9/11 Payson Ceremony and Patriot Day proclamation
There will be a 9/11 service at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Green Valley Park.
Mayor Tom Morrissey will provide the opening remarks and read the Payson Patriot Day proclamation.
There will be a procession of police, fire and ambulance trucks.
Fire Chief David Staub will preside over the striking of the bells, a tradition that dates back to the mid 1800s when announcements were sent from headquarters to firehouses by a system of bell commands and telegraph. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes, repeated in four series. This custom has continued through the years.
The Marine Corps League will then present colors and Police Chief Ron Tischer will speak along with Gila County Undersheriff Matt Binney.
Judge advocate Will Parz will preside over the laying of a memorial wreath on behalf of the American Legion Payson Post 147.
9/11 Day of Remembrance
The Payson National Day of Service Committee invites the general public to give thanks to our local firefighters on Saturday, Sept. 11. This day of remembrance marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Join us anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the community room of the Payson Public Library to write personalized thank you cards to area firefighters. Supplies will be provided.
Age appropriate books and literature will be available for children who are accompanied by an adult to the event.
At 2:30 p.m. in the Payson library parking lot, 210 of the written postcards, symbolizing the number of floors that fell at the World Trade Center, will be raised by a rope by a Payson Fire ladder truck. A program of remembrance will follow including music by Bach-N-All.
For more information, call Patty at 928-793-2464.
Calendar available
Get the eighth annual charity calendar by the Rim Country Camera Club for $10 at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; The Herb Stop, 4004 N. Highway 87, Pine; Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St., Payson; and Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Proceeds benefit area food banks, scholarships and other designated charities. Calendars may also be ordered from Rim Country Camera Club, P.O. Box 1372, Payson, AZ 85547.
Northern Gila County Fair
The Northern Gila County Fair will be held at the Payson Event Center and Tonto Apache Gym, and is open Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11 and features full days of exhibits, demonstrations, entertainment, a livestock auction, gymkhana, carnival rides and a dance.
Explore the best efforts of Rim Country 4-H, FFA, students, and the public at the following exhibits:
Large and small livestock, agriculture, floriculture and horticulture, homemaking arts, domestic science, canning, hobbies and handicrafts, minerals and lapidary, fine arts and photography.
For a detailed schedule of events, see page 10 in this issue.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
The society is starting preparations for its Christmas concert, which is Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.
Rehearsals for the concert, “Christmas Stories,” begin that same evening Monday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.
If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Payson Choral Society.
For further information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Democrats of Rim Country host speaker
The Democrats of Rim Country will host Judy Stahl, candidate for U.S. Representative, Congressional District 4. Stahl has a proven track record of leadership, teamwork, and proven results. Her experience includes working as a counselor, coach, massage therapist and educator with a focus on education, health care, economic prosperity, and environmental responsibility.
The meeting is at Rumsey Park in ramada 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Bring a sack lunch and come at 11:30 a.m. to socialize; the meeting will be from noon-1 p.m. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
Tuesday, Sept. 14 the Payson Tea Party hosts U.S. Senate candidate General Mick McGuire, recently retired as Commander of the Arizona National Guard from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Highway 87.
COVID-19 vaccines at PHS
The Gila County Health Department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Payson High Wilson Dome, 301 S. McLane Road. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To make an appointment, call 928-910-4009, walk-ins will also be accepted.
Camera Club meeting
The Rim Country Camera Club will hold its in-person / Zoom meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be seating space for 25 people in the Payson library’s large meeting room.
We will begin the evening with a collection of photos shared by Karl Kjellstrom, Deborah Burd and Sue Zen who recently visited the Globe, Ariz. historic Train Depot / Museum and Jail.
The club is offering a Photo Workshop at these sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 27. Details regarding the workshop will be announced at the meeting. Registration for the workshop will be open to members at $90/person, non-members at $125/person (non-members may join the club to receive the member rate).
Our program will follow the monthly announcements and club updates.
Film Photography is Alive and Well
Steve Christensen will be presenting how he has resumed using film and various analog cameras in his photography.
Steve bought his first 35mm camera when he was 16 years old and 47 years later he is still in love with photography, and 10 years ago returned to the world of film in which he started.
From 35mm to medium and large format film, black and white and color, he will show how he uses his variety of cameras from focusing, exposure processing, and then to print.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its monthly meeting. Zoom is available for those who wish to participate remotely. Contact sue@zencorp.net to request the Meeting ID and Passcode.
Libertarian Party meets
The next monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S Beeline Highway. Just look for the Libertarian Party sign inside Denny’s. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., lasting about an hour.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can now participate via Zoom. Please check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details.
Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support
The Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of each month at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road.
This support group is an open support group for adults (and youth 16 years of age or older) who have lost a loved one to suicide. There is no cost to attend.
For additional information, email PaysonSOS@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
Gem and Mineral Show
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club will host the 23rd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Admission is $3 for adults and children under 12 are free.
Friday hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment, spheres, meteorites, jewelry and jewelry findings, slabs or rough material plus gold prospecting equipment and displays will be available.
The club sponsors an education center for children and adults with a geologist to answer questions, a spinning wheel (where everyone wins a rock), a fluorescent mineral display, a free treasure hunt, beading, and sandstone/rock painting.
There will be a silent auction as well. All proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of northern Gila County attending a college, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
Don Castleman Memorial Golf Tournament
The Zane Grey Shrine Club is hosting the Don Castleman Memorial Golf Tournament from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Payson Golf Club, 1540 W. Country Club Road. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m., tee-off at 8 a.m.
Fees are $100 per player/$400 per team.
The format is four-person best-ball scramble; course limit is 140 players/35 teams. Single players will be matched to make a team.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
The hole-in-one prize is $5,000, plus two other hole-in-one prizes, closest to the pin prize and longest drive prize.
Registration includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, hamburger bar lunch, eligibility for prizes and raffle items. Adult beverages available.
Proceeds from the tournament will help support activities of the Zane Grey Shrine Club and El Zaribah Shrine Temple.
For more information, contact Steve Cantrill, event chairperson by email at steve@scantrill.com or call 928-978-1971; or Roger Weber at 928-978-3192.
PHS Alumni Mingle on Main
The Payson High School Class of 1971 plans a 50th Year Reunion Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $25 per person. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20 and send cash or check to Neloa Beeler, call 928-978-3352 for address.
The Steve Mercer Band plays on the restaurant’s patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This part of the reunion is open to all PHS alumni for a $5 cover fee for the band. The PHS Class of 1971 invites fellow PHS graduates to join them for this part of the evening.
For more information call Charlene Creach, 928-951-5624; Shannon Branstetter, 928-595-0432; or Neloa Beeler, 928-978-3352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!