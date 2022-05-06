Wildfire Preparedness Day
The Payson Fire Department, in association with the National Fire Protection Association is hosting a Wildfire Preparedness Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at Sawmill Crossing. Free movies on wildfire start at 10 a.m., and may not be suitable for children under 13. Movie food is available for purchase.
Smokey Bear, representatives from the U.S. Forest Service and fire engines will be on scene. Also taking part is the Payson Fire Department with its interactive fire prevention trailer and other Firewise resources; vendor booths with professionals to answer questions; handouts showing diagrams and step-by-step instructions on Firewising a property; plus grant applications.
Seed Science for kids
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, Pine, plans a Seed Science program at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 7 for youngsters ages 4 to 12 with science experiments, books, fun and more. For details call 928-476-3678.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area: Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson; Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Rim Country Museum hosts author Roger Naylor
Roger Naylor, Arizona’s premier travel writer will discuss his latest book “Arizona’s Scenic Roads & Hikes” at the Rim Country Museum at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10. The book features all 27 of Arizona’s state-designated scenic and historic roads. The drives are arranged by region, and include information, photos and accommodations. It also includes nearby hiking trails. The book is on sale at the museum and can be autographed by the author if you wish.
The program is on the second floor of the Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway. Directions to access the museum are posted on-site. For details contact Rim Country Museum at 928-474-3483.
Candidate meet and greet
There is a meet and greet with Kelly Townsend, Arizona Legislative District 7 Senate candidate from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at Gila County Republican Headquarters, 438 S. Beeline Highway (behind ERA Realty).
Rim Country Artists host Almblade Sisters
Rim Country Artists (RCA) host a free talk by Suzy and Roxanne Almblade at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Lacy Cooper candidate for Arizona attorney general and Kelly Townsend, candidate for Arizona Legislative District 7 senator.
Learn about allergies
Banner High Country Seniors will have a program on allergies by Matthew Balls, D.O., Banner Payson Clinic at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11. More than 25 million Americans suffer with allergies to pollen. If you are one of them, join this Doc talk to find out ways you can get relief. Call 928-596-4747 to register.
EAC graduation events
Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus nursing pinning is at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11 at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus graduation is at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 11 and the Allied Health Ceremony is at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 12, both are at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
Payson Red Hats meet
The Payson Red Hats, “Fancy Flair of Red,” meet at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, for luncheon at the Fairways Restaurant at the Payson Golf Club. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month. New members — women over 50 are welcome. Just call Queen Jan at 928-581-8393 and leave a message.
Payson Rock Club
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s monthly meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Meetings include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. For details call 928-595-2059.
Imaging Center event
There will be a ribbon cutting event and open house at the Banner Imaging Center, 127 E. Main St., Suite C, for its new 3D Mammography Machine from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, May 13. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For May, the breakfast includes green chilies and cheese omelets, biscuits and gravy, bacon, mixed fruit, hot coffee and tea, orange juice, and water. A free ticket for the door prize given as you enter the fellowship hall.
A freewill offering is welcome.
Library Friends of Payson
The Library Friends of Payson meet Monday, May 16 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Members of the Library Friends of Payson are excited to resume hosting programs for the community.
Payson Library Assistant Director/Research Librarian, historian and author David Grasse will talk about the Willcox train robbery of 1895, which is the subject of his upcoming book. He has previously published three books and will have copies of his books, which will be available for purchase, check or cash, ranging in price from $20 to $40.
The public is invited. Meetings are the third Monday of every month, except July and December. There is a short business meeting at 10 a.m., during which guests will hear about upcoming library programs. Presenters speak from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Rodeo volunteers wanted
Rodeo volunteers wanted for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo, to be held May 19, 20 and 21 at the Payson Event Center. Help for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo includes ticket takers, the souvenir booth, 50/50 ticket sales, security and other non-livestock areas. For details call Kim Bristol at 928-812-2771.
