Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration
A few tickets remain for the annual Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration. The cost is $15 per person. The event is at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme this year is “Light of the World.” The celebration includes a program along with a catered meal. For tickets and details, visit mbc-women.com or call 928-472-7800.
Child Learning Center hosts holiday benefit
The Community Presbyterian Church’s Child Learning Center hosts a dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at 800 W. Main St., Payson. Proceeds help the center’s pre-k students raise money to help local children and organizations during the holidays. The center has made this generous gesture for 15 years.
The dinner includes spaghetti, salad and a roll. The cost is $5 per person. Dessert is available for purchase by donation.
Turkey Shoot
The Tonto Rim Sports Club hosts a Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Jim Jones Range southeast of Payson. Try to win a turkey with archery, handgun, rifle, shotgun with slug, or muzzleloader rifle. The cost is $3 per shot and all are welcome. At least 40 turkeys will be awarded. Call Ed, 928-468-9075, for details.
Sound of Soul
Eckankar hosts a Sound of Soul event from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. the fourth Saturday (Nov. 23) at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. For details, call 877-300-4949 or go to www.eck-arizona.org.
Tellabration Saturday
The 20th annual Tellabration in Pine is Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. Admission to the show is $5, doors of the cultural hall at the PS Community Center open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Music at Senior Center
The Mathews Swing Band plays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23. The band plays music that caters to ballroom dancers, as well as other music genres. Remember, no alcohol is allowed at the Senior Center.
Handel’s Messiah in Payson
Those who love to sing and want to participate in performances of Handel’s Messiah are invited to attend rehearsals at 6 p.m. Sundays at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson with a final dress rehearsal at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 700 E. Wade Lane, Payson at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Music will be provided, but singers are needed. Please contact Gail Gorry, 928-978-7902 if you have questions or to participate.
An hour-long performance of the program is planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church; at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.; and at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene. Freewill offerings will benefit the Payson Student Weekend Food Program.
Turkey Tuesday
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Payson and Bashas’ Supermarket are collecting turkeys from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26. Stop by and make a turkey or monetary donation, along with non-perishable food items.
Also, turkeys, food items and cash donations can be dropped off at the S.V.d.P. Food Bank, on or before Tuesday, Nov. 26. The location is 511 S. St. Philip St. Payson, 928-474-9104. The facility is open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. All donations will be kept in the Rim Country and distributed by St. Vincent de Paul.
Tea Party hosts Representative
The Payson Tea Party hosts Legislative District 6 Representative Walt Blackman from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. He will share an update on the projects he has been working on over the summer and discuss with us the bills he would like to present. In addition, Brenda Barton will announce her candidacy for LD6 House of Representatives since candidate Jon Saline has dropped out of the 2020 race. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Thanksgiving Ecumenical Service at CPC
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is hosting the annual Thanksgiving Ecumenical Service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Register now for Electric Light Parade
The Town of Payson Electric Light Parade registration closes Wednesday, Nov. 27. The parade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Entry fees are $20 for walking participants; $25 for single vehicles; and $35 for towed entries. The theme is Santa’s Workshop.
Registration is only in-house at the parks office, 1000 W. Country Club Dr. Information is available at 928-472-5110.
Entrants must present a valid Arizona Driver’s License and current vehicle insurance and registration.
Elks Community Thanksgiving
The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., is from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28.
Volunteers, donors and sponsors are needed. To volunteer for this event, please show up at the Elks Lodge at 10 a.m. For more information on how you can help, donate or sponsor, call 928-474-2572.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol on New Year’s Eve and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Remaining audition dates are Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform. Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot.
10th anniversary of Write for Rights
Payson Amnesty International Payson invites area resident to participate in its 10th Annual Global Write for Rights from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Community Room (301), 201 N. Mud Springs Rd.
Write For Rights is Amnesty International’s largest annual human rights campaign. This year letters will be written for 10 young individuals around the world who face serious consequences for simply standing for environmental, cultural and basic human rights. Letter writing materials are provided, refreshments will be served all day. It only takes 10 minutes to write a letter and change a life.
The official 10th anniversary lunch celebration, with pizza and cake, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call Penny at 928-978-1268.
Light the Rim
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 15th Annual Light the Rim — Outdoor Holiday Display Competition.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate. There is no entry fee, but prizes will be awarded.
The winners, along with photos of the entries, will be announced via the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and in the Payson Roundup newspaper.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 6. Applications will be available online at www.rimcountrychamber.com or they can be picked up at the Chamber office, 100 W. Main St., Payson during business hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. For details, call 928-474-4515.
Entries will be judged the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12 and winners will be announced via Facebook Live on the Chamber’s Facebook page Friday, Dec. 13.
