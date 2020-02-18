Gosar to speak
Congressional District 4 Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar is hosted by the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260/ Gosar serves as chairman of the Western Caucus and will provide an update on the accomplishments of the Western Caucus and activities in Congress. For details call 928-951-6774.
Library bookstore specials
The February special at the Payson Public Library’s bookstore is romance standard-size paperbacks are 10 for $1. The bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk, inside the Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
ArtBeat raffle
ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim is selling raffle tickets for the opportunity to have a 4-by-6-foot interior mural created for your home or office. The tickets are $10 for one and $50 for six and are available at Printing by George, 201 W. Main St. Suite E; Above & Beyond Aesthetics, 718 N. Beeline Highway; Common Grounds, 219 S. Colcord Road; and Trinkets & Treasures, 512 W. Main St. The drawing is Saturday, Feb. 29 and ArtBeat will notify the winner. For details call 928-978-1119.
AARP offers free tax prep at two sites
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit. No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Author is guest of Friendship Club
Author Gail Kittleson, who writes about the role of women during World War II, is the guest speaker at Friendship Club Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the log building of the Mount Cross Lutheran Church campus, 601 E. Highway 260. A potluck lunch is at 11:30 a.m. followed by the author’s presentation. All are welcome.
Special movie
In celebration of Black History Month the movie “Boycott” starring Jeffrey Wright as Martin Luther King is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road. It is the true story of the Montgomery, Ala. Bus boycott that launched the civil rights movement in the U.S. from 1955 to 1956. There is no charge and free popcorn is available.
Camera club plans studio lighting workshop
The Rim Country Camera Club offers a complimentary, hands-on workshop on studio lighting techniques from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260.
Karl Kjellstrom, club president, presents a short overview of various set-ups and techniques using a variety of lighting conditions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experiment with their cameras at work-stations including models for portraits, static still life sets and real situational lighting control.
Please bring a camera, tripod and flash if possible.
Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Gila County Spelling Bee
The annual Gila County Spelling Bee is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at Payson High School auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
This annual academic challenge is a public event sponsored by the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office and all are welcome. For details or to volunteer and help with future academic events call Vanessa Barajas at 928-402-8788 or emailvbarajas@gilacountyaz.gov.
Acoustic Jam Session
A free public Acoustic Jam Session, hosted by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddlers Association is presented twice a month. The next is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin building, 601 E. Highway 260. Come between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for casual lessons/practice. Instruments available to try — mandolin, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and fiddles.
The program is also offered from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the first Sunday of the month at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Road.
Feel free to bring a snack to share. All acoustic instruments, all ages, all skill levels welcome. A set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
Explore the stars
The Rim Astronomy Club meets Saturday, Feb. 22. There are several programs scheduled for the evening including Exploring the Constellation Auriga, presented by Peri Cline; What is going on will Betelgeuse by Diane Mason; and The Expanding Universe with Todd Longfellow. Other topics of current interest may also be discussed.
After the indoor portion of the meeting, members will view the night sky. Use your own telescope and others that will be available. Dress warmly, there will be a warming room with coffee and hot cider available. Telescopes are set up at 6 p.m., the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
Contact Diane Mason, 714-889-8172, for directions and more information about RAC.
Sound Tapestry performs
Sound Tapestry, a classical guitar and flutes duo performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The program includes music from around the world and from many different genres, including classical, Latin, Celtic, popular and original songs.
The concert is free, but please bring a can of food or make a monetary donation to the local food bank hosted by the church, if you are able. For additional information contact Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
County assessor speaks in Pine
The Friends of the Pine Library host Joseph Williams, Gila County assessor, at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 in the library activity room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Williams will discuss exemptions; the Senior Freeze program; understanding your tax bill; and more.
Bocci Ball event
The Payson Singles with Spirit group is hosting a Bocci Ball event at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Rumsey Park on the south end of the soccer field next to the Payson Public Library. All are welcome regardless of skill level. Bring a chair and water.
