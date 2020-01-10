Friday is last day to get in Corn Hole Tourney
The deadline to register and/or sponsors a team for the Jan. 17 Corn Hole Tournament is extended to Friday, Jan. 10 (it was originally Friday, Jan. 3).
There are two levels of sponsorship — A-Maizing-Ing Sponsor for $500, which gets two team registrations; and Corn To Be Wild Sponsor for $250, which includes one team registration. Sponsors don’t have to be chamber members. The cost to enter a two-person team in the tournament is $50 for chamber members and $75 for non-members. Only 20 team spots are available.
The event is open to all ages and the public is welcome to watch the action for $5 per person. To sign up as a sponsor or to register a team, email Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maia Crespin at maia@rimcountrychamber.com or stop by the Chamber Visitor Center at 100 W. Main St. in Payson.
Proceeds benefit the Youth Sports Scholarship Fund, which helps youngsters who cannot afford fees to participate in Payson Parks & Rec programs.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson, offers a Community Breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Retirement party for Harry Parsons
Rim Country residents are invited to a retirement party for Harry Parsons, of the Payson Golf Course, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 at the Payson Golf Course, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country first meeting of 2020 is Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. To order lunch and socialize, arrive at 11:30 a.m.; meeting is at noon. This is an opportunity for all Democrats to come together in this election year. New members are welcome. For more information, visit www.democrats ofrimcountry.com.
Gardening class at college
Eastern Arizona College-Payson offers a comprehensive gardening class for the spring term. Instructor Chris Jones will give students all the knowledge needed to reach their gardening goals. There are only 10 available seats, so be sure to enroll soon. The Spring 2020 semester runs from Monday, Jan. 13 to May 8. The gardening class with Jones is from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Tuesdays. Call 928-468-8039 to learn more.
Payson Art League
The Payson Art League hosts guest speaker Elizabeth Fowler at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Fowler will introduce the founding mission and practices of Art Beat: Rhythm of the Rim. She will also share her concepts of composition and teamwork. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Sally Myers, 928-472-8651 or email payson artleague@gmail.com.
Tea Party hosts Judge Wright
The Payson Tea Party kicks off its 11th year of weekly meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The speaker is Gila County Superior Court Judge Tim Wright who will discuss domestic violence from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
Libertarian Party meeting
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink, meeting starts at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Jazz concert at St. Paul’s
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson hosts The Payson Jazz Session Band at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. The group includes eight musicians/vocalists who love the jazz genre.
The concert is free and open to all ages. Any donations received will be used for St Paul’s Outreach Ministries.
This concert is the first in the 2020 bi-monthly concert series offered by St. Paul’s for the community. Future performers include Sound Tapestry, Cinnamon Twist, Six Gal ‘N Hat, Incidental Bluegrass and a surprise guest. For details, call Bette Acker, 602-625-1696.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members. Those interested are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. Rehearsals for the April 25-26 Spring Concert performances begin at 6:30 that same evening, Monday, Jan. 20 (following the auditions).
For more information, call John Landino, 928-468-0023.
SBDC offers class on starting small business
Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a one evening seminar entitled, Start Up Smart for Small Business. The class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the EAC Payson Campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Rd., Room 403.
The course is free and will cover all the basics to help entrepreneurs maximize their success.
Learn the top eight reasons why businesses fail and how to overcome them. Resources available to help small businesses start, grow and prosper are also part of the discussion.
Whether you have already started a business or are just thinking about the future, this free workshop will give you important information.
To register for Start Up Smart for Small Business, visit https://bit.ly/2LPIH3k. For details about the event or future events, contact the SBDC, 928-428-8590 or by email at sbdc@eac.edu. Seating is limited, so register early.
Grief support program
GriefShare is a program of support for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Whether it’s a recent loss or one that occurred some years ago, this program is designed to help those grieving successfully rebuild their lives again.
Caring facilitators who have personally experienced grief lead the group. Through the use of encouraging videos and small group discussions, there is healing and hope for the journey through grief.
A 13-topic series begins Sunday, Feb. 2 and continues through April 19 (except Easter, April 12). It is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday at The Lighthouse, 315 E. Airline Blvd.
A one-time $20 fee covers materials. Scholarships are available.
A person may join the group at any point in the series.
Sponsored by Mountain Bible Church, the program is open to all adults. For details or to register, call Kathy Klein, 928-978-1458; Marilyn Pate, 928-853-4027; Jane Kramer, 928-970-0951; or the Mountain Bible Church office, 928-472-7800.
