Community Breakfast
The Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, has resumed its Community Breakfasts. The next breakfast is 9 a.m., Friday, March 11 and includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, omelet, coffee, and orange juice. A free ticket for the door prize is available. A freewill offering is welcome.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m. via Zoom Friday, March 11. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Library invites young scientists to visit Saturday
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, invites the area’s young scientists to participate in its weekly Saturday Science Club.
The club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at the library. The events scheduled for March: Edible Choco Slime, March 12; Catapult Contest, March 19; and Star Projector, March 26.
Advance sign-up is required and can be done at the library’s front desk or on Facebook@Paysonarizonausa.
COVID-19 testing
Gila County Health and Emergency Management is now offering COVID-19 testing in Payson. Testing takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county testing office at 600 N. Beeline Highway. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 928-200-7668 to schedule an appointment.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Bocci ball schedule
The Payson Singles with Spirit group is now presenting two regular bocci ball events each month — the first Monday and third Tuesday at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park.
The first third Tuesday event is at 11 a.m., March 15 at the court across from ramada 4 in Rumsey Park, signs will be posted. All are welcome regardless of marital status or skill level. Bring a chair for viewing and water.
To learn more, call Mary Nelson at 805-216-3406.
Visit Seed Library
It’s seed-starting time, and the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, may have just the seeds you’re looking for.
Seeds are free. No library card required; just sign up at the circulation desk to participate.
The Seed Library currently has over 3,000 vegetable and flower seed packets.
Family event at Community Presbyterian
The Child Learning Center of Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is hosting the Cambridge Christian School Choir of Florida in two free performances Tuesday, March 15. The fun, family-friendly programs are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Guests are advised to wear masks. For details, call 928-474-3037.
Tea Party hosts candidate
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 15 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening’s guest is Tom Horne, candidate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction. Horne has already served in the post and as Arizona Attorney General.
Libertarian Party meets
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is in the north corner of the bar area. As always, food and drink are optional. Come to the meeting and learn how easy it is to become an elected Libertarian Party Precinct Committeeman.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group is holding its monthly breast cancer support meeting at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 17 at the Payson Senior Center, located at 514 W Main St.
If you are a breast cancer survivor – be it last week, last month, last year — or ages ago — come on out and enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors who have all “been there, done that.” Every breast cancer survivor is very welcome.
If you have any questions, you can call Ilona at 928/472-3331.
Republican Headquarters grand opening planned
A grand opening ceremony for the Gila County Republican Party Headquarters, 438 S. Beeline Highway, is set for 3 p.m., Saturday, March 19.
Meet the chairman of the Gila County Republican Party, the executive board and volunteers. There will be refreshments and a chance to meet Republican candidates.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society plans several outings in March and April.
• March 19, Scott Wood will lead a field trip to the La Plata Ruin in Agua Fria National Monument. This outing will include Wood’s expertise from his work in this region for many years, along with a couple other sites in the Perry Mesa area.
• March 26, in lieu of the monthly Zoom meeting, the San Tan Chapter of AAS hosts a “Mini-Expo Invitation to Arizona Archaeology” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the San Tan Historical Society Museum in Queen Creek. It will include activities and demonstrations of skills used in historic and prehistoric Arizona. This is a public Arizona Archaeology Month event. For more information, go to azarchsoc.org/santan.
April field trips are planned to the Upper Ruin of Tonto National Monument and to two gated sites, near the Portals in Pine and Chaparral Pines in Payson.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, to sign up for and participate in field trips, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Chance at $3,000
Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities served by Sparklight have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math projects or clubs as part of the internet service provider’s fourth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.
Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 21 at sparklight.com/contest. Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winners will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31.
K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project — whether for equipment, competition fees, field trips or otherwise — and how it benefits students. Five entities will be selected to each receive a $3,000 award.
Payson Pioneer Cemetery Tour
Author and historian David Grassé leads a two-hour tour of the Payson Pioneer Cemetery from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 26. Participants will visit the final resting places of some of the Rim Country’s notable persons buried there.
Tickets are $20 each and available at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. All proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Library Friends of Payson. All sales are final.
It is recommended attendees wear a sun hat, comfortable walking shoes, and bring water.
Rim Country Republican Club hosts speaker
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts congressional candidate Eli Crane at its Tuesday, March 29 general membership luncheon at Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.
The meeting starts at 11 a.m. for members to buy tickets for the buffet. The speaker’s program is at noon.
Lunch is optional. All members and non-members invited to attend. For questions please contact Carol McCauley, vice president, Rim Country Republican Club, 928-474-3064.
Free tax preparation
The Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through Wednesday, April 6 by appointment only. The appointment line is 928-487-1174, just leave a message.
Forms that must be filled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Masks are required. All ages are welcome. You do not need to be a member of AARP.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
