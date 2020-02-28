Art Beat raffle
ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim is selling raffle tickets for the opportunity to have a 4-foot-by-6-foot interior mural created for your home or office.
Tickets are $10 for one and $50 for six and are available at Printing by George, 201 W. Main St. Suite E; Above & Beyond Aesthetics, 718 N. Beeline Highway; Common Grounds, 219 S. Colcord Road; and Trinkets & Treasures, 512 W. Main St.
The drawing is Saturday, Feb. 29 and ArtBeat will notify the winner. For details call 928-978-1119.
At the library
Children 3 and older are invited to celebrate at a birthday party for Dr. Seuss at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine, 928-476-3678. There will be games, crafts, refreshments, gifts and fun.
Youngsters, ages 6 and older, are invited to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, to make a Leap Year Time Capsule. The project is in the Children’s Room of the library. Call 928-474-9260 for details.
Soroptimists host teen girls
The Zane Grey Soroptimist International group hosts its annual “Dream It Be It” program for girls ages 14 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church community room, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
There are 13 participants who will be treated to lunch, business speakers, and bingo with prizes. The members of Soroptimists and the young women will make dream boards together.
This is a free program to promote higher education to young women and to give them information on how to possibly achieve their goals.
Each participant will receive a gift bag and an invitation to attend the Soroptimist annual awards banquet in March where they will receive a free dinner, their certificate of completion, a participation gift and a financial award check.
Iwo Jima commemoration
The 75th anniversary of the Marines landing on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II was Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The Sawmill Theatres is showing the movie “The Sands of Iwo Jima” in two of its theaters at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29. Both showings will be open to the public at the cost of $5 per person, with all proceeds going to the Elks Lodge Veterans Health Fund.
Lioness Talent Show registration at Denny’s
Members of the Payson Lioness Club are accepting and registering any interested applicants for the upcoming Talent Show starting at 1:30 p.m. every Saturday at Denny’s.
For details call Barb Stratton at 928-951-1251.
Free dance lessons
Free western dance lessons are offered by Lynn and John Pajerski from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Ox Bow on Main Street Learn the Arizona 2-step, western waltz and a line dance or two. Both couples and singles are welcome.
Please bring a nonperishable item for the Deacon’s Pantry or the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
Pianist performs
Concert pianist Jerry Nelson performs in concert at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., Sunday, March 1 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Call 928-474-9279 for more information. There is no charge for admission.
Nelson has established himself as one of the world’s premier performers, having performed on all continents, except Antarctica. As a composer, arranger, conductor and studio producer, he has conducted orchestras from London and Tel Aviv to Nashville and Los Angeles.
Public Jam Session
A Public Acoustic Jam Session by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddlers Association is from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the First Sunday (March 1) at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Road. All are welcome to participate or just enjoy the music.
A set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
AARP offers free tax prep
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit.
No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Tea Party hosts speaker
Dist. 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin was scheduled to speak from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at a meeting of the Payson Tea Party at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. However, she was forced to cancel her appearance and is arranging for Steven Lessard, chief probation officer for Gila County, to speak.
Chat with Mayor
Chat with Town of Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Church of the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., west of the post office. All are welcome. Call 928-978-0527 for details.
Parenting class
The Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, is offering the parenting class, “How to Really Love Your Child,” based on book by Ross Campbell, M.D.
This study provides skills to help your child feel truly loved and for you to feel confident and equipped. The class is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5 through April 30. Pastor Dixie Neal is leading the class. Child care is available for participants at no charge.
Reserve a spot by calling the church office, 928-474-5890.
Senior travel offer
Area seniors are invited to join members of Banner High Country Seniors for a tour of Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park from Wednesday, April 22 through Friday, April 24. The cost is $560 per person, double occupancy with reservations and payment due by Friday, March 13.
The trip includes transportation, hotels, daily breakfast, a welcome dinner, park entry fees, tour guides and gratuities.
For details call Banner High Country Seniors, 928-596-4747 or Catherine at AZ Trails Travel, 1-888-799-4284.
NAMI Basics
Registration is now open for NAMI Basics, a class for parents and guardians of children and adolescents with mental health conditions, emotional or behavioral difficulties. The class begins March 25 and meets from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks at the Eastern Arizona College-Payson, Room 403, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. The class is free, but registration is required. Leave a message at 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com to register.
Star Valley garden
The Star Valley Community Garden has six plots available to rent. There are two 4-foot-by-25-foot plots at $65 each and four of the 4-foot-by-16-foot plots at $55 each. Call the Star Valley Town Hall for details, 928-472-7752.
Family Fun Walk/Run
Registration is open for the Randall Family Fun Walk/Run at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, which takes place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Free T-Shirts go to the first 200 registrations. The cost to participate: $30 regular; $25 senior or student; $20 for veterans and active service military; children, 6 and under and dogs on a leash, free. The fee covers park admission and a bus to the top where the walk/run begins. Sponsorships of water tables are available for $99 each. Breakfast will be available, along with live music. Go to payson.com for tickets.
