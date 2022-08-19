blood drive

Area residents are asked to make a blood donation today, Friday, Aug. 19, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway. Make an appointment by calling 877-258-4825 or go online to www.vitalant.org.

Gigantic yard sale benefit

The Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 600 E. Highway 260, plans a Gigantic Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to benefit The Warming Center, The Time Out Shelter, Payson Community Kids, and local food banks.

