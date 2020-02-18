Come celebrate Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The event includes food, music, a silent auction and a special appearance by Marco The Magnificent. The auction includes vacation condo weeks, golf and other great items. Tickets are $15 purchased in advance and $18 at the door. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from members of the Mardi Gras committee or call the church office, 928-474-0485, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. For details call Chris Spencer at 928-970-1329.