The Rim Country Optimist Club is hosting a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Citizens’ Center, 514 W. Main St. The event will help the club raise funds to support Rim Country youth. Dance to the music of the 1950s and ’60s played by Fred the DJ. There will be prizes for best costumes, and dance contests including Chubby Checker limbo. Enjoy ’50s diner-style food as well as soft drinks, beer and wine. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For more information, call Joan Young, 928-472-2264.