Parenting class

The Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson is offering the parenting class, “How to Really Love Your Child,” based on book by Ross Campbell, M.D. This study provides skills to help your child feel truly loved and for you to feel confident and equipped. The class is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5 through April 30. Pastor Dixie Neal is leading the class. Childcare is available for participants at no charge. Reserve a spot in the class by calling the church office, 928-474-5890.