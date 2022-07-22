Payson Community Kids school supply drive
Payson Community Kids is asking residents, clubs, organizations and businesses to help in its Back to School Supply Drive. Classes resume Monday, Aug. 1.
Items needed: backpacks, No. 2 pencils, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, 1-inch and 3-inch binders, colored pencils, notebook dividers, dry erase (Expo) markers, pocket folders, correction fluid, glue sticks, scissors, head phones, facial tissue, highlighters, pens, glue, pencil sharpener, college-ruled and wide-ruled loose leaf notebook paper, Post-It notes.
Drop the items at the Payson Community Kids building, Back to Basics, Chili’s, El Rancho or Big Lots.
Payson Book Festival
The Payson Book Festival is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino ballroom. The free event features authors from around the state and books from multiple genres, with a special emphasis on books for children and young adults. Come any time during the day to see what authors have available, visit with the writers and let the kids enjoy some special activities designed just for them.
National Day of the Cowboy Celebration
The Northern Gila County Historical Society, the owner and operator of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin in Payson, celebrates the contributions made by cowboys past and current at a National Day of the Cowboy event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23. Activities are planned at the museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Concert in the Park
Poppy Harpman and The Storm perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Green Valley Park bandstand. It is one of the hottest bands in the American Southwest. Playing shockingly powerful funky grooves, the band delivers an electrifying whirl-wind of sound or what they like to call, “no snooze dancin’ shoes blues.” So, hold on, there’s a Storm brewing. Seating is limited, so bring lawn chair or blankets.
Friends of the Pine Library
Learn about the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group at the next meeting of the Friends of the Pine Library, 1 p.m., Monday, July 25 in the library activity room behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
President of the group, Simone Netherlands, will talk about what the organization does; problems near Heber with killing of the wild horses; and Alpine wild horses. The community is welcome and refreshments will be served.
Buddhist Study Group
Tibetan Buddhist Study Group meets at 4 p.m., Tuesdays to study “The Way of the Bodhisattva” by Shantideva. Call Liz at 928-951-3699 for details.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday July 26 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers will be candidates for Payson Unified School District Governing Board.
Doc Talk
Jessica Clark will discuss helping with hearing issues at a Banner High Country Seniors Doc Talk at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 27.
Are you having trouble hearing when you’re on the phone? Caption calling phones act like captioned television — you can hear and read what the other person is saying. This phone displays big, easy to read text that automatically scrolls in real time during your conversation. It dials, rings and works just like a regular phone and may be available to you free through the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For more information, join High Country Seniors for this presentation. Call 928-596-4747 to register.
Doc Talks are presented on Zoom Pro. To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747. Leave your name, phone contact number and email address. You will receive a link to the meeting in your email. No computer? No problem ... you can attend Zoom meetings by phone.
Back to School free clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its “Back to School” clothing distribution from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
In addition to gently used clothing, there are new shoes, new socks, and new underwear available. Additionally, there will be some new dresses, shorts and shirts. Children must be present to secure new shoes.
For additional information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Book signing
Punk Filiere Madaras hosts a book signing from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 29 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
She will be signing and selling her book, “Sharing Shadow,” which describes how a friendship develops among a beagle, her best friend and a raven. The cost of the book is $10, with $3 of each sale donated to the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
Opioid Town Hall
A town hall meeting is planned Friday, July 29 on Opioid and Substance Abuse in Payson and Rim Country.
Payson and Rim Country residents are invited to a town hall meeting where Gila County Health and Emergency Management staff will present findings from the Opioid Use Disorder Focus Groups.
If you or a loved one have been impacted by opioid abuse or dependency, or you’d simply like to learn more about this growing threat, please attend to share your story, voice your concerns, and hear from others in your community.
The Payson meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 29 at Majestic Mountain Inn, 602 Highway 260. It’s free, but organizers request people register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-gila-county-opioid-discussion-town-hall-payson-tickets-384273531477?fbclid=IwAR3mBDKHKYKQ0TxHcTmNxN5U31HHqMAtRl7pyyA9zXZcIQqRZrIQ-PE_g0U
End of Summer Reading Program party at library
The Payson Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities is coming to a close. To celebrate the fun participants have had all summer, the library is having a party at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 30. The library is at 328 N. McLane Road in Rumsey Park.
Participants are asked to bring their Reading Trackers to collect their final prizes. There will be food, games and fun for children of all ages, who are encouraged the wear their Squid Hats. Helping the library with the party is partner Desert Financial.
PAWS hosts speaker
PAWS of Payson welcomes longtime dog trainer Lori Chandler at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3. Lori will talk about the various tools available for dog training and restraint — i.e. muzzles, head halters, collars, etc. Meetings are in the large conference room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, and the public is welcome.
Food drive
The Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Highway, is hosting a food drive to collect items for area food banks, including hygiene items Thursday, Aug. 4. Bring in a contribution and get a discount for dining in.
Joe Nichols performs at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts back country music legend, Joe Nichols Thursday, Aug. 4.
Nichols has a half-dozen No. 1 singles and 10 Top 10 hits that honor his heroes.
Tickets start at $45 per person. All tickets are reserved seating for this event. Row and seat number will be displayed on ticket upon purchase.
Seating Map is available on website, where tickets may be purchased, www.mazatzalcasino.com and tickets can be bought at the cashier cage inside the casino.
The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Rodeo parade entries due Aug. 5
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country is proud once again to be hosting World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 20.
To be in the parade contact the Kiwanis at www.zanegreykiwanis.com or stop by the Payson Visitors Center and pick one up.
The deadline to submit an entry form is Friday, Aug. 5 to avoid a $5 late fee. No entries will be accepted after Aug. 15. For questions, please call 928-978-1086.
The theme this year is “America the Beautiful.” Individuals, businesses, schools, sports teams, charities, veteran groups, church groups, clubs, political candidates, etc. are welcome to enter the parade.
Entry fees are as follows:
Business and Individuals — $30
Non-Profit Groups/Clubs — $15
Schools/Rodeo Royalty/Veterans — No Charge
Political — $200
More summer concerts
The Town of Payson’s Concert in the Park series concludes at the end of July. But there won’t be a void for music lovers. Once again Eastern Arizona College Payson campus is presenting its Concert in the Garden series through August.
All concerts are in the garden area of the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. If able, please bring a chair as seating is limited. The concerts are free, but donations are accepted for student scholarships.
Performers scheduled to participate are: Cinnamon Twist, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6; Copper Ridge, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13; Gary McReynolds, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20; Bach-N-All, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.
Volunteers needed
Banner Payson Medical Center needs volunteers. Those interested will have an interview; background check; Occupational Health Clearance, including a COVID vaccination. To learn more contact Jennifer Lawless, 928-471-1294 or email jennifer.lawless@bannerhealth.com.
