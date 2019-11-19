The Community Presbyterian Church’s Child Learning Center hosts a dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at 800 W. Main St. Proceeds help the center’s pre-K students raise money to help local children and organizations during the holidays. The center has made this generous gesture for 15 years. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad and a roll. The cost is $5 per person. Dessert is available for purchase by donation.