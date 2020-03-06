At the library
Upcoming events at the libraries of Payson and Pine include:
At the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine a free Adult and Teen Crafternoon is planned at 3 p.m., Friday, March 6. Participants will make a sock gnome. Bring a sock or two and the rest is provided. Sign up at the library, 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine, 928-476-3678.
At the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, a Pajama Day for youngsters 4 and older is from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 7 in the Children’s Room. Participants can come in their pajamas to read and enjoy a giveaway of free children’s books. Then from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, March 9 youngsters 6 and older are invited to the Payson Public Library Arizona Room, to make Spring Break Bucket Lists of things to do during spring break. For details call 928-474-9260.
Urban Cowboy Anniversary performance at the casino
Country music legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee perform Friday, March 13 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino for the 40th Anniversary of the movie “Urban Cowboy.”
Gilley’s hits include “Stand by Me,” “Here Comes the Hurt Again,” “Room Full of Roses” and “Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time.” Lee’s hits include “Lookin’ for Love,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Pickin’ Up Strangers.”
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 after March 8. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online or at the cashiers cage. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Last Men’s Breakfast until fall at Ponderosa Bible
Men, come enjoy some breakfast, fellowship and learn something new at 8 a.m., Saturday, March 7 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Call 928-474-9279 for details.
Rim Country Archaeology hears about petroglyphs
The March meeting of the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Janine Hembrode is the guest speaker, discussing Patterns in Petroglyphs: Hints of the Hohokam Cosmology.
Hembrode shares information from her 15 years of rock art recording at four major petroglyph sites in southern Arizona, locating 16,000 glyphs in settings apart from the daily life of the Hohokam people. The connection between these images and Native American belief systems will be explored.
The community is welcome to attend. After the meeting, a members-only hike may take place to a petroglyph site, depending on weather. If you are not a member and wish to join, membership is $35 a year for an individual and $40 for a family.
Sound Tapestry concert
Sound Tapestry, a classical guitar/flutes duo has a free performance at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8. The program includes music from around the world. Free will offerings are appreciated to support Unity’s community programs. For details call Bette Acker, 602-625-6196.
Beach Boys tribute band performs
Ready for a mental break from the Rim Country’s chilly weather? Plan on a musical getaway to sand, surf and fun when the Tonto Community Concert Association presents Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band.
Sail On brings all of the Beach Boys biggest hits to the area at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Payson High School auditorium. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For details visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
Payson residents can now also order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Buy tickets in advance to Sail On: A Beach Boys Tribute and Celtic Angels Ireland from your home computer or smartphone and print the PDF tickets on your home printer. With limited single ticket availability, patrons who buy online ensure they will have tickets to these upcoming popular concerts.
AARP offers free tax prep
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley. All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available. Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit. No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Sinema staff at mobile office in Payson
The staff of Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema host mobile office hours at the Payson Public Library from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, March 9. The library is located at 328 N. McLane Road.
Sinema’s Arizona office operates with a full team of experienced caseworkers trained to help Arizonans on issues relating to federal agencies that include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, small business concerns, student loans, military benefits, IRS and tax issues, and passport and visa inquiries. Sinema’s Arizona caseworkers can be reached at 602-598-7327.
Democrats of Rim Country host candidate for ACC
The Democrats of Rim Country host Shea Stanfield Tuesday, March 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Stanfield is running for the Arizona Corporation Commission in the 2020 election. Stanfield will share what she will bring to the ACC and answer questions.
To order lunch and socialize arrive by 11:30 a.m. The program is at noon. For details visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Free information session on myofascial release
Kokopelli Myofascial Release has a free introduction session at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 10.
Learn about MFR, fascia, and get a demonstration of this powerful work. MFR is a gentle, hands-on treatment for pain.
The session is at 1106 N. Beeline Highway across from Rim Country Bowl. The entrance is on the side of the building off of West Sherwood Drive. Parking is available in both the upper and lower parking lots. Please call with questions, 928-978-7426.
Tea Party has three speakers
The Payson Tea Party hosts three speakers from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The speakers are Sadie Bingham, Gila County recorder, who will share the relationship between the recorder’s office and Elections Department; Gila County Superintendent of Public Schools, Roy Sandoval; and District 3 County Supervisor Woody Cline. All three are running for another four-year term in office.
Cleanup project
Community Bridges, Inc., is having a Community Volunteer Cleanup project on the vacant dirt lot north of the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 122 E. Highway 260. The project is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 12 through March 14. Food will be provided. To learn more call 928-203-6267.
NAMI Payson
The NAMI Payson Family Support Group for family and close friends of people with mental health conditions is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the second Thursday at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The NAMI Annual Membership Meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Members of the public are welcome.
NAMI Basics is a free class for parents and guardians of children and adolescents with diagnosed or suspected mental health conditions or emotional disorders. This six-week class is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays starting March 25 at Eastern Arizona College-Payson (formerly Gila Community College), 201 N. Mud Springs Road. The class is free but registration is required.
Connections Recovery Support Group for adults with mental health conditions is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
For details contact NAMI Payson, 928-301-9140, or namipayson@yahoo.com.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is offered at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane at 8 a.m., Friday, March 13. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
