Tellabration tickets
The 20th annual Tellabration in Pine is Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
The evening starts with a limited-seating dinner at 4:30 p.m. in the Senior Dining Hall of the community center. The $25 ticket buys both dinner and a seat at the performance.
Tellabration performers have yet to be announced, but well-known Arizona storyteller Liz Warren is coordinating the program. Admission to the show alone is $5, doors of the cultural hall at the PS Community Center open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers prefer tickets be purchased in person at the Pine Strawberry Thrift Store, located at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. If necessary, they will reserve tickets over the phone at 928-476-4633 during the same hours as the thrift store is open.
Tea Party hears about fuels management
The Payson Tea Party hosts Payson Fire Department Fuels Management Officer Kevin McCully when it meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
McCully will bring the department’s fire growth simulator table, which makes it possible to show a topographic map of an area and then demonstrate where and how fast a fire would spread at different wind speeds from different directions.
McCully will also talk about ongoing efforts to develop a Firewise ordinance for the Town of Payson.
Elks homebound holiday meal reservations due
The annual Payson Elks Lodge Thanksgiving free community meal is Thursday, Nov. 28. To arrange delivery for the homebound, call 928-474-2572 before Nov. 20.
The holiday dinner is served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
Volunteers, donors and sponsors are needed. To volunteer for this event, please show up at the lodge at 10 a.m. For more information on how you can help, donate or sponsor, call 928-474-2572 or find us on Facebook at Payson-AZ-Elks-Lodge.
Free children’s clothing
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its final clothing distribution for 2019 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. Used clothing, including jackets/coats, which have been washed, will be available. In addition, new shoes, new socks and new underwear will be distributed. Children must be present in order to get shoes. Doors will not open until 4 p.m. There will be NO distribution in December.
For details call Bob Horne, 928-951-2217.
Benefit to help cover school lunch costs
The Payson Unified School District’s food service office plans a benefit from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Pizza Factory. Proceeds will help pay lunch service balances for students and families who are struggling.
Meeting with the mayor
The Morning Chats with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey for Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 have been canceled.
An open meeting with the mayor takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road, doors open at 5:30 p.m. For details on this open meeting call 928-978-0527.
Homelessness Task Force
Rim Country residents committed to helping the homeless are invited to the 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce.
For details or to be put on the email list for future meetings, call Jake Gardner, 928- 961-3312 or email: jgardner@cbridges.com.
Acoustic Jam Session
An Acoustic Jam Session, put on by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddler’s Association, is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin building, 601 E. Highway 260.
All acoustic instruments are welcome, as are all ages (5 and older), any skill level or no skill. The focus is on old time and folk material and a set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
Come early, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for casual lessons.
Parents, teens talking
A free workshop to help parents and teens communicate better is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at Payson Community Kids, 213 S. Colcord Road.
Sign up before Friday, Nov. 22 by phone 928-472-5315 or email jpalmer@gilacountyaz.gov. There will be games, prizes and lunch.
Sound of Soul
Eckankar hosts a Sound of Soul event from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. the fourth Saturday (Nov. 23) at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For details call 877-300-4949 or go to www.eck-arizona.org.
Blood drive
A blood drive is planned Monday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bloodmobile will be at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260. To make an appointment, visit BloodHero.com and enter the name of your town or call 1-877-258-4825.
Register now for Electric Light Parade
The Town of Payson Electric Light Parade registration closes Wednesday, Nov. 27. The parade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Entry fees are $20 for walking participants; $25 for single vehicles; and $35 for towed entries. The theme is Santa’s Workshop.
Registration is only in-house at the parks office, 1000 W. Country Club Drove. Information is available at 928-472-5110. Entrants must present a valid Arizona driver’s license and current vehicle insurance and registration.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol on New Year’s Eve and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Remaining audition dates are Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform. Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot.
Toastmasters International organizing in Rim Country
A new Toastmasters International club is forming in Payson. Both former members and new members who want to improve communication skills and much more are welcome. For more information call Hal at 480-225-5987 or Barb at 480-510-1767.
