Help with homeless count
An official count of the area’s homeless is scheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 26. The count is critical for future funding of programs to help the area’s homeless. Volunteers are urgently needed to help complete the count. Dorine Prine, with the Gila County Community Action Program, is leading the count and will be scheduling training. Please call her at 928-474-7192 to volunteer.
Program on Entertainment in Old Arizona
The Northern Gila County Historical Society hosts Dr. Jay Cravath from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 on the second floor of the Rim Country Museum in Green Valley Park. Cravath presents a free program, “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps: Entertainment in Old Arizona.” For details, call 928-474-3483.
Tommie Martin is speaker
The Payson Tea Party hosts Gila County District One Supervisor Tommie Martin from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Martin serves most of Payson, Pine-Strawberry and other Rim Country communities. She will give an update on county issues, the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and request signatures for her petition to run for re-election in 2020.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey’s “Chat with the Mayor” is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., Payson, across from the Post Office.
Forest plan public meetings
The Tonto National Forest has released the draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
Evening open house public meetings:
• Payson – Jan. 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
Public working days at Tonto National Forest offices:
• Tonto Basin – Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
• Payson – Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Payson Ranger District Office
Hard copies of the draft forest plan and the draft environmental impact statement will be available at all Tonto National Forest offices as well as:
• Payson Public Library, Payson
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Pine
• Young Public Library, Young
• Tonto Basin Public Library, Tonto Basin
Maps for management areas and other planning materials will be available for review.
Both the Open House Public Meetings and Public Working Days are informal opportunities to talk about forest plan revision, ask questions, and potentially provide comments. There are no presentations, so feel free to come anytime.
The Tonto NF is also hosting the third and fourth Technical Partner Meeting for forest plan revision. If you are interested in attending, please email SM.fs.tontoplan@usda.gov for more information and to RSVP.
For details, call the planning team at 602-225-5200.
Open stage and jam session
The next Good Vibes Coffee House Open Stage and Acoustic Jam is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., Payson. All music makers and music fans are welcome. Coffee and goodies are available. For more information, call 928-951-4420 or email ajames412@hotmail.com.
Library programs
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans a Winter Lego Challenge for youngsters 5 and older at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25. Prizes will be awarded. Sign up at the library, 6124 W. Randall Place. For details, call 928-476-3678.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., plans an Animal Shadow Puppets Craft program for youngsters 4 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25. For details, call 928-474-9260.
Crystal Gayle at casino
Music star Crystal Gayle is coming to Rim Country Saturday, Jan. 25 for a concert at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Get tickets at the casino for $50 per person. The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino performance by Crystal Gayle is open only to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Blood drive
A blood drive in Payson is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. Payson donors will be thanked with a voucher for complimentary pizza from the Payson Native Grill & Wings. To make an appointment, call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or go online to vitalant.org.
Republicans host speakers
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Monday, Jan. 27 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Brenda Barton, candidate for the state legislature, and Daniel McCarthy, candidate for U. S. Congress, will give presentations. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call Jane Evans, 928-472-8430 for details.
Casino’s program to help area charities now open
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is now accepting applications and renewals for the 2020 Charity Contribution Funding Program. Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 or other approved classification doing charitable work and have yearly gross receipts of $50,000 or less. The deadline to file an application is March 15. Forms are at the Players Club in the casino. Contact Patty Wisner at 928-474-6044, extension 5501, for additional information.
