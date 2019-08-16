Free literacy classes
Rim Country Literacy offers free English language classes for non-English speakers on Tuesday and Thursday. Classes are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to noon; and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both beginners and advanced learners are welcome. Call 928-472-5371 or show up at least 15 minutes before class begins at Rim Country Literacy, 1100 N. Beeline Hwy., Suite H, on the corner of Beeline Highway and Sherwood. Bring a photo ID.
August bookstore specials
The Payson Library Bookstore, 328 N. McLane Road, annual bag sale takes place through August. For $5, fill a grocery bag with paperbacks, hardbacks, magazines and puzzles (DVDs not included). Also, all standard size paperbacks are two for the price of one.
Sound Tapestry concerts
Sound Tapestry will be performing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at Gila Community College, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. This is part of Gila Community College Summer Music Series and the event is free. Donations are accepted to support the college’s scholarship programs.
Sound Tapestry plays many genres of music including Latin, classical, Celtic and popular tunes.
The group will perform again from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. There is no charge for this community concert.
For details, call Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
NAMI programs
Registration is now open for NAMI Payson’s peer-to-peer class, an eight-week class for adults with mental illness that runs Tuesdays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 8 at Rim Country Health, 807 W. Longhorn Road. Classes are free, but registration is required. Email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Brush pit hours
The Blattner brush pit, east of Star Valley, is open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, except holiday weekends, through Oct. 26. It will be closed Aug. 31 for the Labor Day holiday.
The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off the Control Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed. The pits cannot take construction material, logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long or stumps.
LFOP to welcome
Holocaust survivor
The Library Friends of Payson are honored to welcome Holocaust survivor Oskar Knoblauch at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at 328 N. McLane Road.
At the age of 8, his life was shattered by the onset of Nazism. Oskar’s family encouraged him to write a book based on his memories. He will be signing and selling his book at the presentation. See page 2 of this issue for more information.
Missoula Children’s Theatre audition slated
An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” is at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
The audition is open to students in first through 12th grade. Assistant directors will also be cast.
Rehearsals take place throughout the week from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. The performances are at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at PHS Auditorium.
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd.org or 928-472-5775.
Talent Show auditions
Want to compete in the Payson Talent Show? Everyone must audition first. Come to Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. at 6 p.m. on either Aug. 19 or Aug. 28 and share your talents. Contestants are competing for spots in the Payson Talent Show, which will be held at the Northern Gila County Fair in early September. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners.
The auditions at Unity of Payson will be judged and those selected will be able to compete in the final Payson Talent Show at the fair.
For more information email PaysonTalentShow@gmail.com or call Jaimee Hilgendorf, talent show coordinator, 928-951-5242.
Free class on canning
produce and fruits
Learn how to preserve garden produce and fruits from experts. A free class on canning with bottles, freezing, dehydrating, and pressure canning is at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Nazarene Church, 200 E. Tyler Parkway (across Hwy. 87 from Home Depot). The program is taught by Relief Society ladies from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and sponsored by the Payson Community Garden. This class is taught just once per year, so don’t miss it. It’s free!
Coffee with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts coffee and conversation on topics of interest. The first and third Wednesdays of the month. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the gathering is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The first Wednesday is directed toward business owners and managers and the third Wednesday is more for the citizens of Payson. However, everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed. The next meeting is Aug. 21 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
Soroptimists have
evening meetings
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country now has an evening meeting at 5:30 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The guest speaker at the Aug. 21 meeting is Sanja Long, executive director of the MHA Foundation.
All women who would like to join a women’s service organization are invited to join in helping uplift other women in the community. For details call President Maureen, 928-474-3459.
Acoustic Open Stage
and Jam Session
Looking for a fun, free evening of music right here in Payson? Come to the Good Vibes Coffee House at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 and enjoy refreshments and music performed by Payson area musicians.
Local musicians and singers are welcome to participate — just sign in and time is allotted for you to perform.
For details, visit unityofpayson.org.
Homelessness Task Force meets Aug. 22
Payson and Rim Country residents committed to helping lift homeless people from poverty and connect them with social services are invited to the Thursday, Aug. 22 meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings are open; all who wish to volunteer and participate are welcome. For details, questions or to be on the email list for fall and winter meetings call Jake Gardner, 928-961-3312 or email jgardner@cbridges.com.
Northern Gila County
Fair Horse Show
The Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show will take place in advance of the fair, with competition Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 26 at Patterson Training, 272 S. Sprague Dr., Star Valley.
Contests Saturday focus on dressage, English riding and jumping, starting at 9 a.m. for dressage in Arena 1 and the balance of the competition beginning at 11 a.m. in Arena 2.
Sunday contests focus on Western Riding and an Obstacle Challenge, starting at 9 a.m. in Arena 2.
For details go to https://paysonridinglessons.com/ngcf-horse-show or contact show secretary Judy Mackenzie, 303 358 6118 or email judymmackenzie@gmail.com.
Registration takes place the day of the competition.
Overnight boarding available at $10 per night. Bring your own feed, water and food buckets. To reserve boarding, contact Mackenzie.
Calling all crafters
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star, has a Craft Fair during Labor Day weekend at the Masonic Lodge on East Rancho Road.
Anyone with a craft or artistic product is invited to display and sell. Set-up is the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 29 and the show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Both inside and outside booth space is available. For details and an application, contact Lu DuBois at 928-595-2387.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a nonprofit organization that supports local charities, such as Clothe-A-Child and Time Out, Inc.
Art sale, dinner & auction
The public is invited to a 6x6 for $36 Art Sale, Dinner and Live Auction at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Chaparral Pines Clubhouse.
Tickets are $50 per person ($25 is tax deductible) and proceeds support scholarships for Gila Community College students. For tickets, call 928-468-8039, stop by GCC, Rim Country Chamber of Commerce, Accounting for You, or purchase online at friendsofrimcountrygcc.org.
