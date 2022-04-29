High Country Garden Club plant sale is Saturday
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the High Country Garden Club members will present the 2022 Annual Plant Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 30 in the Big Lots parking lot at the corner of Manzanita Street and E. Hwy. 260. For more information, see related story on page 2.
Fishing clubs meeting
The upcoming combined meeting of the Payson Flycasters and Trout Unlimited is Saturday, April 30 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. but everyone is encouraged to come early for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Some of the club members made a recent trip to fish in the San Juan River. This meeting will be dedicated to the participants of the trip sharing stories of fish catching, the flies that were used, rigging techniques, and the best areas to fish on the river. In addition, information will be given out about the best places for camping, restaurants, and lodging. Visitors are always welcome.
Payson Choral Society presents Broadway Baby
The Payson Choral Society’s Spring Concert, Broadway Baby, is at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30 and 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1. The concert is a special musical celebrating Broadway, old and new, directed by Daria Mason with accompaniment by Lisa Tan. Performances are at the Payson High School Auditorium. Pre-sale concert tickets are $10 for adults. All students and children under 18 are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. and at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert for $15 each. Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle and high school students. These are awarded and the students will sing their winning tryout selection at the Spring Concert.
For added information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meeting
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets Monday, May 2 at the Democrats’ Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All women are welcome who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety. Bring a friend. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Bocci ball events
Bocci ball is sponsored by Payson Senior Singles with Spirit twice a month at the bocci ball court at Rumsey Park, across from the ramada. The events are at 1 p.m., the first Monday of the month, and 11 a.m., the third Tuesday of the month.
Anyone interested in playing bocci ball is welcome (weather permitting). The next bocci ball event is at 1 p.m., Monday, May 2. Please bring a chair and water. For details call Mary Nelson at 805-216-3406.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts a Chat with the Mayor from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 2 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant and Lounge, 600 E. Highway 260. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for those who wish to order dinner. The mayor will give an update on what is going on in town and answer questions and listen to suggestions and solutions.
Tea Party hosts candidates
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 3 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Mark DeLuzio, candidate for U.S. Congress CD-2 and Karrin Taylor Robson candidate for Arizona Governor.
Toastmasters Club
Become a better communicator by attending the Payson Toastmasters Club from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesdays. For details and location, call 480-510-1767.
PAWS meeting
Adrianna Allen, DVM, is the speaker at the 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 4 meeting of PAWS in Payson at the large conference room at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The primary topic is dental issues with pets. The public is welcome.
Brush pit opening Thursdays
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, with the assistance and support of District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen, is opening the Pine Brush Pit to contractors and residents of Rim Country from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday afternoons every week starting May 5, until forest closures. This program is part of the ongoing efforts to aid homeowners in reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire in our communities. It recently came to our attention that contractors were forced to charge $300 dumping fees to remove green waste from individual properties. This was cost prohibitive for many homeowners so Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction offers this new program with the thought that contractors having a place to bring that green waste for free will then in turn share that saving with their clients.
Pine Brush Pit is a proud partner of biomass so all that waste will be chipped and later turned into energy. Removing this excess vegetation not only helps reduce the risks of catastrophic wildfire, it helps create a healthier watershed.
Cinco de Mayo event
The Payson Warming Center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260, plans a Cinco de Mayo fundraiser from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 5.
Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Republican Assembly meets Thursday
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Republican Assembly meets at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 5 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. All Constitutional Conservative Republicans are invited. For location and more information, call 480-732-9512 or 928-478-6311.
Invitados este Cinco de Mayo, Capítulo de Rim Country de la Asamblea Republicana de Arizona la reunión el primer jueves se llevará Cinco de Mayo a las sies de la tarda en la residencia de AZRA aqui en Payson. Para más información; llame tel: 480-732-9512.
Seed Science for kids
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place in Pine plans a Seed Science program at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 7 for youngsters ages 4 to 12 with science experiments, books, fun and more. For details call 928-476-3678.
EAC Nursing Pinning and graduation
Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus Nursing Pinning is at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11 at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus graduation is at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 11 at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
Payson Red Hats meet
The Payson Red Hats, “Fancy Flair of Red,” meet at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, for luncheon at the Fairways Restaurant at the Payson Golf Club. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month. New members — women over 50 are welcome. Just call Queen Jan at 928-581-8393 and leave a message.
Rodeo volunteers wanted
Rodeo volunteers wanted for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo, to be held May 19, 20 and 21 at the Payson Event Center. Help for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo includes ticket takers, the souvenir booth, 50/50 ticket sales, security and other non-livestock areas. For details call Kim Bristol at 928-812-2771.
Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year nominations
Nominations are now being accepted for Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Anyone who has been a volunteer in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way that this person has made a difference. Please email nominations to: takepridepine@gmail.com or mail to: Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
Benefit raffle for Kaydia
Several weeks ago an article ran in the Payson Roundup about a local family needing help with expenses as it must make regular trips to Ohio for treatment of a rare illness from which their daughter, Kaydia, 11, suffers.
To help raise funds a benefit raffle for a 1954 Winchester Model 12 12-guage pump shotgun is taking place. Tickets are $20 each and available at Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St., the business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only 100 tickets will be sold, with the drawing taking place once all the tickets are sold.
Submit Almanac and Club notices to tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!