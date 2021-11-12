Quilt exhibit
Come out to the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Exhibition Hall this weekend for the Rim Country Quilt Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Admission to the show is $5 for ages 13 and above. In addition to quilts competing in 33 categories, the event features a vendor mall, shop hop, a free lecture Friday at 2 p.m. and special exhibits. Donate a non-perishable food item to benefit local food banks for a ticket for a daily drawing.
The free lecture, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, in the Fireside Room of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, features Gina Perkes of Gina Perkes Design, an award-winning designer and quilter who makes her home in Payson.
Special exhibits include: Gina Perkes Quilts; Strawberry Patchers’ Kids Camp Exhibit; Threadplayer Fiber Art Exhibit; Leslie Peacock Class Quilts; and Singer Featherweight Fanciers.
Demonstrations are scheduled Friday and Saturday in the exhibit hall’s Gallery Room. Friday, Nov. 12, Maureen Pastika demonstrates Threadplay at 10 a.m. and again at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. Leslie Peacock demonstrates Paper Piecing at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Coffee with a Cop
Join Starbucks, stand-alone site, and the Payson Police Department from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 12 for Coffee with a Cop. All tips given to officers during this time go to local families through the Shop with a Hero program.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Gila County Democrats
The Gila County Democrats fundraising event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by going to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/giladems-tix and filling out the brief form or call Connie Cockrell at 928-951-0970 or email connie.cockrell@gmail.com. No tickets are available at the door.
Cookies and crafts
The annual Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church Cookie Walk and Crafts Fair is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at the church fellowship hall, 507 W. Wade Lane. Call Paula at 480-703-3389 for details.
Market On the Move returns
With the authorization from the Sheriff’s Office and Payson Police Department, Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget-stretching program, Market On the Move (MOM). It returns from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, and every second Saturday through May, at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. The volunteers will be wearing gloves and practicing social distancing.
Holiday event tickets go on sale
The 2021 Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration, with a program and dinner is at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $20 per person and go on sale at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 in the foyer of the Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road.
Payson library events planned
The Saturday Science Club at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has announced its November schedule. The meetings are at 10:30 a.m. and are suitable for ages 6 through 12. Sign up at the front desk.
The schedule: Nov. 13 – Fall Leaf Preservation; Nov. 20 – Butter Making; Nov. 27 – Rainbow Spectroscopes.
Bob the Coin Guy returns to the library in the large meeting room at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15 to discuss the worth of your old U.S. coins and the history behind them.
The library is hosting three children’s crafts and tales events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, Native Tales and Felt Bags with Edgework; 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, Native Tales and Yarn Weaving; 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, The Legend of Sarila and a Fry Bread Buffet. While the programs are geared for children, all ages are welcome. For details call the library at 928-474-9260.
Tree donations, sponsors needed
The 15th Annual Charity Tree event runs from Black Friday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 17. Right now organizers need families, businesses and organizations to donate pre-lit and decorated six-foot trees by Monday, Nov. 15 to be displayed in front of the Swiss Village. This year the event is combined with Payson Community Kids to collect clothing and toys for participating children.
To make donations or get additional information contact Rebecca at Sweet Country Charm, 618 N. Beeline Highway, 928-978-0640.
COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic
Gila County Health and Emergency Management host a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15 at the Payson Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane. Call 928-910-4009, option 1, to make an appointment.
Rim Country Empty Bowls
For the fifth year, Rim Country Empty Bowls will raise funds for local food banks with artisans from the Rim Country Mud Club, again offering handmade pottery bowls.
This year the fundraiser is in conjunction with Twilight Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
There are no advanced tickets. A minimum donation of $20 is asked for each bowl selected, payable by cash or check.
If you’re unable to make the Rim Country Empty Bowls event send a check directly to one of the area’s food banks.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Michelle Ugente-Rita, candidate for Secretary of State, is the guest speaker.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Highway. For details call Pat, 928-468-6227.
Kids’ clothing distribution set
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its last 2021 clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. In addition to gently used clothing, including cleaned jackets and coats, new jeans, knitted scarves and caps, new shoes, new underwear and new socks will be available. Organizers are also introducing new pajamas for the winter months. Children must be present to acquire new shoes.
As always in November, gift bags will be given out, with the children selecting which items they want to include in their bags.
For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Elks Thanksgiving meal scheduled
The Payson Elks Lodge plans to once again host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal, which features turkey, side dishes and pies, is free and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
This year the Elks will be serving both dine-in and take-out options. The lodge is also working with the area Realtors to deliver the dinner to the homebound. Homebound residents who would like to take advantage of the Elks Thanksgiving Dinner can reserve a meal by calling 928-474-2572 between now and Nov. 20 to be put on the delivery list. If they have someone who can pick up dinner, those individuals can just walk in and get it to go.
It is not necessary to be homebound to use the take-out option — just walk in and say you want your dinner to go. The meal is served buffet style; you will get take-out boxes for the choices you select.
To volunteer for the event — helping set up, serve and clean up — call 928-474-2572.
Celebration of Life
Remember and honor the passing of a loved one during the holidays by celebrating their life. Hospice Compassus (Payson’s original hospice), Messinger Payson Funeral Home, and Rim Country Hospice Foundation invite the public to a Thursday, Dec. 9 event.
This year, to maintain community safety, the tradition continues with a drive-thru luminary with luminary bags dedicated to loved ones. Personalized luminary bags may be ordered at no charge. A personalized crystal snowflake ornament can be ordered for $15 per ornament.
The traditional memorial picture presentation will be available online Dec. 10. For those wishing to participate, please provide pictures of your loved one(s) for the slide presentation at the time of RSVP and they will be returned to you once they have been uploaded. We ask families to provide a brief memory that can be shared during the program.
Ornament orders are required by Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The Celebration of Life is a free of charge community event to remember and celebrate any loved one and is not limited to hospice patients. Please email questions to PaysonCOL@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
Choral Society slates concerts
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “Christmas Stories!” will be offered at two performances — 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
Directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, the performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
Tickets may soon be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to the area’s middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the Choral Society’s spring concert. For more information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
