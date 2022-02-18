Free tax preparation
The Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through Wednesday, April 6 by appointment only. The appointment line is 928-487-1174, just leave a message.
Forms that must be filled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Masks are required. All ages are welcome. You do not need to be a member of AARP.
Travel with Banner High Country Seniors
Banner High Country Seniors of Payson is arranging a national parks tour from June 2 through June 9, 2022.
The cost is $1,295 per person, double occupancy; $1,170 per person, triple or quad; or $2,045 per person, single occupancy. Paid with cash or check (sorry no credit cards), a deposit of $295 is due on or before Friday, Feb. 25. Final payment due by Monday, April 25. Proof of vaccination with booster is required.
Travel from Payson to Bryce Canyon, Idaho Falls, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Beaver, Utah, Zion National Park, and Page, Ariz. The tour includes transportation, a professional driver, tour director, lodging, some meals, admission, taxes, and fees. Travel insurance is available for an additional fee and is recommended.
A minimum of 40 people necessary to book the trip.
To learn more contact Banner High Country Seniors at 928-596-4740; 928-978-7606; or email Janet.Parsons@bannerhealth.com.
TCCA program Friday night
The Tonto Community Concert Association program features Fantastick Patrick at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at the Payson High School auditorium. He is an international performer who specializes in variety entertainment. From a 10-foot unicycle, to improvised songs on the ukulele, balancing step ladders, and juggling, you never know what’s going to happen at a Fantastick Patrick show.
TCCA patrons can order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons are now able to purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smartphone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer. Individual tickets are $25 per person. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Senior Food Box Distribution
A Senior Food Box Distribution, for those 60 and older, is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Please enter off of Oak Street and exit onto Main Street. This is a monthly food distribution that is held the third Saturday of each month at the same time.
Library events
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans the following programs for its 10:30 a.m. Saturday Science Club: Feb. 19, Sinking and Floating Hearts; Feb. 26, Bubble Science.
All ages are welcome to attend, however for younger scientists guardians are recommended. Sign up at the circulation desk or on the library’s Facebook page.
For information about Payson library programs, call 928-474-9260.
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 Randall Place, knitting group meets at 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays. Participants can get help with a pattern, learn to knit or just attend and knit with others.
The Friends of Pine Library meet at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28 and host speaker Billy Chester, a captain and paramedic with the Pine Strawberry Fire Department. The meeting is open to everyone.
For more information about the Pine library programs, call 928-476-3678.
Candidate visits
Congressional District 2 candidate Mark Deluzio hosts a meet and greet from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. All are invited to this no cost event.
Jazz concert
The Payson Friends of Jazz brings more entertainment to area residents with a concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Local musician and longtime Payson resident, the late John Shevlin was very instrumental in getting the Payson Jazz Series started. Local Friends of Jazz want to honor and remember him with a performance centered around the jazz he played.
The performance is free. Masks are recommended, but they are optional for those who are vaccinated.
An RSVP to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com is encouraged in order to plan for proper seating. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. and the performance concludes by 3:30 p.m.
COVID-19 testing
Gila County Health and Emergency Management is now offering COVID-19 testing in Payson. Testing takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county testing office at 600 N. Beeline Highway. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 928-200-7668 to schedule an appointment.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Guest speakers scheduled to attend are Lacy Cooper for Arizona Attorney General and Donny Garvin for Gila County Justice of the Peace. Cooper used to work in the Gila County Attorney’s Office. Garvin is a retired Payson Police officer running to replace retiring Judge Dorothy Little.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Pat at 928-468-6227.
Kaitie’s Closet distribution
The next Kaitie’s Closet of new and gently used children’s clothing, new shoes and underwear is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. Children desiring new shoes must be present. Gently used, cleaned jackets/coats will also be given out. For more information, contact Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Retired school employee breakfast, lunch meetings
Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out — ROSEEO — is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. The next breakfast is at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Piñon Café; the next lunch is at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 24 at El Rancho. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Concert at casino
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts An Evening with Joe Nichols, Thursday, Feb. 24 in the ball room. Among Nichols’ hits are “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “The Impossible,” and “Brokenheartsville.” The cost is $60 per person and tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier’s cage on the casino floor. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Prior to the show the Cedar Ridge Restaurant is hosting a special buffet from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway and also virtually by Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome.
For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Blood drives
February blood drives include: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 26, Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Suite A, Payson; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 227 Old Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.
To make an appointment go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 and use drop down menu to find the town or city where a drive is taking place.
Veterans event
Veterans in Payson and Tonto Basin are invited to an outreach meeting at noon, Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852, 4211 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
A number of guest speakers will discuss various ongoing issues with VA and other current issues of concern to area veterans.
Art Schaier, Veterans Services Chairman with the Moose Lodge, is making a special invitation to members of the former Payson Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, who are now part of the Fort Reno VFW Post 8807 in Tonto Basin.
Lunch will be served for a $5 donation at the program.
For details call Schaier at 602-291-9922 or Ken Parrish at 360-529-7061.
Holiday ornament found
At the Christmas tree recycling site at the Payson Event Center, a local couple found a Statue of Liberty ornament. If it belongs to you, contact the Roundup newspaper; if not, the finders will give it a home.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
To submit notices for the Almanac page, email tmcquerrey@payson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!