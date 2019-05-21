Tea Party hosts arborist
The Payson Tea Party hosts Dave Mikulak, board certified arborist and owner of Natural Beauty Tree Works of Payson, at its Tuesday, May 21 meeting. He will share his experience from when he traveled to Paradise, Calif. to assess trees after the Camp Fire and talk about Firewise.
The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call 928-951-6774.
Remembrance Gathering
Compassus Hospice plans a Springtime Remembrance Gathering at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 22 on the back patio of Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road.
Regardless of how long your loved one has been gone, you are invited to participate in a program to honor their memories with the release of butterflies and refreshments.
For details call Janine Nielson, bereavement coordinator, 928-472-6340.
Flute music and more
Bette Acker will be featured in two programs this week.
The first is a free performance by Sound Tapestry at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The second is the Payson Flute Circle program at noon, Sunday, May 26 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St.
A flute circle is a gathering of Native American flute players, of all skill levels, that take turns and share their music with others in the circle. Native drum players are also expected. Everyone is welcome. At the beginning of each circle Acker, the leader, offers instruction so all attending can learn something new about the instrument.
There is no charge for this event.
Organ concert
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, presents an organ concert at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 22. Enjoy a variety of Christian music by the very accomplished organist, Dr. Mark Ramsey.
A graduate of Arizona State University, Ramsey has played in Austria, Italy, and the United States. He has performed with the Flagstaff Master Chorale and the Phoenix Symphony and he has been an instructor of music at Northern Arizona University.
A light supper will be offered before the performance at 4:45 p.m. There is no charge for the concert or for the supper.
Spring Recital
Music students of Dr. Victoria B. Harris present their Spring Recital at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Refreshments will be served following the recital. The program is open to the public, free of charge.
For more information, call Dr. Harris, 928-474-9490.
Save Our Streets returns
The second annual Save Our Streets community outreach event to help those less fortunate, in need, or homeless is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday May 24 and Saturday May 25 at 509 W. Frontier St. There will be free food, free clothes, free haircuts, free hygiene supplies, free medical checkups and more. Everyone is welcome. Please call Bob at 480-577-5759 for details.
Shop and eat in
Pine and Strawberry
Pine and Strawberry will be packed with happy shoppers over the Memorial Day weekend. Book lovers need to gather up their sturdy totes — the Library Friends’ Memorial Weekend Book Sale is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 24, 25 and 26 at the Library Activity Building behind the cultural hall at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center. All kinds of books, magazines and more are available at great prices all three days.
The first of the Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild’s ever-popular Arts & Crafts Festivals is Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 27 at the community center. The hours Saturday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday the event is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, presented by the Mountain Village Foundation as part of the festival activities. The Pine Senior Dining Room staff and volunteers will have great Navajo tacos for sale as well, and numerous food vendors will also be on hand.
Breakfast in
Christopher Creek
The Christopher-Kohl’s Fire District Firebelles invite everyone to the fire station from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25. A choice of biscuits and gravy, pancakes or breakfast burritos are on the menu for $5.
Also $50 raffle tickets for the Prowler XL and the new CKFD challenge coin for $20 are available.
The station is at the west end of the Christopher Creek Loop Road.
Dutch oven gathering
The 16th Annual Payson Area Dutch Oven Gathering is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 25 at Rumsey Park, ramada 5. Meet an assortment of cast iron chefs and sample their savory creations the Saturday afternoon of Memorial Day weekend.
You can also participate. The event is free, both to participants and gourmands who prefer campfire cooking. Anyone eager to learn the secrets of seasoning and chat about cast-iron cookery is welcome.
Cast iron chefs who’d like to participate are welcome to get more details or RSVP, with a call to John Swenson, 817-228-2710 or email swensonjohna@gmail.com.
Memorial Day events
The Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the Town of Payson have announced the schedule for the annual Memorial Day programs,
Two programs are planned Sunday, May 26. The Annual Pioneer Cemetery Tribute begins with a flag raising ceremony at sunrise and opens the cemetery for visitation. The formal program is at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Pioneer Cemetery Board. The Annual Mountain Meadows Tribute in Round Valley is at 10 a.m. and is supported by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee, the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League, the VFW and the American Legion.
The primary program is at 10 a.m., Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park. The Payson Patriotic Events Committee presents the program.
Benefit movie
The Sawmill Theatres and Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College, host a special showing of “Aladdin” at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at the Sawmill Theatres. Admission is only $5 and helps support scholarships for local community college students.
Unity of Payson Book Circle
Unity of Payson is again hosting a Book Circle discussion of “Just One Thing” by Rick Hanson, Sundays in June at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. The program is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Sunday, June 2 and June 9 and from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 16. A fourth discussion is planned for a Sunday in July to be announced. The book offers exercises to improve the way our brains work and help us to have greater resilience and peace. The discussion includes how to use these practices.
Preparation for Book Circle is easy: order the book and read the first 25 pages by Sunday, June 2. Let Teresa know you’ll be participating, call 928-243-0117. There is no cost, but love offerings for Unity of Payson are accepted and appreciated.
Casino trip planned
Banner High Country Seniors is planning a trip to Fort McDowell Casino Tuesday, June 4. The cost is $20 per person and everyone is welcome. For details call 928-596-4747.
Bunco tourney
registration open
Registration for the Kiwanis Bunco Tournament is now open. The event is at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Parkway. A review of the rules and lessons for new players is at 2 p.m. and the tournament is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per player with all proceeds going to the Kiwanis administration fund. Both experienced and novice players are welcome. For details and to register call 928-978-1086.
