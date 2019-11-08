Library bookstore specials
In November the Payson Library Bookstore, 328 N. McLane Rd., is featuring Buy One Get One on all nonfiction books. The bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk inside the library.
Market on the Move at Sawmill Saturday
Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget stretching Market on the Move (MOM) program every month.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. The Market on the Move is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. It is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Holiday Bazaar
The Mystical Rose Sodality of St. Philip’s Parish plans its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Parish Hall, 511 S. St. Philips St., Payson. The bazaar provides an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping and also features baked goods and a raffle for gift card trees valued at more than $200, and a handmade quilt.
Merry Mall
Payson United Methodist Church’s Merry Mall is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 414 N. Easy St., Payson. The event features lots of baked goods, Christmas arts and crafts, and a baked potato, sweet potato and pie bar. Proceeds are for mission projects. For details, call Sally, 480-213-8472.
Art League Fall Show
The Payson Art League’s Fall Art Show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10. This free event is at the Julia Randall Elementary School, 600 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson. The show features photography, fiber arts, paintings, ceramics, jewelry and multimedia artworks, performance arts and music. For more information: paysonartleague@gmail.com.
Painting event
Everyone is invited to a “Painting” fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Serendipity, 503 W. Main St., Payson. The purpose is to help educate the community, especially, focusing on young people, about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse. People who attend will participate in painting a picture of “A Girl and Her Horse.” Participants take their canvas home. For details or to reserve tickets (canvas), call Shannon, 928-978-8527. Tickets will also be available at Serendipity.
Jazz concert
The next jazz concert at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10. The church outreach program, assisted by local friends of jazz, features the pianist Beth Lederman quartet and vocalist and saxophonist Donna Wilde. Lederman and Wilde are joined by Mike Buskirk on bass and Gerry Reynolds on drums. The program is free to the public, supported by contributions from the Payson Friends of Jazz.
Register for holiday help
Nonprofits Coming Together (NPCT) has two registration events for the 2019 Christmas Program from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Tonto Apache Gym. The children of eligible families receive gifts of clothing and toys, and NPCT hosts a Family Christmas Carnival for all participants. To be considered for the program, a parent or legal guardian must attend one of the two registration events and bring proof of address and one of the following: U.S.-issued State ID or Driver’s License, U.S. Military ID, U.S. Green Card, U.S. Residency Card or passport from any country. For more information, contact NPCT Secretary Patty Wisner, 928-474-6044, extension 5501.
Blood drive in Pine
A blood drive will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church gym, 4039 N. Hwy. 87 in Pine.
To make an appointment, visit BloodHero.com and enter the name of your town or call 1-877-258-4825.
Free CPR, AED class scheduled
MHA Foundation in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department is offering a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13. Please call MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588 for details. Pre-registration is required. MHA Foundation pays for the class through fundraising and through the generous donations to its Almost New Thrift Shop, 304 E. Aero Dr., Payson.
Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The speaker is Drake Mitchell, Arizona Citizens Defense League, he will discuss his group’s work.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration
Tickets go on sale from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 for the annual Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration in the church foyer, 302 E. Rancho Rd. The cost is $15 per person. The event is at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme this year is “Light of the World.” The celebration includes a program along with a catered meal.
Contractor meeting with county official
Payson and Rim Country contractors are invited to meet Gila County Chief Building Official Randy Pluimer at an informal lunch at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the county building in Payson, located between Majestic Mountain Inn and Fargo’s. Organizers would appreciate a phone call or email RSVP, to have a head count beforehand and arrange lunch for participants.
Pluimer will discuss a variety of topics pertinent to contractors. Read more about building safety, floodplains, planning and zoning, wastewater and more at gilacountyaz.gov; for other information call Pluimer, 928-474.-9276, or email rpluimer@gilacountyaz.gov.
Homelessness Task Force
Rim Country residents committed to helping the homeless are invited to the 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce. For details or to be put on the email list for future meetings, call Jake Gardner, 928- 961-3312 or email: jgardner@cbridges.com.
Free Thanksgiving meal hosted by Elks Lodge
The annual Payson Elks Lodge Thanksgiving free community meal is Thursday, Nov. 28, served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at 1206 N. Beeline Highway in Payson. To arrange delivery for the homebound, call 928-474-2572 before Nov. 20.
Volunteers, donors and sponsors are needed. To volunteer for this event, please show up at the lodge at 10 a.m. For more information on how you can help, donate or sponsor, call 928-474-2572 or find us on Facebook at Payson-AZ-Elks-Lodge.
