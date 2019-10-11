Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is planned at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Craft Festival
The Payson Handcrafter’s Club hosts its third annual Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Admission is $1, which gets the guest a ticket for a quilt raffle and door prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. It is not necessary to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s service programs.
Punkin Patch opens
The Payson Community Garden opens its “Punkin Patch” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Pick a pumpkin from the garden at 300 E. Tyler Parkway, donations are suggested.
5K Race to the Bridge
Enjoy a unique perspective of Tonto Natural Bridge State Park in a 5K Race/Walk from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct 12. Sponsored as a benefit for the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, the cost is $45 for adult participants and $35 for those under 16; 2 and under are free, but no strollers are allowed in race. Runners start at 7 a.m. at the parking lot, followed by walkers at 7:15 a.m.
Dogs are allowed but must be on a 6-foot leash that is non-retractable.
The fee includes entrance to the state park for the day and a breakfast of eggs, pancakes and sausage.
Lioness bake sale
The Payson Lioness Club hosts a bake sale starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Time Out Thrift Store in Bashas’ shopping center. Expect lots of good home baked goodies. Proceeds will go to the Lioness scholarship fund and local charities.
Fall Festival in Pine
Enjoy a Fall Festival in Pine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. There will be food, vendors, a book signing by local authors, the 8th Annual Antique Show with antique appraisals, a scarecrow contest with visitors making the People’s Choice Award and chili cook-off.
A $5 donation is requested for the antique show and it is asked that those interested bring only two items for appraisal.
To taste the chili entries — and judge them — the cost is $5.
The Old Settlers Village is sponsoring the Scarecrow Contest and Old County Inn and Pinewood Tavern sponsor the Chili Cook-off.
The Pine Strawberry Business Community brings the Fall Festival in Pine to the Rim Country. For details, visit www.psbcaz.com or email psbcaz.com.
At the library
The next children’s event at the Payson Public Library is a Halloween Ghosts Craft event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 in the meeting room. It is for children ages 5 and up.
The Payson Public Library has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
The library is at 328 N. McLane Rd.; for details, call 928-474-9260.
Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party hosts speaker Jose Borrajero at its 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. He will speak about an initiative known as The American Dream Act, that would remove the property tax burden from Arizona seniors on their primary residence. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Bean Off benefits food drive
The 6th Annual Bean Off is just around the corner. Once again this gathering to choose the Rim Country’s best beans benefits the Payson Area Food Drive. The Bean Off is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Payson Golf Course, 1504 W. Country Club Dr.
Hosted by the Rim Country Rotary, there will be six to eight entries. For a fee of $10 ($8 for kids) you get a brat, coleslaw, a beer or soft drink, and you get to taste all bean entries and vote for the Best Beans in Rim Country.
Tickets are available from Hallie Jackman, any Rotarian or at the door. Come and support the Payson Area Food Drive of 2019-20.
Dogs Day Out
The 4th Annual “Dogs Day Out” is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Gila County Court complex across from the Payson Post Office, 714 S. Beeline Hwy.
Sponsored by the Payson Lioness Club, the event is a benefit for Leader Dogs for the Blind and Humane Society of Central Arizona. The Lioness Club is seeking sponsors, vendors and volunteers to make this a successful event. For details, call Barb, 928-951-1251 or Dorine, 928-951-3014.
Free concert
The Ladies of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, hosts a free concert at 1 p.m., Saturday Oct. 19. The concert features three local performers including Six Gal ‘n Hat, a family of six gals and a guy with a hat that do three-part harmonies; Tricia Henning, a respected singer and songwriter; and Cinnamon Twist with Anne James and Jennifer Holly, sharing rich vocals and clean guitar stylings. Come support these local performers and The Ladies of St. Paul’s Outreach activities by attending the concert and bringing a friend or two. Donations are welcomed and light refreshments will be served.
Halloween Dance, Potluck
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group hosts a Halloween Dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Tonto Apache Rec Center. A $5 donation is requested at the door and participants are also asked to bring a potluck dish to share. Dress up and plan to have fun.
To coordinate potluck dishes, call Lucy Karrys at 928-478-0231 or 928-595-2136.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk.
Local restaurants will provide food, and foot-stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This annual fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
CAP Advisory Board has opening for Rim member
The Gila County Community Action Program (CAP) has an opening for a volunteer CAP Advisory Board member. You must have a position of representing low-income residents or be a low-income person living in the Payson or the surrounding Rim Country area. As a board member you advocate for those in need, provide input and receive information on the CAP programs. You would be required to attend four meetings a year in person or by telephone. Please submit your application no later than Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192 for details.
Applications are available at the Payson Community Action Program office, or online at www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community/community_action_program.php.
