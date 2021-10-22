Republicans host Gosar
The Rim Country Republican Club invites area residents to Conversation and More with U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (AZ4-R) from noon to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Seating is limited and a reservation is required by Friday, Oct. 22. For reservations contact Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 or nancyc1365@yahoo.com.
Pink Ladies final sale
The Pink Ladies final Arts & Crafts Sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Drive.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for members of the Rim community. For more information, call MHAF at 928-472-2588.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For more information, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
PHS Fall Play
The Longhorn Theatre Company presents “The Orphan Train” at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23; and in the high school auditorium. Tickets are available at ticketspicket.com and will also be sold at the door for $6 for adults and $5 for students.
Flea Market Business Expo
The Second Annual Flea Market Business Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Payson High School parking lot. There will be food, music and fun, including trick or treating. For more information contact aleah@rimcountrychamber.com.
Charity calendars for sale
The 2022 $10 Rim Country Charity Calendars will be available at the upcoming Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday Oct. 23 at the Payson High School parking lot.
Calendars are also available at the Payson Visitor Center, Payson Public Library, Plant Fair, the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, Pine library, ColorZ Salon, The Herb Stop in Pine or at the club’s monthly meetings.
Blood drive
A Payson Community Blood Drive is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s log cabin, 601 E. Highway 260.
To make an appointment visit www.vitalant.org and type in “payson” or call 877-258-4825.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Shawnna Bolick, candidate for Arizona Secretary of State.
NARFE meeting
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Piñon Café, 1001 S. Beeline Highway. For details call Pat at 928-468-6227.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its October clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
In addition to gently used clothing, including laundered jackets and coats, new shoes, new socks, new underwear, new jeans for both boys and girls, and some other new clothing articles will be available.
Coupons that can be used at “New Beginnings” will also be given out.
To secure new shoes, children must be present.
For additional information, call Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Food Drive
Area Realtors continue their efforts to help Rim Country food banks with the Eighth Annual CAAR Food Drive, which concludes Nov. 1, 2021.
There will be drive-thru collection sites Saturday, Oct. 30 at 424 S. Beeline Highway or 611 S. Beeline Highway.
Collection boxes are at every real estate office for drop-offs for everyone’s convenience during business hours.
Tree donations, sponsors needed for holiday event
The 15th Annual Charity Tree event runs from Black Friday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 17. Right now organizers need families, businesses and organizations to donate pre-lit and decorated six-foot trees by Monday, Nov. 15 (in order to get power to them), to be displayed in front of the Swiss Village.
The trees are utilized to gather non-perishable food for local food banks.
This year the organizers are combining the food drive aspect of the program with Payson Community Kids to collect clothing and toys to provide participating children a special Christmas.
The trees are donated to families that would not have one for the holiday.
To make donations or get additional information contact Rebecca at Sweet Country Charm, 618 N. Beeline Highway, 928-978-0640.
