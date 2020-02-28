Lip Sync Contest

The 12th Annual Thomas Walling Memorial Lip Sync Contest is at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Payson High School auditorium. Admission, purchased in advance is $8 for adults and $6 for students; at the door it will be $2 more. Proceeds benefit the high school drama department and memorial scholarship. Tickets are available at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. and Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 425 N. Beeline Highway.