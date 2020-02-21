Estate sale
The Payson Lions Club will hold an estate sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Feb. 22 at 402 W. Frontier St. The sale features art supplies like paints, brushes, canvases, frames, craft items, flower arranging items, boxes of fabric, garden tools, general tools, wet/dry vac, leaf blower, electric mower, camping supplies, birdhouse collection, bird cages, wood scraps, dressers, cabinets, other furniture items, office supplies, kitchen gadgets and appliances, microwave ovens, dog supplies, plastic storage drawers, shelving units for shop and home, many unique gift items and knickknacks. Many items will be “name your own price.”
This year each sale will be sponsored by a local business that will be offering discount coupons at our sale. This week’s sponsor is the new Victory Lane Quick Oil Change.
Mardi Gras celebration
Come celebrate Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
The event includes food, music, a silent auction and a special appearance by Marco The Magnificent.
The auction includes vacation condo weeks, golf and other great items.
Tickets are $15 purchased in advance and $18 at the door. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from members of the Mardi Gras committee or call the church office at 928-474-0485, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. For details call Chris Spencer at 928-970-1329.
At the library
Payson
Youngsters 8 and older are invited to come to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 to learn how to play several card games, including Crazy Eights and Rummy. Call 928-474-9260 for details.
A S.T.E.A.M. event at the library is planned in the Arizona Room from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Youngsters, 8 and older, can learn to read music on the treble and bass clefs. Call 928-474-9260 for details.
Youngsters, ages 6 and older, are invited to make a Leap Year Time Capsule from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29. The project is in the children’s room of the library.
Pine
Children 3 and older are invited to celebrate at a birthday party for Dr. Seuss at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine, 928-476-3678. There will be games, crafts, refreshments, gifts and fun.
Knights host dinner
The Knights of Columbus barbecue dinner is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Philips’ Hall, 511 S. St. Phillips St. The menu includes bratwurst, hotdogs, chips, baked beans and sodas. Admission is by donation to benefit the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund. All are welcome.
Sound Tapestry performs
Sound Tapestry, a classical guitar and flutes duo performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The program includes music from around the world and from many different genres, including classical, Latin, Celtic, popular and original songs.
The concert is free, but please bring a can of food or make a monetary donation to the local food bank hosted by the church, if you are able. For additional information contact Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
AARP offers free tax prep at two sites
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit. No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com..
Amnesty Lunch Letters
Join Payson Amnesty International for Lunch Letters at Crosswinds.
Payson Amnesty International hosts a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Road. Just purchase lunch and Payson Amnesty International will supply everything needed to write a letter and save a life; to ask local and global governments to support basic human rights of all people everywhere.
For details call Joan at 928-478-6295.
Discover senior services
A free program about senior services in Rim Country is offered from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Continental breakfast provided. For details call 601-447-3075.
County assessor speaks in Pine
The Friends of the Pine Library host Joseph Williams, Gila County assessor, at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 in the library activity room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Williams will discuss exemptions; the Senior Freeze program; understanding your tax bill; and more.
Bocci Ball event
The Payson Singles with Spirit group is hosting a Bocci Ball event at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Rumsey Park on the south end of the soccer field next to the Payson Public Library. All are welcome regardless of skill level. Bring a chair and water.
Chat with Mayor
Chat with Town of Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Church of the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., west of the post office. All are welcome. Call 928-978-0527 for details.
Free children’s clothes
Kaitie’s Closet next clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Gently used clothing, including jackets and coats, will be available. In addition, new shoes, new socks and new underwear can be given to children who are present at the distribution. Additionally, children must not have received shoes in January in order to qualify for shoes in February.
For details call Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Lip Sync Contest
The 12th Annual Thomas Walling Memorial Lip Sync Contest is at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Payson High School auditorium.
Admission, purchased in advance is $8 for adults and $6 for students; at the door it will be $2 more. Proceeds benefit the high school drama department and memorial scholarship.
Tickets are available at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. and Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 425 N. Beeline Highway.
NAMI Basics class
registration now availableRegistration is now open for NAMI Basics, a class for parents and guardians of children and adolescents with mental health conditions, emotional or behavioral difficulties. The class begins March 25 and meets from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks at the Eastern Arizona College-Payson, Room 403, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
The class is free, but registration is required. Leave a message at 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com to register.
