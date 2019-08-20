Free English classes; read with children
Rim Country Literacy offers free English language classes for non-English speakers on Tuesday and Thursday. Classes are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to noon; and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both beginners and advanced learners are welcome. Call 928-472-5371 or show up at least 15 minutes before class begins at Rim Country Literacy, 1100 N. Beeline Hwy., Suite H, on the corner of Hwy. 87 and Sherwood. Bring a photo ID.
The program needs volunteers to read with children on Tuesday and/or Thursday from 2:45 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Call Marilyn Horne at Rim Country Literacy for details, 928-472-5371 or email rimliteracy@gmail.com.
Bookstore bag sale
The Payson Library Bookstore, 328 N. McLane Rd., annual bag sale takes place through August. For $5, fill a grocery bag with paperbacks, hardbacks, magazines and puzzles (DVDs not included). Also, all standard size paperbacks are 2 for the price of 1.
Coffee with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts coffee and conversation on topics of interest to the citizens of Payson the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the gathering is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The first Wednesday is directed toward business owners and managers and the third Wednesday is more for the citizens of Payson. However, everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed. The next August meeting is at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson on Aug. 21.
Sound Tapestry concert
Sound Tapestry performs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. There is no charge for this community concert.
Sound Tapestry plays many genres of music including Latin, classical, Celtic and popular tunes.
For details, call Bette Acker, 602-625-1696.
Soroptimists now have evening meetings
Soroptimist Intl. of Zane Grey Country now has an evening meeting at 5:30 p.m., the third Wednesday at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The guest speaker at the Aug. 21 meeting is Sanja Long, executive director of the MHA Foundation.
All women who would like to join a women’s service organization are invited to join us in helping uplift other women in the community. For details, call President Maureen, 928-474-3459.
Acoustic Open Stage and Jam Session
Looking for a fun, free evening of music, right here in Payson? Come to the Good Vibes Coffee House at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 and enjoy some refreshments and sample some of the interesting music performed by Payson area musicians. Local musicians and singers are welcome to participate — just sign in and time is allotted for you to perform. For details, visit www.unityofpayson.org.
Photographers learn about networking
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes John Livoti, president of the Arizona Camera Club Council, as its speaker from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd.
The presentation will include information about interclub competitions, exhibits and educational opportunities. There will be a video presentation of winning images from different chapters around the country.
Attendees are welcome to bring three “summer photos” to share at the end of the program. All are welcome.
Homelessness Task Force
Payson and Rim Country residents committed to helping lift homeless people from poverty and connect them with social services are invited to the Thursday, Aug. 22 meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings are open; all who wish to volunteer and participate are welcome. For details, questions or to be on the email list for fall and winter meetings call Jake Gardner, 928-961-3312 or email: jgardner@cbridges.com.
Payson Lions Estate Sale
Lions will be conducting an estate sale at 714 N. Manzanita from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24. This home is filled with great household items from the kitchen — small appliances, bar stools, dinette set, numerous copper pieces — to the garage including hand and garden tools, drill press, step and extension ladders; Pfaff 360 sewing machine, washer, dryer, upright freezer, king bedroom set, memory foam mattress, southwest art, ladies’ golf clubs, Navajo rug, Hummels and more.
Funds go to cover costs for eye exams and glasses, plus other community needs.
Missoula Children’s Theatre performance
The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) performances of the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” are at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Craft project at library
Payson Public Library is hosting a craft event for area youngsters, ages 8 and up. The DIY Twisted Bracelet Creations Event is from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the library, 328 N. McLane Rd. For details, call 928-474-9260.
Spaghetti dinner
The Water Wheel Fire and Medical District will have its monthly community spaghetti dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Fire Station 71 in Whispering Pines.
Profits from donations help fund training and specialized equipment.
Payson Amnesty Lunch Letters event
Payson Amnesty International hosts a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Rd. Join members as they take action through petitioning and penning postcards to demand legislation to end the human rights crisis of gun violence in the United States. Join in conversation, network with passionate local human rights activists to take action for human rights and social justice. For details about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International, call Joan, 928-478-6295 or Penny, 928-978-1268.
Calling all crafters
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star has a Craft Fair during Labor Day weekend at the Masonic Lodge on East Rancho Road in Payson.
Anyone with a craft or artistic product is invited to display and sell your craft. Set-up is Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29 and the show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Both inside and outside booth space are available. For details and an application, contact Lu DuBois at 928-595-2387.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a nonprofit organization that supports local charities, such as Clothe-A-Child and Time Out, Inc.
Talent Show auditions
Want to compete in the Payson Talent Show? Everyone must audition first. Come to Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 and share your talents. Contestants are competing for spots in the Payson Talent Show, which will be held at the Northern Gila County Fair in early September. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners.
The auditions at Unity of Payson will be judged and those selected will be able to compete in the final Payson Talent Show at the fair. For more information, email PaysonTalentShow@gmail.com or call Jaimee Hilgendorf, talent show coordinator, 928-951-5242.
Brush pit hours
The Blattner brush pit, east of Star Valley, is open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, except holiday weekends, through Oct. 26. It will be closed Aug. 31 for the Labor Day holiday.
The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Control Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long and no stumps are allowed.
Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show Aug. 24-25
The Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show will take place in advance of the fair, with competition Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 at Patterson Training, 272 S. Sprague Dr., Star Valley.
Contests Saturday focus on Dressage, English Riding and Jumping, starting at 9 a.m. for Dressage in Arena 1 and the balance of the competition beginning at 11 a.m. in Arena 2.
Sunday contests focus on Western Riding and Obstacle Challenge, starting at 9 a.m. in Arena 2.
For details, go to https://paysonridinglessons.com/ngcf-horse-show or contact show secretary Judy Mackenzie, 303-358-6118 or email judymmackenzie@gmail.com.
Registration takes place the day of the competition.
Overnight boarding available at $10 per night. Bring your own feed, water and food buckets. To reserve boarding, contact Mackenzie.
Get tickets now for art sale, dinner and auction
The public is invited to a 6x6 for $36 Art Sale, Dinner and Live Auction at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at Chaparral Pines Clubhouse.
Tickets are $50 per person ($25 is tax deductible) and proceeds support scholarships for Gila Community College students. For tickets, call 928-468-8039, stop by GCC, Rim Country Chamber of Commerce, Accounting for You, or purchase online at friendsofrimcountrygcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!