Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, April 8. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For April, the breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, fruit cups, coffee, orange juice, and water. A free ticket for the door prize is available. A freewill offering is welcome.
Handcrafter Club show and sale
A group of 20 gifted artisans and artists are sharing their wares with the public at the Handcrafter Club Spring Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Chapter DF of P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 8 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Market On the Move
Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 9 at the Sawmill Crossing Shopping Center.
With Market On the Move, a $15 cash donation entitles you to receive up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with your family, friends or those in need. Please bring a container to carry your items home. Selections vary from month to month. All varieties are while supplies last — first come, first served.
Market On the Move visits from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the second Saturday of every month through May.
Concert for Ukraine
Payson United Methodist Church, 414 Easy St., in coordination with a local grassroots effort to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, is hosting a concert fundraiser from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 9.
Featured at the concert: The Billys (Billy Ichida and Billy Marovich); Cinnamon Twist (Anne James and Jenn Holly) with guest fiddler Bill Rinish; and John and Lu Carpino. Payson resident Olena Vynogradova McCormick will give a short and moving presentation on her native Ukraine.
The concert is free to attend, and donations are greatly appreciated. Refreshments and bake sale items will also be available. 100% of donations collected at the concert will go to the United Methodist Committee on Relief’s program specifically designated for Ukraine. (Advance #982450 — Ukraine).
More concerts and other fundraising activities are in the works, check facebook.com/RimCountryForUkraine for more information and online donation opportunities.
Final TCCA 2021-22 show
Paul McDermand and the Island Time Band present the final concert of the 2021-22 Tonto Community Concert Season at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 10 at the Payson High School Auditorium. To purchase tickets visit www.tccarim.org
Upcoming season
A special presentation of the 2022-2023 concert season schedule will be available at this concert so don’t miss out. For more information, announcements, concert previews and more visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 12 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is from noon until 1 p.m. The day’s guest speaker is Chris Higgins, candidate for mayor. The meeting is open to interested parties. For more information, email connie.cockrell@gmail.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 12 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening’s meeting is a Candidate Forum for the Payson mayor candidates. Four candidates will introduce themselves and answer previously submitted questions. Each candidate will have three minutes to open and close, and in between will each answer the same six questions (2 minutes per answer), rotating who goes first. No questions from the floor. After the forum, candidates can mix with the audience. Submit your questions by email to paysonteaparty@gmail.com or call Shirley at 928-951-6774. The deadline to submit questions is 2 p.m., Sunday, April 10 before the Tuesday meeting. No audio or video recording allowed.
Learn about Banner Foundation
The Banner High Country Seniors program at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 13 focuses on the Banner Foundation.
Banner Payson Medical Center has a history of philanthropic activity beginning in 1954 when a group of women from the Payson Junior Women’s Club began a fundraising campaign to build Payson’s first health care clinic. Today Banner Payson Medical Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital, is part of Banner Health, a nonprofit organization. Being a nonprofit means revenue is reinvested in our organization’s programs and services rather than being paid as dividends to outside shareholders.
Many of the programs and services offered are available because of the continuing generosity of people who make gifts to the Banner Health Foundation. Learn more about the Banner Health Foundation and how its philanthropic activities impact our community.
Doc Talks are presented on Zoom Pro. To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747. Leave your name, phone contact number and email address. You will receive a link to the meeting in your email. No computer? No problem ... you can attend Zoom meetings by phone.
Payson Rock Club meets
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s monthly meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 13 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Meetings are open to the public and include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. For details call 928-595-2059.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (RCC-AAS) has planned several outings in April.
• Through the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, Dale Bellisfield leads a four-day excursion to the Zuni Pueblo and nearby sites in New Mexico, from April 16 to April 19. To participate in this outing, please go to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center website, to preregister for this trip. For questions, contact Dale at herbaldale@aol.com.
• April 23, Dale Bellisfield will lead tours of the small residential ruin near Chaparral Pines in Payson, and the hilltop fort, Portal IV site in Pine.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, so that you can participate in field trips and join talks, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year nominations
Nominations are now being accepted for Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Anyone who has been a volunteer in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way that this person has made a difference. Please email nominations to: takepridepine@gmail.com or mail to: Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
Benefit raffle for Kaydia
A few weeks ago an article ran in the Payson Roundup about a local family needing help with expenses as it must make regular trips to Ohio for treatment of a rare illness from which their daughter, Kaydia, 11, suffers.
To help raise funds a benefit raffle for a 1954 Winchester Model 12 12-guage pump shotgun is taking place. Tickets are $20 each and available at Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St., the business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only 100 tickets will be sold, with the drawing taking place once all the tickets are sold.
Scholarship available
Arizona students planning to study writing/communications are invited to apply for the $1,000 scholarship presented by Arizona Professional Writers. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors or students attending an accredited Arizona high school, university, or community college. Requirements include filling out an application, submitting two letters of recommendation from a school instructor and two (print, online or video) writing/communications samples, plus a one-page letter from the student describing their background and the reasons for pursuing a career in writing/communications. Download the application at APW Scholarship Application 2022 and submit it by April 29.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Gila County Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month and sometimes schedules a work session for the fourth Tuesday, also at 10 a.m.
The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 10 a.m. the third Thursday of the month. However, there are some months when there is no business for the commission to consider. For details go to https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community_development/2021_planning_and_zoning_commission_and_the_board_of_adjustment_agendas_and_minutes.php
Meetings are held at the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 707 S. Colcord Rd., Payson.
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed.
The meetings are at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Town Hall Council Chambers at 3 p.m., either the first or second Monday of the month. See the Town of Payson website for dates.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council generally meets at 4 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
Club and other announcements should be sent to Teresa McQuerrey at tmcquerrey@payson.com
