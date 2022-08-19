Gigantic yard sale benefit
The Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 600 E. Highway 260, plans a Gigantic Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to benefit The Warming Center, The Time Out Shelter, Payson Community Kids, and local food banks.
Among the materials available: clothes; furniture; gifts; tools; office supplies; toys; books; collectibles; stuffed animals; fabric and sewing supplies; kitchen supplies and small appliances; knickknacks; and more. Organizers say it’s good stuff in good condition.
Blood drive today
Area residents are asked to make a blood donation today, Friday, Aug. 19, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway.
Make an appointment by calling 877-258-4825 or go online to www.vitalant.org.
All blood types and platelets are critically needed. While matching a patient with their blood type is preferred, type O blood is what doctors turn to when serious injuries and other emergencies require immediate treatment. Platelets help with bleeding and clotting disorders and must be used within a week of donation.
“While donors are generally eligible to give blood every eight weeks, the majority (65%) donate just once a year,” said Sid Lewis, Sr., director of donor recruitment for the Vitalant Southwest Division.
Upcoming at area libraries
The regular programs and a few special events are planned at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, for the month of August.
Special events planned: Make and Eat Your Own Ice Cream, 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19; e-Reader Workshop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26; Paper Circuits — Create a Greeting Card that lights up, 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26; Battle Bots — Learn to Code and Program Robots for Battle, 1 p.m., Sept. 2.
Regular programs include Sit & Stitch, 2:30 p.m., Mondays; Storytime with Toddlers at 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays; Storytime with Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays; Practice Spanish, 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays; and Drama Club, 4 p.m., Thursdays.
Senior Food Box Distribution Friday night
Due to the rodeo parade at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, the Senior Food Box Distribution takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The distribution returns to the third Saturday of the month in September.
World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Friday, Saturday
Rodeo is back in Rim Country. The first full rodeo is at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 with the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Performance where for every competitor and audience member wearing pink, the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee contributes to breast cancer support groups. Afterward, enjoy the Boots and Bling Dance at the Payson Event Center, featuring the band Western Fusion. The event is free for rodeo ticket-holders and $5 for those who did not attend the rodeo.
The Annual Rodeo Parade, sponsored by the Zane Grey Kiwanis, is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on old Main Street. The theme this year is “America the Beautiful.”
Family Fun Day is the theme of the 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 performance, featuring special prizes from Coca-Cola.
The Patriotic Performance is at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, followed by the Boots and Bling Dance at the Payson Event Center, featuring the band Western Fusion. The event is free for rodeo ticket-holders and $5 for those who did not attend the rodeo.
Special guests participating in the rodeo include: specialty act Kevin Higley, bullfighters Luke Kraut and Clifford Maxwell, The Cowgirls Historical Foundation drill team, and the Payson Honor Guard.
Young Eagles Rally Day
A Young Eagles Rally Day is planned from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Payson Airport, 806 W. Airport Road.
There will be free airplane rides for kids, ages 8 to 17. The event is sponsored by the pilots of EAA #810. Register at yeday.org or email Bob May, basstrumpeter@gmail.com or call or text 928-951-2086.
Parade parking
The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., provides free parking for the Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 20. The lot can be accessed from Oak Street as well as Main Street.
Summer concerts
Eastern Arizona College Payson campus is presenting its Concert in the Garden series through August.
All concerts are in the garden area of the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. If able, please bring a chair as seating is limited. The concerts are free, but donations are accepted for student scholarships.
Performers scheduled to participate are: Gary McReynolds, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20; Bach-N-All, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in Rim Country:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Reading volunteers needed
Reading volunteers are needed to work with children from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Call Marilyn Horne at Rim Country Literacy, 928-951-2169 for more information.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. It hosts Peter Martin, engineer and economist, who will present Part 2 of “Deep Dive into Climate Change — The real mechanism that makes climate change.”
The Wall That Heals in Payson Aug. 25-28
The Wall That Heals — a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center — opens in Payson through Sunday, Aug. 28. This special display is at the south general purpose field at Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road, south of the Payson Public Library. It will be open 24 hours a day, closing at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28. and is free to the public.
Saturday, Aug. 27 there is a special program planned from noon to 1 p.m. at the display. It features a presentation by Medal of Honor recipient Robert Patterson; an invocation by Roscoe Dabney; the Payson Honor Guard; Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey; with master of ceremonies Marshall Trimble. Each evening at 7 p.m., the Honor Guard will play “Taps” at the display.
The Wall That Heals honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
Payson Flycasters and Trout Unlimited Gila Trout Chapter meets
The Payson Flycasters Club meets Saturday, Aug. 27 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
See a slideshow presentation on a recent outing to Lee’s Ferry with information about guides, lodging and fish-catching advice.
Folks are invited to arrive for breakfast at around 8 a.m.; the meeting starts at 9.
Christmas concert auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members. Rim residents are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
The concert is Dec. 11, 12 and 13. Rehearsals for the Christmas 2022 Concert begin that same evening at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29 at the same location.
If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Payson Choral Society.
For further information call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Volunteers needed
Banner Payson Medical Center needs volunteers. Those interested will have an interview; background check; Occupational Health Clearance, including a COVID vaccination. To learn more, contact Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email jennifer.lawless@bannerhealth.com.
