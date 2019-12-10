Bell ringers needed
The Payson Salvation Army needs the community’s help this year. Due to health issues and volunteers moving from the area, others are needed to fill the void.
The Bell Ringing project is the only event the Payson Salvation Army has to raise funds to help the community.
Shifts are available at Walmart, Bashas’ and Safeway. Bell Ringers do two-hour shifts. Members of clubs and organizations in the area are encouraged to sign up as a group project. For more information, call John Morgan, 928-595-0517.
Tea Party hosts author
The Payson Tea Party hosts Dirk Van Leenen from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Van Leenen, who as a child helped save Jews from Concentration Camps during World War II, is author of “Resistance on a Bicycle,” “The Americans are Coming,” and “The Last Train to the Concentration Camp.” For more information, call 928-951-6774.
Chat with the Mayor
Chat with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program is also offered from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, but will not take place Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Wednesday, Jan. 1. It resumes Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Heart attack symptoms in men vs. women
Dr. Mona Youssef, FACC, FSCAI speaks at High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline, at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11. She will discuss heart attack symptoms in men vs. women.
Youssef is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology. She is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Angiography and Interventions. Dr. Youssef is on staff at Banner Payson Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital.
School concert
The Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School holiday band concert, Sounds of the Season, is at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12 at the PHS Auditorium.
Community Breakfast
The Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a Community Breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Democrats of Rim Country Christmas celebration
The Democrats of Rim Country’s annual Christmas celebration is at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Casino. Come meet and socialize with fellow Payson Democrats.
Market On the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move (MOM) program Saturday, Dec. 14. With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and available on a first come, first served basis. The Market On the Move is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. It is held the second Saturday of every month through May.
Wreaths Across America in Payson on Saturday
The Payson Pioneer Cemetery and Messinger Mountain Meadows Memorial Park are the official Rim Country locations for the 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day. The cemeteries join participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 starting at Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial in Payson.
Local contacts are: Jessica Weinland and Teresa Montoya; Jessicaweinland@gmail.com, call 210-792-3467 or 928-607-9136.
To sponsor a wreath go to: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0139.
Archaeologists host speaker
Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter has a change of meeting date and place for December. It meets at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main Street, Payson at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 (not Dec. 7 at the Payson Public Library). It will host speaker Dr. Todd W. Bostwick. His topic is: “Angkor Wat and the Khmer Empire of Cambodia.”
Christmas concert
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “The Gifts of Christmas” comes to the Payson High School Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Performances are 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and at Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free. For details, call John Landino, 928-468-0023.
Handel’s Messiah in Payson
Those who love to sing and want to participate in performances of Handel’s Messiah are invited to attend rehearsals at 6 p.m. Sundays at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson with a final dress rehearsal at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 700 E. Wade Lane, Payson at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Music will be provided, but singers are needed. Please contact Gail Gorry, 928-978-7902 if you have questions or to participate.
Performances are planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church; at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.; and at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene. Freewill offerings will benefit the Payson Student Weekend Food Program.
At the library
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine, invites area residents to participate in its Disguise a Gingerbread Man project. Bring your gingerbread man to life — disguise it to look like a character in a book you love. Gingerbread men cutouts are available at the library or participants can design their own — edibles are also welcome. Drop them off at the library for display by Saturday, Dec. 14. A prize will be awarded for the best entry. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
The library in Pine also has a limited amount of See’s Candies for sale.
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson, hosts a Gingerbread House workshop for those six and older from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 as part of its ongoing STEAM program. For more information, call 928-474-9260.
Acoustic jam session
A public acoustic jam session hosted by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddler’s Association is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the third Thursday every month — the next event is Thursday, Dec. 19 at the log cabin building of the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS, needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate- income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older.
Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. Please call to register as a volunteer as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
If you are interested, phone Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com or go online and look for AARP TAX VOLUNTEER PROGRAM and sign up at the AARP portal.
Toastmasters International organizing in Rim Country
Do you fear speaking in public? Want to overcome that fear? A new Toastmasters International club is forming in Payson. Both former members and new members who want to improve communication skills and much more are welcome. For more information call Hal, 480-225-5987 or Barb, 480-510-1767.
