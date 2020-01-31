Rim Country Archaeology group meets Saturday
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
The community is welcome to attend. The guest speaker is Ralph “R.E.” Burrillo, an author and archaeologist with multiple publications in archaeology journals and in Archaeology Southwest magazine, with a book publication regarding Bears Ears National Monument pending later in 2020. His presentation is The Anthropology of Paleontology: A Quick Look at Native American Depictions of the North American Fossil Record. The insights that can be obtained from how indigenous peoples viewed fossils and how they were depicted will be explored.
After the meeting, a members-only hike may take place to the local paleo site off of S.R. 260. If you are not a member and wish to join, membership is $35 a year for an individual, $40 for a family.
Library programs
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans a Movie Madness event at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 with the animated film “Abominable” at the library’s Children’s Room, 6124 W. Randall Place. Seating is limited to 12 and the film is rated PG. For details call 928-476-3678.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans a DIY Groundhog Day Board Game Event from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 for children 6 and older. Children will work in teams to color and play their own Groundhog Day themed board game. For details call 928-474-9260.
Tires & Tacos
Another Tires & Tacos event is at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at the parking lot of Jack in the Box in Payson. Push, pull, tug, drive, look enjoy and talk cars. Everyone attending gets two free tacos and a large soda.
Free dance lessons
Free country western dance lessons for couples with Lynn and John Pajerski are offered from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Ox Bow on Main Street. Singles are welcome too. Please bring a nonperishable item for the Deacon’s Pantry or the Humane Society of Central Arizona. For details call Lynn at 480-734-1647.
Acoustic Jam Session
The Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddlers Association presents a public Acoustic Jam Session twice monthly. It is held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the first Sunday at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Road, and from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin building, 601 E. Highway 260. Also on the third Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. casual lessons are offered along with practice time. Instruments available to try: mandolin, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and fiddles. Feel free to bring a snack to share. All acoustic instruments all ages, all skill levels welcome. A set list is published each month at Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
Grief support program
GriefShare is a program of support for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Whether it’s a recent loss or one that occurred some years ago, this program is designed to help those grieving successfully rebuild their lives again.
Caring facilitators who have personally experienced grief lead the group. Through the use of encouraging videos and small group discussions, there is healing and hope for the journey through grief.
A 13-topic series begins Sunday, Feb. 2 and continues through April 19 (except Easter, April 12). It is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday at The Lighthouse, 315 E. Airline Blvd. A one-time $20 fee covers materials. Scholarships are available. A person may join the group at any point in the series.
Sponsored by Mountain Bible Church, the program is open to all adults. For details or to register, call Kathy Klein, 928-978-1458; Marilyn Pate, 928-853-4027; Jane Kramer, 928-970-0951; or the Mountain Bible Church office, 928-472-7800.
AARP offers free tax prep at two sites
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing from Feb. 3 through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Hwy. 260.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available. Everyone must bring: government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit.
No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Tea Party hosts speakers
The Payson Tea Party hosts Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham and County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Bingham will discuss the work of the recorder’s office and voter registration, plus how her office coordinates with the county election office. Sandoval will discuss more about his role overseeing schools. Both will have reelection petitions for members to sign.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey’s “Chat with the Mayor” is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., across from the post office.
Banner High Country Seniors Art Group
Are you an artist or crafter? Join the Banner High Country Seniors Art Group. It meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays at 215 N. Beeline Highway. Membership at BHCS is $15 a year. Bring any project and get help from others. It’s not a class, but a place for camaraderie and fun. For details call Karen at 575-937-9296, or email kclontz@mac.com.
Currently the group has men and women working in acrylics, oils, watercolors, colored pencils and knitting. Stay for a few minutes or a few hours, but bring your own supplies.
Market on the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move (M.O.M.) program from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing at the corner of West Main Street and South Beeline Highway.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and available on a first come, first served basis. The Market On the Move is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Smart Driver course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Beeline Highway. There is an hour break for lunch. To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check). The fee is due the day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and older. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
