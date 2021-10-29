Food drive in final days
The final event of the Eighth Annual Realtor Food Drive is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.
Drive-thru drop-off locations are at 424 S. Beeline Highway and 611 S. Beeline Highway. Checks can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul or Pine/Strawberry Food Banks for tax deductible donations — please mark Food Drive on memo line. If you can’t make the drive-thru event, you can drop off donations at any real estate office through Nov. 1, 2021.
The Central Arizona Association of Realtors (CAAR) is matching up to $10,000 in monetary donations for the Food Drive.
Sit and Stitch
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, invites area residents to come “Sit and Stitch” at 2:30 p.m. Mondays in the Payson Public Library small meeting room. Bring whatever handcraft you are working on and join us for good company and light refreshments.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Kim Owens, candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the small community room at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. At 11:30 a.m. members greet new attendees and socialize. Bring a sack lunch if desired. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.
The group welcomes all women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant families, education, our environment, and gun safety. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Turkey Trot registration
The annual Turkey Trot 5K/1M Walk/Run is Saturday, Nov. 20 at Green Valley Park.
The registration deadline in-office is 4:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5. The online registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 7.
The 5K Race starts at 9 a.m. and requires a fee of $40. The 1 Mile Run/Walk starts at 9:05 a.m. for a fee of $25.
A medal and hooded sweatshirt is provided to 5K participants; a hooded sweatshirt only for 1 mile participants.
A late fee of $5 will be charged to registrations made after Nov. 8 and there is no shirt guarantee after Nov. 8.
There are no refunds — no exceptions. No pets are allowed on the course.
Please visit https://paysonrimcountry.com/turkeytrot to learn more.
Indoor Yard and Bake Sale
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star hosts an Indoor Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Payson Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road. Proceeds from the sale benefit local charities.
Art show, sale postponed
The Payson Art League’s Fall Show and Sale, scheduled for Nov. 6 and 7 at The Rim Club is postponed until spring due to the surge of the pandemic.
The Rim Country Empty Bowls event scheduled to be held in conjunction with the PAL program is now part of the new Farmers Market Twilight Tuesday event in the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. The Rim Country Empty Bowls program is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Farmers Market hosts Twilight Tuesdays
The Payson Farmers Market is hosting Twilight Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Tuesday starting Nov. 9 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
This will be an Intimate Holiday Market with just 18 stalls of Arizona artisan foods; some organically grown produce and fresh mushrooms; free-range beef; fresh baked goods and pies; and works from Rim Country artists for holiday shopping.
Each Tuesday a featured chef will prepare a meal for on-site eating or take-home convenience. There will be live music and a fire pit.
The market accepts SNAP/EBT and offers Double Up Food Bucks to help stretch food budgets.
Get tickets for popular holiday event
The 2021 Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration, with a program and dinner is at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $20 per person and go on sale at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 in the foyer of the Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road.
Tree donations, sponsors needed for holiday event
The 15th Annual Charity Tree event runs from Black Friday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 17. Right now organizers need families, businesses and organizations to donate pre-lit and decorated six-foot trees by Monday, Nov. 15 (in order to get power to them), to be displayed in front of the Swiss Village.
The trees are utilized to gather non-perishable food for local food banks.
This year the organizers are combining the food drive aspect of the program with Payson Community Kids to collect clothing and toys to provide participating children a special Christmas.
The trees are donated to families that would not have one for the holiday.
To make donations or get additional information contact Rebecca at Sweet Country Charm, 618 N. Beeline Highway, 928-978-0640.
Rim Country Empty Bowls 2021
For the fifth year Rim Country Empty Bowls will be raising funds for local food banks. Artisans from the Rim Country Mud Club are again offering unique, handmade pottery bowls.
This year the fundraiser will be held in conjunction with Twilight Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the Sawmill Plaza parking lot, 202 W. Main St.
The event is out in the fresh air again this year — “pandemic style.” The opportunity to select a handmade bowl, help local food banks, and enjoy the surrounding Twilight Tuesday festivities with live music, food, art, a fire pit and dining area should make for a delightful holiday experience.
There are no advanced tickets. A minimum donation of $20 is asked per bowl selected — cash or check please.
All of the proceeds — 100% — go to local Payson and Pine food banks.
Check our Facebook page for updates https://wwwfacebook.com/RimCountryEmptyBowls/
Submit your club and/or event notices to tmcquerrey@payson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!