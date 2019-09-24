Tea Party hosts U.S. Senate candidate
The Payson Tea Party hosts U.S. Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
McCarthy is a Phoenix area businessman who founded an international cosmetics company and real estate brokerage with his wife, Lexi. He is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Martha McSally in the Republican primary. To learn more about McCarthy, go to www.demanddaniel.com; for more about the Payson Tea Party, visit www.paysonteaparty.org.
PES book fair
The Payson Elementary School Book Fair, presented in conjunction with Scholastic, is through Sept. 27 at PES, 500 E. Rancho Rd., Payson.
Fair hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to noon, Friday. The online book fair is also through Sept. 27; to shop online, go to the Scholastic home page: https://www.scholastic.com/bf/paysonelementaryschool1.
Chat with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., Payson; doors open at 7:30 a.m. The next chat is Wednesday, Sept. 25. Everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed.
Free clothing distribution
The next free children’s clothing distribution by Kaitie’s Closet is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy. In addition to gently used clothing, which will include laundered jackets and coats, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be available. Children desiring new shoes must be present to ensure a proper fitting. For details, call Bob, 928-951-2217.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Sept. 27; Oct. 11 and 25; Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
The performance/competition is on New Year’s Eve. The event will be dressy, with dinner, dancing, and the performances by 20 finalists. The judges will select first, second, and third places. First place receives $500; second place, $250; and third, $100. All proceeds from the event go to fund Elks Lodge projects. Tickets for the dinner will be sold at the Elks Lodge.
Fiddle fest this weekend
The 49th Annual Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration is Friday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29. The event opens with a concert by Special Consensus with guest group Cisco and the Racecars at the Payson High School Auditorium; admission is $15 per person, children 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performance, Friday, Sept. 27.
Admission for Saturday activities at the Payson Event Center is $10 per person with free admission for children 5 and under. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. The contests include the preliminaries for the Arizona Fiddle State Championships; the Fiddle ’n the Bane competition; and the Hot Bow competition.
Also on Saturday is a Dinner Concert with The Arizona Wildflowers beginning at 5 p.m. Admission to the dinner is a separate ticket costing $10 per person and buys not only an entertaining concert, but a meal featuring a smoked pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, fruit and dessert.
Following dinner at 6:30 p.m. guests enjoy Historic Storytelling featuring historic western stories. The fun continues with a fiddlers’ workshop beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Vi Wickam. Registration is $25 per person; those interested must pay on-site, day-of only. The day concludes a campfire jam session at 8 p.m. in the practice area.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Payson Event Center for another day of fun and festivities. Admission is $5 per person, with children under 5 admitted at no charge.
Cisco and the Racecars offer Sunday morning’s gospel program. Sing along to classic gospels and hymns starting at 9 a.m. The Arizona Fiddle State Championship Final Rounds begin at 11 a.m., the top fiddle performers from Saturday For more information about the 2019 Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration and a full-event pass, call 928-472-5110.
Ladies Day at shooting range
The Tonto Rim Sports Club hosts a Ladies Day at the Jim Jones Shooting Range from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 28. Guest instructor Brian Havey presents “Introduction to Concealed Carry” and “How to use a hand gun for self-defense.” Bring your own gun or the club will provide a selection of guns and also the ammunition. NRA Certified Instructors and Range Safety Officers will on hand to assist you. All is free and you do not have to be a member to attend. For details, call 928-468-9075.
At the library
The next children’s event at the Payson Public Library is Saturday, Sept. 28. It is a DIY Fox Paper Bag Puppet Craft Youngsters 5 and older are invited to the library meeting room from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to participate.
Every Tuesday the Payson Public Library has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to advance participants through those subjects.
The library is at 328 N. McLane; call 928-474-9260 for details.
Soroptimist Radiothon
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country holds its 16th Annual Radiothon at Chapman Auto Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, with KRIM.
Soroptimist members are very excited this year to be offering many prizes to donors, including Grand Prizes of overnight stays, dinners, massages and much more. Every $50 donation will get a ticket to enter the drawing for the grand prizes. There are also opportunities to win additional raffle prizes.
Free food will also be available, provided by BoSa Donuts, Safeway, Pizza Hut, Subway on 260, Dunkin’ Donuts and Walgreens.
Indoor Garage Sale
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., at the corner of Beeline and West Airport Rd., hosts an Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Oct. 6.
All proceeds go to Elks Charities to help local veterans, youth and community needs.
Race to the Bridge
The 1st Annual 5K Race to the Bridge is from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Walk or run the access road to the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. The cost to participate in the race is $45 for adults and $35 for children under 16. Go to www.rimcountrychamber.com for online registration. Organizers are encouraging online registration in order to have enough t-shirts and breakfast food available.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This annual fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
Food drive underway
The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® (CABOR) 6th Annual REALTORS® Food Drive is through Friday, Nov. 1. Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to any area real estate office or the CABOR Office, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12. For details, call 928-474-1944 or email nancy@cazbr.com.
