Learn about state lands
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. It hosts speaker Lisa Atkins, Arizona State Land Commissioner, who will discuss Arizona state-owned lands vs. federal lands; her role in protecting and preserving them; and how revenue from the lands funds Arizona Education.
Open Stage and Jam Session
The next Good Vibes Acoustic Open Stage and Jam Session is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. Free admission, food and drink available, donations welcome. All area musicians and listeners are welcome. The first part of the evening is an open stage, sometimes including featured musicians, followed by a jam session. Please sign up when you arrive if you wish to perform. Contact Anne James for details, 928-951-4420.
Learn to knit
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine hosts a weekly program on knitting at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Learn to knit; get help with a pattern; or just come and spend time with other knitters. The library is at 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine; call 928-476-3678 for more information.
Fall Festival at Pine Strawberry School
The Fall Festival at Pine Strawberry School is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at the Pine School Gym. It features dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria; carnival booths; a costume contest at 6 p.m.; and a Pie in the Face activity at 7 p.m. Tickets are needed for all games, with each game requiring an average of two tickets to play; tickets are also needed for Pie in the Face, soda, popcorn and cotton candy; tickets are available in the office: three for $1 before Friday, Oct. 25 or two for $1 at the door. Dinner tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family of five or more, these will be sold in the cafeteria.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Oct. 25, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
The performance/competition is on New Year’s Eve. The judges will select first, second, and third places. First place receives $500; second place, $250; and third, $100. All proceeds from the event go to fund Elks Lodge projects. Tickets for the dinner will be sold at the Elks Lodge.
Game & Fish Commissioner speaks to Flycasters groupNewly appointed Arizona Game & Fish Commissioner Jim Goughnour is the guest speaker at the Saturday, Oct. 26 meeting of the Payson Flycasters’ Club and the Trout Unlimited area chapter. The meeting is at 9 a.m. at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Goughnour is a longtime resident of Payson and has provided outstanding support to benefit fish and wildlife in the area, outdoor recreation, and educational programs in the greater Rim Country. He will talk about the selection process of commissioners and some of the recent initiatives of AZGFD including: recruitment, retention, and reactivation of anglers, Gila trout, fair chase, and budget. The meeting is open to the public. Members generally arrive between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. for coffee and/or breakfast and invite anyone interested to join them.
Ladies’ Day at shooting range
The last Ladies’ Day at the Jim Jones Shooting Range, hosted by the Tonto Rim Sport Club is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 26. Learn to shoot International Practical Shooting Confederation and Steel Challenge. Watch demonstrations by some of the best shooters in the state. Bring your own gun or the club will provide a selection of guns and ammunition. NRA Certified Instructors will conduct the class. All is free. You do not have to be a member to attend. For details, call Ed, 928-468-9075.
Pumpkin Carving & Painting Party
A Pumpkin Carving and Painting Party is planned from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at Common Grounds Coffee House, 219 S. Colcord Rd., Payson. Enjoy pumpkin carving or painting, games, music, drinks and fun. The cost is $13 per carving seat; $13 per painting seat; or buy a friends and family pack of 3 for $28. All prices include pumpkin. Reserve your pumpkin at Common Grounds through Oct. 24 and receive $1 off drink token, pre-purchased tickets encouraged, but not required.
Motorcycle group plans Halloween event
The 4th Annual Bags & Trunk or Treat by Old Bastards MC is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at Native Grill, 210 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Bring the kids out for a safe alternative way to Trick or Treat; all participants are asked to bring a can food donation to help with the holidays. The evening features a live band and a Best Dressed Cars and Motorcycle show with trophies to the winners, a 50/50 with raffle prizes to raise money for the group’s Holiday Meals for families in need.
Mazatzal Halloween Bash
The Mazatzal Halloween Bash is from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The theme is Back to the 80’s. Attendees can enter several different contests and win a share of $1,700 in cash, but they must purchase a Halloween Bash ticket and be present to win and claim prize, all entries must be completed by 9:55 p.m., contests begin at 10 p.m., and winners announced at midnight; entertainment/music by DJ Brent. Tickets on sale now for $15 per person; must be 21 or older to attend; for more information or rules, visit the Players Club at the casino.
Horsey Halloween Party
There will be a Horsey Halloween Party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, at Patterson Riding Stables, 272 S. Sprague Dr., Star Valley. Dress up yourself and your horse for prizes for best costumes, followed by games on horseback. Admission is $50 if using a school horse, $45 for those using their own horse. To sign up, call/text Judy at 303-358-6118 or email paysonridinglessons@gmail.com.
Blood drive
The next Payson Community Blood Drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. To make an appointment, visit BloodHero.com (enter city) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
Lunch Letters event
The Payson chapter of Amnesty International hosts a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Rd.
The group writes letters and pens post cards to elected officials demanding that they support human rights in the U.S. and around the world. This collective action of letter writing has changed policy and saved lives. Join the effort, network with passionate local human rights activists and take action. For information about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International, call Joan, 928-478-6295 or Penny, 928-978-1268.
Pine Library friends host author Monday
The Friends of Pine Library host Dr. Bradley Buckhout, author of “When Caring Trumps Curing: The Vital Role of Hospice and Palliative Care” at its Monday, Oct. 28 meeting at 1 p.m. in the library activity room located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Buckhout is a board certified family practitioner and palliative and hospice specialist. He has written the book in an attempt to assist readers in the difficult conversations and decisions as the end of life approaches. Copies of the book will be available for $14 and all proceeds will go to the library.
The public is welcome and light refreshments will be served.
