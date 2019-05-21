Bette Acker will be featured in two programs this week. The first is a free performance by Sound Tapestry at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. The second is the Payson Flute Circle program at noon, Sunday, May 26 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., Payson. A flute circle is a gathering of Native American Flute players, of all skill levels, that take turns and share their music with others in the circle. Native drum players are also expected. Everyone is welcome. At the beginning of each circle Acker, the leader, offers instruction so all attending can learn something new about the instrument. There is no charge for this event.