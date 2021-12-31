Payson Toastmasters Club hosts open house
Members of the Payson Toastmasters Club invite the public to an open house from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 1, Payson.
Refreshments will be served. Call Barb, 480-510-1767, for more information.
Food drive donation sites
To contribute non-perishable food items to the annual Payson Food Drive, drop items at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Payson Town Hall, just past the entrance, 303 N. Beeline Highway; and Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway.
Help with AARP Tax-Aide service
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists and facilitators. The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more. There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
CASA wants help for children
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month and sometimes schedules a work session for the fourth Tuesday, also at 10 a.m.
The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 10 a.m. the third Thursday of the month. However, there are some months when there is no business for the commission to consider. For details go to https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community_development/2021_planning_and_zoning_commission_and_the_board_of_adjustment_agendas_and_minutes.php
Meetings are held at both the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson and Public Works Conference Room, 745 N Rose Mofford Way, Globe.
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed.
The meetings are at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Town Hall Council Chambers at 3 p.m., either the first or second Monday of the month. See the Town of Payson website for dates.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 4 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
