for the higher and/or better education of local students.
Payson Wildlife Fair
A great day is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14 at Green Valley Park at the annual free Payson Wildlife Fair. Go fishing – you don’t need a license; see birds of prey and reptiles; enjoy hands-on activities such as archery and more. This a cooperative effort Arizona Game & Fish Department, USDA Forest Service and the Town of Payson Parks and Recreation Department.
Sunday jazz
Visit the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. for an afternoon of jazz at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 15.
The group, Jazz Prose, led by guitarist Stan Sorenson, are the feature of the afternoon.
Jazz Prose is a group that blends a variety of musical styles and songs with traditional jazz sounds. In addition to Sorenson, the group includes sax/flute player Tony Vacca; upright string bass player Lyman Lipke; and Gerry Reynolds on drums.
The performance is free and open to all, but an RSVP will help with seat planning. RSVP to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Payson Tea Party events
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. Speakers tentatively scheduled for the evening are Blake Masters, candidate for U.S. Senate and Andy Yates, candidate for CD 2 Congress.
The group is hosting a gathering with more than 30 candidates from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at Ponderosa Baptist Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Food is available to purchase for approximately $10, however admission is at no charge. Meet candidates seeking seats in the U.S. Senate to the school board. Additional details will be published as attendance is confirmed.
Doc Talk on eye health
Learn about cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma from Troy Ford, OD, from Payson Eye Care at the next Banner High Country Seniors Doc Talk, 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18.
There are a number of conditions of the eye that impair vision. High Country Seniors has asked Dr. Ford to focus on three of the more common and most talked about. Join this Doc Talk to learn more about eye health. Call 928-596-4747 to register.
Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The meeting is in the room behind the kitchen. As always, food and drink are optional.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America's third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. If you can't make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check the website below on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out
ROSEEO (short for Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out) is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. The next lunch get-together is at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 19 at The Fairways restaurant at Payson Golf Club. The June meeting is at The Beeline Cafe at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Breast Cancer Support
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. It is open to all breast cancer survivors – whether diagnosed last week, last month, last year – or ages ago – come out and enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors who have all “been there, done that.” For questions call Ilona, 817-228-5618.
Rodeo time
The 33rd Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 19, 20 and 21 at the Payson Multi-Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino.
The Women's Cactus Series Barrel Racing event is Thursday, May 19, gates open at 5 p.m. and the performance is at 6 p.m. Admission is a can of food, which will be donated to Rim Country food pantries.
More than 200 professional rodeo contestants are expected to compete in performances that start at 7 p.m. each evening, Friday and Saturday, with the gates opening at 5 p.m. for some pre-rodeo entertainment – including mutton bustin’ and junior steer riding contests for youngsters.
Tickets for adults are $20 each, children 8 to 12, $10 and 7 and under are free of charge. All active military will be admitted at both performances at no charge. Tickets may be purchased online at www.paysonprorodeo.com or at Bob’s Western Wear in Payson. Tickets will also be available at the gate. Parking is $7 if purchased online while purchasing rodeo tickets. If purchasing on the day of the event, parking is $10 cash per vehicle payable upon entry to the Payson Event Center. Parking is limited and subject to availability. Overflow parking is available across the highway at the casino. Drop off for handicap is available. Please mention the need for assistance to the parking attendants and they will direct you. As with any venue, handicap parking is limited.
Chapter DF of P.E.O.
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, May 20 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Bette, 602-625-1696.
New Drama Club
The first meeting of the new Drama Club is 4 p.m., Thursday, May 26 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson. The Drama Club is open to people of all experience levels, 14 and older. The group’s first program is a vaudeville/cabaret-type show (tentatively opening at the library in October). The club welcomes actors, performers, stagehands, musicians, costumers, performers of all stripes, set designers - anyone with an interest in theater production. Sign up at the library at the circulation desk. The first meeting will be held in the large meeting room.
Barley & Vines tasting event
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts the first of four Barley & Vines Tasting Events from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 28, featuring craft beer and wine in the west parking lot of the casino. Admission is $70 for VIP tickets and $50 for general admission. Designated drivers will be admitted for $10 is accompanied by a ticketed guest. Go to barleynvines.com for ticket purchase and other information.
Additional tasting events are planned at the casino parking lot from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 30; Saturday, Sept. 3; and Saturday, Nov. 12
