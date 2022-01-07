Market On the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget-stretching program, Market On the Move. The next distribution is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis.
Market On the Move is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Bocci ball event
Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host a bocci ball event at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10 at the new bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, weather permitting. It is open to all ages and couples as well as singles. Look for the signs. Bring seating and water. Call Mary Nelson at 805-216-3406 with questions.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Speakers are Jeff Weninger and Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey.
Weninger is a candidate for state treasurer. He is currently LD 17 state representative and serves on the Commerce Committee.
Morrissey gives an update on town issues. To sign up for the Payson Tea Party Postings weekly mail list contact us at paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
Payson Toastmasters Club hosts open house
Members of the Payson Toastmasters Club invite the public to an open house from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 1.
Refreshments will be served. Call Barb at 480-510-1767 for more information.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. — the Philanthropic Education Organization, which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway and/or also by Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
TCCA program Jan. 16
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents a program by the Sons of Serendip at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Payson High School auditorium.
This is a return performance in the Rim Country by the group due to popular demand after a stunning 2020 Payson appearance.
Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends, who through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University.
Micah Christian, a former teacher from Randolph, Mass., is the lead vocalist of the group; Cordaro Rodriguez, a former attorney from Charlotte, N.C., is the pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, a former cello instructor from Charlotte, N.C., is the cellist and vocalist; and Mason Morton, who is a former teacher from Atlanta, Ga., is the harpist for the quartet.
In 2014 they came together to become finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Season 9.
Payson blood drives
Two blood drives are planned in Payson in January.
Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Road.
Monday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin, 601 E. Highway 260.
For a blood donation appointment, visit www.vitalant.org (enter city or zip code) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
Christmas Tree Drop-Off
The annual Christmas Tree Drop-Off continues now through Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Payson Event Center.
Please remove all deco-rations, lights and tinsel.
Bring your bare tree to the Payson Event Center and drop it off in the designated area. Only Christmas trees are allowed.
This is not a brush pit and no brush or household trash will be allowed.
The trees will be chipped and used as mulch.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Rehearsals for the April 29 and May 1 spring concert begins Jan. 24 — the evening of auditions, at 6:30 p.m.
If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Choral Society!
For further information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Food drive donation sites
To contribute non-perishable food items to the annual Payson Area Food Drive, drop items at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Payson Town Hall, just past the entrance, 303 N. Beeline Highway; and Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more. There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
CASA wants help for children
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Gila County Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month and sometimes schedules a work session for the fourth Tuesday, also at 10 a.m.
The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 10 a.m. the third Thursday of the month. However, there are some months when there is no business for the commission to consider. For details go to https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community_development/2021_planning_and_zoning_commission_and_the_board_of_adjustment_agendas_and_minutes.php
Meetings are held at both the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson and Public Works Conference Room, 745 N Rose Mofford Way, Globe.
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed.
The meetings are at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Town Hall Council Chambers at 3 p.m., either the first or second Monday of the month. See the Town of Payson website for dates.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council generally meets at 4 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
To submit organization and event notices for the Almanac page, email tmcquerrey@payson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!