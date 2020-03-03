AARP offers free tax prep
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit.
No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Community forum for PUSD superintendent candidates
The Payson school board has winnowed the applicants for the top job in the district, based on applications and phone interviews. Now, the finalists will come to town and appear at a community forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at the Payson High School auditorium.
The final candidates are: Linda Gibson, principal, Payson Center for Success; Kelly Glass, superintendent, Sierra Vista Unified School District; Jennifer White, principal, Rim Country Middle School; and Cole Young, assistant superintendent, Humboldt Unified School District.
The public will have time to ask questions and rate the candidates, with the board then making a final decision.
Visit pusd10.org for updates on the superintendent search.
Tea Party hosts speaker
Dist. 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin was scheduled to speak from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at a meeting of the Payson Tea Party at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. However, she was forced to cancel her appearance and is arranging for Steven Lessard, chief probation officer for Gila County, to speak.
Chat with Mayor
Chat with Town of Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Church of the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., Payson, west of the post office. The chats are also scheduled for March 11, 18 and 25. All are welcome. Call 928-978-0527 for details.
At the library
Upcoming events at the libraries of Payson and Pine include:
At the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine a free Adult and Teen Crafternoon is planned at 3 p.m., Friday, March 6. Participants will make a sock gnome. Bring a sock or two and the rest is provided. Sign up at the library, 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine, 928-476-3678.
At the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, a Pajama Day for youngsters 4 and older is from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 7 in the Children’s Room. Participants can come in their pajamas to read and enjoy a giveaway of free children’s books
Then from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters 6 and older are invited to the Payson Public Library Arizona Room, to make Spring Break Bucket Lists of things to do during spring break. For details call 928-474-9260.
Rim archaeology group hears about petrogylphs
The March meeting of the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Janine Hembrode is the guest speaker, discussing Patterns in Petroglyphs: Hints of the Hohokam Cosmology.
Hembrode shares information from her 15 years of rock art recording at four major petroglyph sites in southern Arizona, locating 16,000 glyphs in settings apart from the daily life of the Hohokam people. The connection between these images and Native American belief systems will be explored.
The community is welcome to attend. After the meeting, a members-only hike may take place to a petroglyph site, depending on weather. If you are not a member and wish to join, membership is $35 a year for an individual and $40 for a family.
Talent Show registration
Members of the Payson Lioness Club are accepting and registering any interested applicants for the upcoming Talent Show starting at 1:30 p.m. every Saturday at Denny’s.
For details call Barb Stratton at 928-951-1251.
Beach Boys tribute band performs for TCCA
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Payson High School auditorium. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Payson residents can now also order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org.
Buy tickets in advance to Sail On: A Beach Boys Tribute and Celtic Angels Ireland from your home computer or smartphone and print the PDF tickets on your home printer. For details visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
Senior travel special
Area seniors are invited to join members of Banner High Country Seniors for a tour of Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park from Wednesday, April 22 through Friday, April 24.
The cost is $560 per person, double occupancy with reservations and payment due by Friday, March 13.
The trip includes transportation, hotels, daily breakfast, a welcome dinner, park entry fees, tour guides and gratuities.
For details call Banner High Country Seniors, 928-596-4747 or Catherine at AZ Trails Travel, 1-888-799-4284.
Urban Cowboy Anniversary performance at the casino
Country music legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee perform Friday, March 13 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino for the 40th Anniversary of the movie “Urban Cowboy.”
Gilley’s hits include “Stand by Me,” “Here Comes the Hurt Again,” “Room Full of Roses” and “Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time.”
Lee’s hits include “Lookin’ for Love,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Pickin’ Up Strangers.”
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 after March 8. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online or at the cashiers cage. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Teen Center grand opening
Gila County Probation hosts the public grand opening of the Route 87 Community Teen Center, 122 W. Cedar Lane, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 14.
The day will feature tours, lots of food, including a barbecue with brisket and all the fixings, and plenty of fun.
Boy Scouts seek vendors for Beeline Street Market
The March 28-29 Beeline Street Market at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, benefits a local Boy Scouts of America group, which the Payson Elks sponsors.
Vendors are wanted for the event, which is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Space is $35 for a 10-by-10 space and $45 for a 20-by-20 space. Items welcomed include arts and crafts, garage sale goods, vintage and antique collectibles and miscellaneous treasures. No weapon sales are allowed.
For details call Tamara Davenport at 928-970-2620 or Ken Schneider at 480-231-3634.
Star Valley garden
The Star Valley Community Garden has six plots available to rent. There are two 4-foot-by-25-foot plots at $65 each and four of the 4-foot-by-16-foot plots at $55 each. Call the Star Valley Town Hall for details, 928-472-7752.
