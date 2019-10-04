Indoor Garage Sale
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., at the corner of Beeline and West Airport Rd., hosts an Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Oct. 6.
All proceeds go to Elks Charities to help local veterans, youth and community needs.
Arts & Crafts Fall Sale
The Pink Ladies’ Arts & Crafts Fall Sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Dr. (next to the Almost New Thrift Shop), Payson.
The sale features a great selection of baked goods, baby items, jewelry, kitchen items, totes, purses, bags, handmade and quilted items and more.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for Rim Country residents. For more information, call MHAF at 928-472-2588.
Senior Expo scheduled
The Fifth Annual Rim Country Senior Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Messinger Community Room, 901 S. Westerly Rd.
Messinger Payson Funeral Home and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce are sponsors of the free event, which is organized by Sharon King of Davis King Realty.
The Expo is designed to showcase more than 40 of the area’s business community’s products and services currently available to the senior residents of Rim Country.
Participants will be able to receive information on medical/non-medical devices, financial services, senior community/housing and care options, Medicare, VA services, health and wellness, travel information and beauty products. Light refreshments will be available.
For details contact Sharon King at 928-978-0527, Davis King Realty.
Parkinson Support meeting
The Payson Parkinson Support meeting is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Room 203/205.
The guest speaker is Dr. Cynthia Reed, a movement disorders neurologist, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders that affect voluntary movement. She is particularly interested in improving the quality of life for patients with Parkinson’s disease.
For details and reserving a seat call Cindy Bryant, 928-472-7120 or Daniel Bryant, 928-472-7450.
Olde Main Street Days
Olde Main Street Days is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6.
The event is a celebration of Historic Main Street and will include music, artists, re-enactment groups, vendors, kiddy train rides and much more. The sawmill whistle will officially be launched at noon, Saturday, Oct. 4.
Main Street is closed to traffic on Saturday from June’s Flowers to 703 W. Main St. The road will reopen at 7 p.m.
Payson AZOP Grand Prix
The Payson Arizona Off-Road Promotions Grand Prix is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Hwy. Online registration at https://www.azopracing.com/pages/info/schedule.phpcloses Wednesday, Oct. 2, but entries will still be taken at the event.
Visit the website above for more details.
Hear about Devil’s Highway
The Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter is hosting a program with Charles “Butch” Farabee, retired National Park Service superintendent. His topic is, “El Camino del Diablo, The Devil’s Highway.”
The group meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the community room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane. Following the meeting, a members-hike is planned to the Mogollon Rim off Road 300. The hike is about a 3-mile round trip on mostly level ground to a prehistoric signal site overlooking Pine Creek Canyon. Member hikers should bring their lunch, water, hiking shoes, sunscreen, hat, and walking stick if needed.
At the library
The next children’s event at the Payson Public Library is a Monster Rock Painting event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the meeting room. It is for children ages 4 and up.
The Payson Public Library has a new program for young people – STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) – held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
The library is at 328 N. McLane Rd., for details call 928-474-9260.
Sock Hop tickets available
The Rim Country Optimist Club is hosting a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Citizens’ Center, 514 W. Main St. The event will help the club raise funds to support Rim Country youth. Dance to the music of the 1950s and 60s played by Fred the DJ. There will be prizes for best costumes; dance contests; including Chubby Checker limbo. Enjoy 50s diner style food and enjoy soft drinks, beer and wine.
Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For details call Joan Young, 928-472-2264.
Jazz concert
A jazz concert with vocal pianist Steve Sandner is at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main.
This is a church outreach program assisted by the local Friends of Jazz.
Sandner leads a trio with bass and drums. He is a well-known artist in the Chicago area, but now resides in Sedona and also spends time in Vanderbilt, Mich. As a composer and producer, he has five CD releases in his name.
The concert is free, but reservations are recommended by contacting gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com
Drug task force plans Red Ribbon events
The Northern Gila County Drug Task Force meets at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., for an introductory meeting and to begin planning events for Red Ribbon Week, which is Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The task force meeting is open to all. A second meeting to finalize plans is at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21 at the Payson Public Library meeting room.
TCCA hosts cabaret-style event
The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season continues at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 with the performance “Tajci–Waking Up in America” featuring Tajci Cameron, her sister, Sanya Matejas and Brian Hanson.
The TCCA has an additional six concerts scheduled for its 41st season. All concerts are held at the Payson High School Auditorium. Subscribers receive tickets to eight exceptional and wide-ranging types of concerts performed by professional artists. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Craft Festival
The Payson Handcrafter’s Club hosts its third annual Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Admission is $1, which gets the guest a ticket for a quilt raffle and door prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. It is not necessary to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s service programs.
Punkin Patch opens
The Payson Community Garden opens its “Punkin Patch” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Pick a pumpkin from the garden at 300 E. Tyler Parkway, donations are suggested.
Beeline Cruise-In returns
The 26th Annual Beeline Cruise-In Car Show is Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Friday program includes the cruise around town, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Rumsey Park, where it will end for and event car owner participants only. The free public event is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Green Valley Park. For details go to http://clubs.hemmings.com/rccac/
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Oct. 11 and 25; Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
The performance/competition is on New Year’s Eve. The event will be dressy, with dinner, dancing, and the performances by 20 finalists. The judges will select first, second, and third places. First place receives $500; second place, $250; and third, $100. All proceeds from the event go to fund Elks Lodge projects. Tickets for the dinner will be sold at the Elks Lodge.
Driving class
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. The day includes an hour’s break for lunch.
To register call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pays $15, non-members pay $20 (cash or check), due on day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to anyone 18 and over. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
Dogs Day Out
The 4th Annual "Dogs Day Out" is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Gila County Court complex across of the Payson Post Office, 714 S. Beeline Hwy.
Sponsored by the Payson Lioness Club the event is a benefit for Leader Dogs for the Blind and Humane Society of Central Arizona.
The Lioness Club is seeking sponsors, vendors and volunteers to make this a successful event.
For details call Barb, 928-951-1251 or Dorine, 928-951-3014.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk.
Local restaurants will provide food and foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This annual fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
Food drive underway
The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® (CABOR) marks the sixth year that the local REALTORS® have provided the Payson and Pine/Strawberry Food Banks with over 67,000 pounds of food to date.
The 6th Annual REALTORS® Food Drive is through Friday, Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds this year. Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to one of any area real estate office or the CABOR Office, across the parking lot from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12.
For questions regarding donations, please contact the Central Arizona Board of REALTORS®, 928-474-1944 or by email at nancy@cazbr.com
