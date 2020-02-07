Library bookstore specials
In honor of St. Valentine’s Day, romance standard-size paperbacks are 10 for $1. The library bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk, inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Market on the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move (M.O.M.) program from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing at the corner of West Main and South Beeline.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and available on a first come, first served basis.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Beeline Highway. There is an hour break for lunch. To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check). The fee is due the day of class. The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and older. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
ArtBeat raffle
ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim is selling raffle tickets for the opportunity to have a four-foot by six-foot interior mural created for your home or office. The tickets are $10 for one and $50 for six and are available at Printing by George, Above & Beyond Aesthetics, Common Grounds and Trinkets & Treasures.
The drawing is Saturday, Feb. 29 and the winner will be notified by ArtBeat. For details call 928-978-1119.
AARP offers free tax prep at two sites until April 15
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Star Valley Greater Moose Lodge.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring: government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit.
No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Drug Task Force meets
The Community Drug Task Force meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road. The group is discussing the Rock the Park event and invites interested residents to attend. To learn more visit Facebook@ngcdtf.
Unity hosts Payson Book Circle on ‘Just Mercy’
The Unity of Payson Book Circle is hosting a program focusing on the bestseller “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 18, and 25, and March 3. Community members are invited to participate in a discussion of the book about the justice system. It has been made into a movie of the same title. Order the book, read through Chapter 4, and come Feb. 11 to Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. Love offerings accepted.
Democrats of Rim Country host speaker for Bloomberg
The Democrats of Rim Country host Danielle Austin, representing Mike Bloomberg, former three-term mayor of New York, who is running for the Democratic nomination to run against Donald Trump in 2020.
She will speak at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 (to order lunch and socialize arrive by 11:30 a.m.).
Hear about Bloomberg’s campaign platform. Audience questions will be accepted. For details visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Tea Party hosts speaker
Andy McKinney, author and vice mayor of the Star Valley Town Council is the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Payson Tea Party, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. McKinney has studied the Middle East for years and even written a book on the topic. He will discuss the difference between Iran, Iraq, the Mullahs, Shias, Sunnis, and Islam. For details call 928-951-6774 or visit www.paysonteaparty.org.
TCCA brings special quartet to Rim Country
The Tonto Community Concert Association brings the quartet Sons of Serendip to the Payson High School auditorium at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For more information visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
For details or to learn more about next season’s subscriptions online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a Community Breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14.
The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Fruit Tree Pruning Course
Plant Fair Nursery and the University of Arizona host a Fruit Tree Pruning Course at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at 639 N. Pinon in Star Valley. A local expert will share how to prune, water, and fertilize young-to-mature fruit trees. Sign up at Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Author is guest speaker
The Library Friends of Payson host author Gail Kittleson Monday, Feb. 17.
Kittleson will talk about her books focusing on the experiences of women during World War II.
During World War II, 350,000 American women served in the Armed Forces. Following the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. military had fewer than 7,000 nurses on active duty. By 1945, more than 57,000 Army nurses assigned to hospital ships and trains, flying ambulances, field, evacuation, station, and general hospitals at home and overseas made an incalculable difference.
Copies of Kittleson’s books, which sell for $13 to $18, will be available for purchase with cash or check only.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m.; the program begins at 10:30 a.m. Because the library meeting space is being expanded and is under construction, this meeting will be held at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road. The public is invited to both the business meeting and the free one-hour program. If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
