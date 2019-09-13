Lions host two estate sales
The Payson Lions Club is hosting two estate sales this weekend. They take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14. The addresses are 512 N. Eagle Ridge and 908 W. Sundance Circle.
There will be furniture, collectibles, appliances and more.
Proceeds from the sales help the Lions provide eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and other community service projects for the entire Payson area. See items for sale and more on Facebook@PaysonArizona Lions.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is planned at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race
Pedal for a good cause at the ninth annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race in Pine, north of Payson.
The family-friendly festivities kick off at noon, Friday, Sept. 13 at the Mary Ellen Randall Arena, Bradshaw Drive and Old County Road in Pine. The beer garden, sponsored by THAT Brewery, opens at 4 p.m., followed by a community Italian Feast prepared by Chef George of the Senior Dining Hall, with live music by Mighty Bison during race registration and packet pickup. Check out the outstanding silent auction and make a bid or buy raffle tickets for a chance to win one of two bikes. Races take place Saturday, Sept. 14.
Proceeds from the event go to Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc. to use toward wildfire protection through building sustainable trails in the fuel break.
CPC Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale
The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., plans a Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. There are spaces available for $10 for a parking lot space rental. Call 928-474-2059 #1 for more information or stop by the church.
Dog adoption event
PetSmart in Payson will have an adoption event starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14. Come meet some of the adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Central Arizona. PetSmart is located at 400 E. Highway 260.
At the library
These are the children’s events at the Payson Public Library during September:
Sept. 14, Create Your Own Comic Strip Craft
Sept. 21, Harry Potter Origami Sorting Hat Craft and Game
Sept. 28, DIY Fox Paper Bag Puppet Craft
Youngsters 6 and older are invited to the library meeting room from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to create their own comic strips.
Every Tuesday young people are invited to STEAM it up at the library. The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through the STEAM process.
For details about any library program and hours of operation call 928-474-9260.
PES Book Fair
The Payson Elementary School Book Fair, presented in conjunction with Scholastic, is Sept. 23-27 at PES, 500 E. Rancho Road.
Fair hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. and noon, Friday. The online book fair is from Sept. 14 through Sept. 27, to shop online go to the Scholastic home page, https://www.scholastic.com/bf/paysonelementaryschool1
Special Needs Family Support Group event
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group offers networking, information on services, a listening ear, seasonal dances and free stress coping classes for families and caregivers of special needs individuals. Contact Lucy Karrys at 928-478-0231 for information.
The next two sponsored events are a Costume Sock Hop catered dinner dance at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, Sept. 14, contact organizer Teresa Chernov, 928-978-7487, for tickets and information; and a Halloween Dance at the Tonto Apache Game Room is planned in October, dates and times to be announced, call 928-478-0231 for details.
Library Friends of Payson host WWII veteran
The Library Friends of Payson host World War II Army veteran Ray Kinsman of Payson Monday, Sept. 16. Kinsman considers himself a lucky man and is eager to share his story of growing up in a foster home in Boston, then surviving fierce battles in Italy and Germany.
The presentation for the community, which is held in the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road, starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m., followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to both the business meeting and the free one-hour program. Call the library at 928-474-9260 for details. Families with older children are encouraged to attend this living history presentation.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The society’s Christmas concert is Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Rehearsals for the Christmas Concert begin that same evening at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16.
For details call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Tea Party hears about PUSD override Tuesday
The Payson Tea Party hosts representatives from the Payson Unified School District at its meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Speakers are PUSD Superintendent Dr. Stan Rentz, district business manager Kathie Manning, and past board member Rory Huff, who will present details of the upcoming Nov. 5 Special District Override Continuation Election.
Chat with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., doors open at 7:30 a.m. The next chat is Wednesday, Sept. 18. Everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed.
Sock Hop tickets available
The Rim Country Optimist Club is hosting a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. The event will help the club raise funds to support Rim Country youth.
Dance to the music of the 1950s and ’60s played by Fred the DJ. There will be prizes for best costumes; dance contests; including Chubby Checker limbo. Enjoy ’50s diner-style food and enjoy soft drinks, beer and wine. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For details call Joan Young at 928-472-2264.
Food drive underway
The Central Arizona Board of Realtors (CABOR) marks the sixth year that the local Realtors have provided the Payson and Pine/Strawberry food banks with over 67,000 pounds of food to date.
The Sixth Annual Realtors Food Drive is through Friday, Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds of non-perishable food this year. Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to any area real estate office or the CABOR office, across the parking lot from Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12.
For more information regarding donations, please call the Central Arizona Board of Realtors at 928-474-1944 or email nancy@cazbr.com.
CPR/AED class
A CPR/AED class offered through the MHA Foundation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13. Call MHA at 928-472-2588 prior to the class to pre-register and arrange to borrow a workbook.
