Take a light tour
An old-fashioned holiday tradition is to drive around town to see the Christmas lights on businesses and homes. Entries in the 2019 Light the Rim holiday lighting contest are at: 1009 W. Longhorn Rd.; 101 N. Spring Rd.; 710 W. Oso Dorado Circle; 511 S. Beeline Hwy. (Sunshine Restoration); 1415 N. Easy St.; 310 E. Tyler Parkway (Majestic Rim Retirement Living); 1110 S. Sierra Ancha Lane (off Phoenix Street); 402 W. Arabian Way (tune into 88.5 FM); 804 E. Promontory Pt.; 213 W. Estate Lane; and 812 (A) W. Bridle Path.
At the library
The last Story Time and Baby Time for the year at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is Dec. 17 and 19. Starting in January, Story Time will continue at 11 a.m., Tuesdays, but Baby Time moves to 11 a.m., Wednesdays. Story Time resumes Jan. 7 and Baby Time begins Jan. 15.
Payson Public Library hosts a Gingerbread House workshop for those six and older from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 as part of its ongoing STEAM program.
Two White Elephant Gift Exchanges take place at the library, Saturday, Dec. 21: the first is from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 11; the second, for ages 12 to 17, is from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Participants should only spend $5 to $10 on gifts to exchange.
A Kids’ Ugly Sweater Contest and Christmas Party, for ages 5 and older, is planned from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23.
A Last Minute Letters to Santa event, for 4 and older, is from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 24 in the Children’s Room of the Payson Public Library.
For details, call 928-474-9260.
County Attorney is speaker
The Payson Tea Party will host Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. He will preside over the installation of the group’s 2020 officers, and then, since he is a specialist on the U.S. Constitution, will present his views on Impeachment, plus some Gila County issues.
The group’s Christmas party follows. If you don’t regularly attend, please RSVP 928-951-6774, so the right amount of pie for dessert can be ordered.
Camera club meets for election, guest speaker
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Lomona Lodge of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The president and treasurer will present annual reports and an election will be held to fill one open seat on the Board of Trustees. Members may volunteer or nominate a candidate by contacting William Houdek at whoudek1@gmail.com.
Stan Garner will present a program on “Trains and Movies: The Making of There Will Be Blood.”
Acoustic jam session
A public acoustic jam session hosted by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddler’s Association is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the third Thursday every month — the next event is Thursday, Dec. 19 at the log cabin building of the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Dust off your instruments or just drop by to listen. All acoustic instruments, all ages, five and older, any skill level or no skill are welcome. Instruments are also available to try — mandolin, guitar, banjo, and fiddles. Come between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for casual lessons. A set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers. Feel free to bring a snack to share.
Handel’s Messiah in Payson
A group of Rim Country singers present performances of Handel’s Messiah at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.; and 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene. Freewill offerings will benefit the Payson Student Weekend Food Program.
Christmas Sing Along
Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., hosts a Christmas Sing Along from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22
Enjoy an American Celtic Christmas Concert as well as the Sing Along. Cinnamon Twist and Friends will lead the event, with special guest, Kelsi McMartin.
Admission is free, but donations of money and food for the area food banks are encouraged. Light refreshments will be served.
Christmas program
The public is invited to the Ponderosa Bible Church’s Christmas program at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22. The evening features music and drama and a celebration of Jesus’ birth. Ponderosa Bible Church is at 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For details call the church office, 928-474-9279, or go to www.pbcpayson.org. Free refreshments will be offered.
Coming to the Mazatzal Casino
A New Year’s Eve casino-wide player celebration is planned with all-day events on the casino floor. Beginning at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 and continuing until 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 guests can earn entries to a $5,000 Bringing in the New Year’s drawing. One lucky winner will be chosen at 12:30 a.m., Jan 1 and start 2020 with $5000 in cash. This is a one drawing, one winner event.
But there’s more, a New Year’s Eve HotSeat Party: 13 random HotSeat winners from noon to 11:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31 will reach in a bag of live casino chips ranging in value from $5 to $100 and then depending on what chip they select they get to play the following games where they can win up to $2020 in cash and prizes: $5 chip – Plinko; $25 chip – Cash Cube; $100 chip – NYE Prize Wheel.
DJ Brent is providing live entertainment on the casino floor from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino welcomes one of the most popular and widely recognized female country singers of her era, Crystal Gayle Saturday, Jan. 25.
Tickets are $40 in advance through Sunday, Jan. 19 and $50 if purchased after January 19.
The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS, needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate- income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. Please call to register as a volunteer as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15. If you are interested, phone Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com or go online and look for AARP TAX VOLUNTEER PROGRAM and sign up at the AARP portal.
Toastmasters organizing
Do you fear speaking in public? Want to overcome that fear? A new Toastmasters International club is forming in Payson. Both former members and new members who want to improve communication skills and much more are welcome.
For more information call Hal, 480-225-5987 or Barb, 480-510-1767.
Forest plan public meetings scheduled
The Tonto National Forest is releasing the Draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. There are multiple public meeting dates to learn more about the draft plan and ask questions of USFS employees. Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at:http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
Evening open house public meetings:
• Payson – Jan. 9, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
• Payson – Jan. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
Public working days at Tonto National Forest offices:
• Tonto Basin – Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
• Payson – Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Payson Ranger District Office
Hard copies of the draft forest plan and the draft environmental impact statement will be available at all Tonto National Forest offices as well as:
• Payson Public Library, Payson
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Pine
• Young Public Library, Young
• Tonto Basin Public Library, Tonto Basin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!